Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden from protecting certain abortion providers

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In its 4-3...
Opinion: This simple election reform would make your vote more powerful
It was no surprise that the outcome in Michigan’s only majority-Black congressional district has led to blame, confusion, and regret. Black Detroiters have a long and proud history of Congressional representation at the seat of federal government in Washington D.C. From Charles Diggs to John Conyers to Barbara Rose Collins, this pride was not just symbolic, but represented a true reflection of the community. I chose to run for Congress because I believed I represented a new generation of that leadership. When I formally entered the race back in January, the only other announced candidate was a non-Black, self-funded multimillionaire...
