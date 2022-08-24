ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Is the housing market hitting bottom for now?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The housing market continues to come back to reality as sales have been declining over the summer and more buyers are pulling out of pending sales. The National Association of Realtors put out a report this week that shows contract signings on new homes fell almost 20% year over year from July 2021 to last month. In July, transactions were 19.9% lower than the July prior according to the Association’s pending home sales index.
Historic Union Terminal Warehouse rehab secures $41.35 million mortgage

Atlanta-based developer Columbia Ventures LLC says it has secured $72 million for its planned mixed-use rehab of the historic Union Terminal Warehouse. The company wants to build-out 228 workforce apartments and nearly 44,000 square feet of commercial, retail and light industrial or “makers spaces” inside the 109-year-old building at 700 E. Union St.
Florida's Best Cities to Buy a Rental Property

Everyone wants a bargain. But sometimes, you don't need to compromise on location or amenities. Many factors make up an attractive city where people would want to live. Still, these factors can generally be narrowed down into four categories: crime rate, economy, home value, and housing costs. In this article, we will introduce you to four of Florida's best cities for buying rental property in 2022, so you can find one that fits your needs perfectly. Below are Florida's best cities to buy a rental property.
Pecan Park Road warehouse planned

As Jacksonville area industrial vacancy rates fall to 3.5% and below, developer Seefried Industrial Properties filed civil engineering plans with the city Aug. 18 for a proposed 525,000-square-foot warehouse at southwest North Main Street and Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. The project, called the Pecan Park Warehouse, is on...
Real estate team moves into new office

The Lisa Barton Team and Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Partners continue to expand their market presence in Ponte Vedra Beach. This June, Keller Williams Atlantic Partners, part of the largest real estate company in the world, moved to its new location in Ponte Vedra Beach. The new office is located at 13000 Sawgrass Village Circle Building 1, Suite 5, in the Village Professional Center. The Lisa Barton Team Ponte Vedra Beach expressed excitement about the new headquarters. The team made the transition along with other Keller Williams agents and support services, including Blue Ocean Title and Bank of England.
Metros sending the most people to Jacksonville

Compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Jacksonville, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Jacksonville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Bentley Flying Spur | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida

I saw this sweet Flying Spur at the Town Center this evening. I haven’t seen a new Flying Spur in well over a year. I got some awesome shots this evening that I will be posting soon. Spotted by. Like It? Hate It?. Help the community by flagging poor...
NEWS BRIEF: Sky Zone trampoline park opening coastal Georgia location

Atlantans looking for some coastal amusement will soon be able to visit a new Sky Zone branch in Brunswick. Sky Zone was founded in 2004 as the world's first trampoline park and “is the global leader in indoor active entertainment,” its announcement says. Dozens of attractions include the Toddler Zone for children under six, Air Courts for kids and teens, and “thrilling Slick Slides that offer an exhilarating free-fall along with a social media-worthy landing.” The park offers monthly memberships and can host birthday parties, fundraising events, school field trips and corporate outings. An opening date has not been set. Details: prnewswire.com.
Blues, Brews and BBQ Brings Out Good Times and Jax Best Eats

Downtown’s annual indoor ‘Blues, Brews and BBQ’ showcased Jacksonville’s best wings, pulled pork, smoked brisket and more! Recently Florida. Theatre patrons lined up to enter the theatre to celebrate 39 years of the culinary and musical extravaganza. Attendee’s enjoyed unlimited samples of some of the city’s favorite craft beer, a silent auction, complementary branded apron, valet parking and live continuous Blues music. All proceeds from Blues, Brews and BBQ will benefit the nonprofit Florida Theatre Performing Arts Center, Inc.
Krispy Kreme celebrates National Dog Day on Friday, August 26

Jacksonville — Krispy Kreme celebrates National Dog Day on Friday, August 26, with doughnuts baked especially for dogs. The doughnut ensemble will even be showcased in a dog-themed version of the chain’s six-count iconic box. These doggie doughnut-shaped biscuits are handmade by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based company that specializes in making artisan-baked pet treats. Touting all natural ingredients, the biscuit flavors are inspired by Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors, including carob, a pup-friendly substitute for chocolate. And like the doughnuts made for humans, they’re fried!
Hundreds of calls for service at Jacksonville apartment complex prompts board to declare it a nuisance; owner has 30 days to show improvements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown East Apartments, formerly the Franklin Arms Apartments, on Franklin Street are no stranger to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. More than 400 calls for service have been made to the complex from April 2020 to May 2021, according to an information release by the sheriff's office.
