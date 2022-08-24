University of South Florida Muma College of Business receives $5 million gift from Baldwin Risk Partners to grow the risk management and insurance program

Read full article on original website
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire
Shumaker signs one of the biggest lease deals in Tampa office space, confirming its commitment to growth in the region
TAMPA, FL – Shumaker is proud to announce that it has signed one of the biggest office lease deals in Tampa Bay this year. The new lease, which was completed with help from Savills, extends its commitment another 12 years, making three full floors in downtown Tampa’s Bank of America building its home through 2037. With this new agreement, Shumaker’s leased space will increase to a total of 60,739 square.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Tampa Bay Gold Star Family Receives New Mortgage-Free Home from PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program
(Wesley Chapel, Florida) – National homebuilder PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program, in partnership with the national non-profit Building Homes for Heroes,®, turned over the keys to a brand-new, fully-furnished, mortgage-free townhome to 22-year-old Nazeraeh Montrond and her three younger siblings at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 25 at the Centex community of Wesley Reserve at Chapel Crossings in Wesley Chapel.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Hembree & Associates Inc. Recent Transactions
The gorgeous State Street building opposite The Mark added a new tenant, eHub Co. in the second quarter of 2022. The Canada-based company leased 1,466 SF in Suite 203 of 1500 State Street. Joe C. Hembree of Hembree & Associates Inc. represented the tenant in the transaction. State Street Partners (SRQ) owns the unit and the building is managed by Red Property Management.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Child Protection Center Awarded Funds for Therapy Programs
(SARASOTA, FL, 08/25/2022)- The Child Protection Center, Inc. (CPC) has received a $5,000 from Donors of Distinction, helping support therapy clients in CPC’s Sexual Abuse Treatment Program (SATP). “The statistics of child sexual abuse in Sarasota and DeSoto Counties is alarming.” Says CPC’s Executive Director Douglas Staley. “Our Therapy...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Humane Society of Tampa Bay opens doors to 15 beagles from the Envigo facility in Cumberland, Virginia
Humane Society of Tampa Bay assists in the Humane Society of the United States’ work to find placement for approximately 4,000 beagles. (August 25, 2022)— The Humane Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB) has received 15 beagles to its facility in Tampa, FL as part of the group of beagles to be removed from a mass-breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, VA which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Sept. 8th Workshop Offers Tools to Avoid Burnout and Reclaim Joy in Work and Life
The Women’s Council of Realtors/Manatee County will host a transformational workshop with nationally renowned author and speaker Brenda Viola on September 8th at the Manatee Performing Arts Center. “We believe in giving our members and the community at large tools to succeed in work and in life,” remarked Tony...
Tampa Bay News Wire
St. Clement’s Episcopal Church to Host Pet Vaccination Clinic
Free Rabies Vaccinations with Donations of Pet Food. Keep your pets safe and healthy. Come to St. Clement’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 12:30 to 1:00 PM. Rabies vaccinations for your pets are free with donations of pet food. There is ample parking available at the church, located at 706 W. 113th Avenue in Tampa.
