Fleming Island opens season with blowout win over rival Clay HighAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Middleburg man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, active warrant for drug possessionZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
What’s happening around Northeast Florida & a can’t miss ‘Paws’-itively JAX story ‘pup’-date🐾
The rainy pattern continues all weekend with afternoon and evening storms and highs in the upper 80s. Stay updated on your forecast by visiting News4JAX.com or downloading the WJXT Weather app for iPhone or Android. Insider “cchunn” shared this afternoon storm east of NAS Jax. Danielle says we’re likely to...
Businesses closed or being affected by boil water notice on Jacksonville's Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After JEA released a boil water notice due to a possible E.coli contamination Friday, several restaurants on Jacksonville's Southside near St. Johns Town Center and Tinseltown business districts are closing, or only offering bottled drinks. Other businesses are changing some menu items. JEA has said that...
Cumberland Inlet Project breaks ground, hopes to create Eco-Tourism destination in South Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cumberland Inlet Project in St. Marys officially broke ground Friday, which Camden County hopes will transform the former Gillman Paper Mill into an Eco-Tourism destination. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was in attendance for the groundbreaking ceremony, along with local community leaders. The project is expected...
Is the housing market hitting bottom for now?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The housing market continues to come back to reality as sales have been declining over the summer and more buyers are pulling out of pending sales. The National Association of Realtors put out a report this week that shows contract signings on new homes fell almost 20% year over year from July 2021 to last month. In July, transactions were 19.9% lower than the July prior according to the Association’s pending home sales index.
Historic Union Terminal Warehouse rehab secures $41.35 million mortgage
Atlanta-based developer Columbia Ventures LLC says it has secured $72 million for its planned mixed-use rehab of the historic Union Terminal Warehouse. The company wants to build-out 228 workforce apartments and nearly 44,000 square feet of commercial, retail and light industrial or “makers spaces” inside the 109-year-old building at 700 E. Union St.
Florida's Best Cities to Buy a Rental Property
Everyone wants a bargain. But sometimes, you don't need to compromise on location or amenities. Many factors make up an attractive city where people would want to live. Still, these factors can generally be narrowed down into four categories: crime rate, economy, home value, and housing costs. In this article, we will introduce you to four of Florida's best cities for buying rental property in 2022, so you can find one that fits your needs perfectly. Below are Florida's best cities to buy a rental property.
Pecan Park Road warehouse planned
As Jacksonville area industrial vacancy rates fall to 3.5% and below, developer Seefried Industrial Properties filed civil engineering plans with the city Aug. 18 for a proposed 525,000-square-foot warehouse at southwest North Main Street and Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. The project, called the Pecan Park Warehouse, is on...
Real estate team moves into new office
The Lisa Barton Team and Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Partners continue to expand their market presence in Ponte Vedra Beach. This June, Keller Williams Atlantic Partners, part of the largest real estate company in the world, moved to its new location in Ponte Vedra Beach. The new office is located at 13000 Sawgrass Village Circle Building 1, Suite 5, in the Village Professional Center. The Lisa Barton Team Ponte Vedra Beach expressed excitement about the new headquarters. The team made the transition along with other Keller Williams agents and support services, including Blue Ocean Title and Bank of England.
Metros sending the most people to Jacksonville
Compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Jacksonville, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Jacksonville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Bentley Flying Spur | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
I saw this sweet Flying Spur at the Town Center this evening. I haven’t seen a new Flying Spur in well over a year. I got some awesome shots this evening that I will be posting soon. Spotted by. Like It? Hate It?. Help the community by flagging poor...
Florida nonprofit providing food to insecure families in Jacksonville on Friday & Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks is hosting a food distribution event for food insecure Floridians on Jacksonville’s Eastside Friday and in the New Town neighborhood on Saturday. Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that the farmers would...
St. Johns community complains of more issues inside Richmond American homes
ST JOHNS, Fla. — A new community, more complaints. We’ve been tracking complaints about Richmond American Homes from Middleburg to Yulee, and from Fernandina Beach and not to St. Johns County. Residents living in the Grand Creek South neighborhood are desperate for help after living with cracks and...
Lucky listener rides away with new Chevy Equinox after WQIK, Nimnicht Chevrolet contest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One lucky radio listener revved up their summer Saturday with a brand new car!. WQIK and Nimnicht Chevrolet teamed up to give away the Chevy Equinox. Participants had to listen all summer to 99.1 WQIK to win a key that would put them in the running to show up at Nimnicht Chevrolet Saturday for a chance to win the SUV crossover.
This Florida Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious waffles in every state, including Florida.
Nassau Humane takes in 10 beagles from mass-breeding facility in Virginia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The rescue of thousands of beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia that sold dogs to various laboratories across the U.S. to be experimented on has captured the hearts of dog lovers across the country. The Department of Justice seized 4,000 beagles from the Envigo breeding...
NEWS BRIEF: Sky Zone trampoline park opening coastal Georgia location
Atlantans looking for some coastal amusement will soon be able to visit a new Sky Zone branch in Brunswick. Sky Zone was founded in 2004 as the world's first trampoline park and “is the global leader in indoor active entertainment,” its announcement says. Dozens of attractions include the Toddler Zone for children under six, Air Courts for kids and teens, and “thrilling Slick Slides that offer an exhilarating free-fall along with a social media-worthy landing.” The park offers monthly memberships and can host birthday parties, fundraising events, school field trips and corporate outings. An opening date has not been set. Details: prnewswire.com.
Blues, Brews and BBQ Brings Out Good Times and Jax Best Eats
Downtown’s annual indoor ‘Blues, Brews and BBQ’ showcased Jacksonville’s best wings, pulled pork, smoked brisket and more! Recently Florida. Theatre patrons lined up to enter the theatre to celebrate 39 years of the culinary and musical extravaganza. Attendee’s enjoyed unlimited samples of some of the city’s favorite craft beer, a silent auction, complementary branded apron, valet parking and live continuous Blues music. All proceeds from Blues, Brews and BBQ will benefit the nonprofit Florida Theatre Performing Arts Center, Inc.
Talking the Tropics With Mike: A couple of tropical waves headed west
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
Krispy Kreme celebrates National Dog Day on Friday, August 26
Jacksonville — Krispy Kreme celebrates National Dog Day on Friday, August 26, with doughnuts baked especially for dogs. The doughnut ensemble will even be showcased in a dog-themed version of the chain’s six-count iconic box. These doggie doughnut-shaped biscuits are handmade by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based company that specializes in making artisan-baked pet treats. Touting all natural ingredients, the biscuit flavors are inspired by Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors, including carob, a pup-friendly substitute for chocolate. And like the doughnuts made for humans, they’re fried!
Hundreds of calls for service at Jacksonville apartment complex prompts board to declare it a nuisance; owner has 30 days to show improvements
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown East Apartments, formerly the Franklin Arms Apartments, on Franklin Street are no stranger to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. More than 400 calls for service have been made to the complex from April 2020 to May 2021, according to an information release by the sheriff's office.
