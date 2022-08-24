University of South Florida Muma College of Business receives $5 million gift from Baldwin Risk Partners to grow the risk management and insurance program

Humane Society of Tampa Bay assists in the Humane Society of the United States’ work to find placement for approximately 4,000 beagles. (August 25, 2022)— The Humane Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB) has received 15 beagles to its facility in Tampa, FL as part of the group of beagles to be removed from a mass-breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, VA which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.

