kmaland.com
Eichhorn, Sonderman dominate individually, Glenwood sweeps team titles on home course
(Glenwood) -- The 2022 cross country season got underway as 13 area boys and girls teams descended on Glenwood Saturday. Glenwood took both team titles on its home course. The girls finished with 42 points to edge out Atlantic (58) and Harlan (74), while it was a two-team fight for first in the boys race, where Glenwood (46) took the win over Lewis Central (59).
kmaland.com
KMAland Softball (8/26): Nebraska City claims Omaha South championship
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City claimed the Omaha South Tournament championship while Platte Valley went 1-1 at the Cameron Tournament on Friday in KMAland softball. Nebraska City 10 Omaha Central 3 (Omaha South Tournament Championship) Emilee Marth had a hit, two walks, two RBI and a run scored to lead Nebraska...
Scott Frost could already be done following Nebraska’s season-opening loss
Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers found themselves as 13.5-point favorites in their season opener against the Northwestern Wildcats on
kmaland.com
Football: Harlan at Lewis Central
A pair of defending state champions are ready to do battle in one of the state's most-anticipated games of the year. Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini have the call. You can watch it here.
kmaland.com
Hayes, Panthers handle Clarinda in season opener
(Creston) -- Every team wants a 1-0 start, but few expect to be firing on all cylinders in the season opener. Creston (1-0) did just that and then some Friday with a 28-12 win over Clarinda (0-1). “I think our kids had all the respect for Clarinda,” Creston head coach...
kmaland.com
Lewis Central comes back, reigns supreme in 'Night of Champions'
(Council Bluffs) -- A matchup between two defending state champions lived up to the hype on Thursday night. Three hundred sixty-three days after surrendering a double-digit lead to Harlan, the Lewis Central football team staged a memorable comeback with two touchdowns in the final three minutes for a thrilling 30-27 win.
kmaland.com
KMAland Nebraska Week 1 (8/26): Ashland-Greenwood nabs statement win
(KMAlandd) -- Ashland-Greenwood picked up a statement win while Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Syracuse, Elmwood-Murdock and Palmyra were other KMAland Nebraska winners on Friday. Nathan Upton had 120 yards rushing and a touchdowns, and Dane Jacobsen completed 14 of 17 passes for 146 yards and had two offensive touchdowns. Thomas Spears led the receivers with 48 yards and posted eight tackles.
kmaland.com
Nebraska lands commitment from IMG Academy edge
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football has picked up a commitment from IMG Academy edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt. The 2023 recruit is a Staten Island (NY) native and ranks as the nation’s No. 31 edge rusher prospect and No. 265 overall recruit, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound prospect...
kmaland.com
KMAland Golf (8/26): Nebraska City girls finish 4th at Seward
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City placed fourth and shot a 385 at the Seward Invitational in KMAland girls golf action on Friday. The Pioneers were led by an 88 from Grace McNeely, who finished in fifth place. Ella Welsh added a 91 in eighth, and Isabelle Johnson posted a 96 in 12th for the Pioneers.
kmaland.com
KMAland Large Class 11-Player Week 1 (8/26): Mayberry leads Glenwood, AL knocks down TJ
(KMAland) -- Tate Mayberry lifted Glenwood while Abraham Lincoln won the battle of Council Bluffs in KMAland Large Class 11-Player on Friday. Tate Mayberry had a big night for Glenwood in the win, finishing with three rushing touchdowns. Abraham Lincoln 22 Thomas Jefferson 6. Etienne Higgins threw for 140 yards...
kmaland.com
Speedy Red Oak to host Riverside in 2022 opener
(Red Oak) -- Michael Nordeen is into his second year as the Red Oak head football coach, and he’s excited to see how a full offseason with his team will pay off. “Being able to have a full offseason with the kids is huge,” Coach Nordeen told KMA Sports. “I was able to be in the weight room every morning and after school and being able to be there to watch them compete in other sports. It’s about building the culture. I said it was going to be 24 hours for the next 24 months, so we’re right in the middle of that 24 month period. It showed the improvement we made in the offseason.”
kmaland.com
Ashland-Greenwood hosts defending champ in opening week C-1 showdown
(Ashland) -- A Class C-1 showdown heads to KMAland Nebraska on Friday evening when defending state champion Columbus Lakeview travels to Omaha World-Herald preseason No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood. “We feel really good,” Ashland-Greenwood coach Ryan Thompson told KMA Sports. “We’re really confident about our team this year. We bring some core...
WOWT
High school football Week 1: 2022 season gets started
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - High school football season is off and running with some big Week 1 match-ups. Here are some of the highlights from tonight’s action. SCOREBOARD: Check on more Nebraska and Iowa high school football scores below.
kmaland.com
Nodaway Valley/O-M eager to defend The Rock
(Greenfield) -- One of the most unique trophies in KMAland has resided in Greenfield for the last year. If Coach Seth Comly has it his way, The Rock will return home with the Nodaway Valley/O-M football team Friday night after their game with Mount Ayr. The two Pride of Iowa...
News Channel Nebraska
Bulldog defense suffocates Cowboys in season opener
OMAHA - Boys Town led Auburn 8-7 late in the first quarter Friday night in the season opening game for both teams in 2022 on the gridiron. But it was Auburn coming away with the 33-8 victory after scoring 26 unanswered points to pull away behind a powerful rushing attack and high-flying defense.
kmaland.com
Smith, Keller leading No. 4 Glenwood into 2022
(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood boys cross country team comes into 2022 highly-ranked, experienced and ready to defend their Hawkeye Ten Conference crown. "The guys trained hard this summer," Coach Todd Peverill said. "They came in conditionally close to where they were at the end of the season last year. They're going to start off fast this year, so we're excited about that."
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost ‘speaks from ignorance’, says late player’s mom
On the eve of Nebraska football’s first game of the season, it turns out that comments made by head coach Scott Frost have surfaced yet again. Those comments, about his offensive linemen puking 15-20 times per practice because they were working so hard, raised a lot of eyebrows when he said them. In fact, they drew enough attention that Frost had to address them in a press conference where he said that he was “exagerrating.”
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (8/25): Sidney posts three-win night, Glenwood, EM, Griswold, Falls City pick up two wins apiece
(KMAland) -- Sidney had a three-win night, Glenwood, East Mills, Griswold and Falls City took two wins each and Stanton, T-C, Mt Ayr, Bedford, SW Valley, Audubon, AL, Melcher, JCC, A-G, J-B, Palmyra, Auburn & Sacred Heart were also winners in KMAland volleyball on Thursday. CORNER CONFERENCE. Stanton 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills...
huskers.com
Huskers Open Season with Ameritas Players Challenge
• The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team officially starts the 2022 season by hosting the Ameritas Players Challenge this weekend at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. • Nebraska will play three times this weekend. The Huskers open the season on Friday at 11 a.m. against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, an NCAA Tournament qualifier in 2021. Nebraska faces Tulsa on Friday at 6:30 p.m. That will be the only televised match of the weekend, appearing on Nebraska Public Media. The Huskers cap the weekend against Pepperdine, another 2021 NCAA Tournament team, at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
WOWT
New Omaha schools’ first football game bring communities to neutral ground
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When it comes to new OPS high schools Buena Vista and Westview, everything is a first. First football game. First kickoff. First big play. “The school is amazing,” Westview High School mom Renee Loper said. “Everything is new, neat, we’re just excited to start the year and get the games going.”
