Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
5 injured when boat catches fire on Long Island
It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday near Sumpwams Avenue in Babylon. The wreckage was towed back to shore, but most of the vessel sunk.
LI boat explosion leaves 5 hospitalized
Five people were hospitalized after a boat exploded in the water off Babylon Village on Friday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 25, 2022
(Above: Two large cobia patrol the outskirts of a bunker school. @southforksalt) Jig bite’s hot for tuna. Big fluke getting caught across the south shore. Bottom fishing in general is great. Big sheepshead went to the scales. Weakfish bite resumes on the north shore. Giant bass working the moon...
East End Full Show: 1760 Homestead Farm, Jamesport Farm Brewery, Lenny Bruno Farm
Doug Geed visits some farms on the East End, including the "biggest little farm on the North Fork."
longisland.com
Platinum Cuisines Comes to Freeport’s Nautical Mile
Nassau County Legislator Debra Mulé (D - Freeport) joined leaders of the Freeport Chamber of Commerce and her colleagues in government recently to celebrate the grand opening of Platinum Cuisines. Located at 238 Woodcleft Ave. in Freeport, the Asian Fusion eatery combines culinary traditions from the East and infuses them with Western cuisine to create an innovative flavorful food fusion.
Abandoned NY State Psychiatric Hospital! What Went On In Building 23?
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illness. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
longisland.com
NYS Police Conducted an Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation in the town of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, the New York State Police Barracks in East Meadow conducted an Underage Drinker Enforcement Operation in the town of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay. During the operation, 2 retail establishments were cited for selling an alcoholic beverage to an undercover State Police operative under the age of 21.
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life
At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
Car break-ins reported in East Meadow and Bellmore
A News 12 Long Island viewer sent a doorbell camera video capturing such an incident.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Eastbound Paving Project on Long Island Expressway
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that pavement resurfacing on the eastbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 is now complete, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest resurfacing projects in New York State. Westbound repaving on the Long Island Expressway is now well underway and on schedule be completed by the end of the year.
A church van from Queens crashed on New York State Thruway, 4 passengers in critical condition
The group was on their way home to New York City after a trip to Niagara Falls when the driver swerved to avoid another car, overcorrected, and crashed, according to state police.
Northwell Health rolls out new walk-through weapon-detection screening system at 3 hospitals
The touchless detectors from Evolve Technology allow visitors to simply walk through without having to take off any articles of clothing and as a result, it's a much quicker process.
Herald Community Newspapers
LI Cares food pantry set to open doors on Valley Stream's downtown
A retail storefront along Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream sits empty for now, but come November, the building will once again open its doors within the village’s business district. But not as an upscale boutique or a trendy new office space. The 2,600-square-foot structure will serve as an onsite emergency food pantry facility run by the Freeport-based regional food bank, Long Island Cares.
msn.com
Gabby Petito's Family Cry Every Day Since Her Slaying, Dad Says
BLUE POINT, NY — Heartbreaking tributes were posted to social media Saturday as the loved ones of Gabby Petito remembered her on the anniversary of her slaying at the hands of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, with whom she was in an abusive relationship. In a vulnerable post on...
greaterlongisland.com
Long Island couple in crisis; husband needs a kidney and wife needs stem cell transplant
Madeline Moritz was going to save her husband’s life. When Bill Moritz was diagnosed with renal kidney failure at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, his wife and high school sweetheart was screened and learned she was a perfect match for a kidney transplant with the love of her life.
longisland.com
Wanted for Sayville Pedestrian Hit-and-Run
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are. seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that struck a. pedestrian in Sayville last night before fleeing the scene. The pedestrian was walking on Sunrise Highway, west of Broadway Avenue, in...
2 Hicksville Stores Accused Of Alcohol To Underaged People
Two store clerks sold alcohol to minors during an undercover enforcement operation on Long Island, state police announced. The detail was conducted on Thursday, Aug. 25 by the New York State Police Barracks in East Meadow in the towns of North Hempstead and Oyster Bay. During the operation, the two...
Meticulously Maintained Condo In The Oaks at Stony Brook!
Enjoy luxury living in this 55 and better community. This Model A Unit offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an open floor plan. There is a full unfinished basement with ample storage. Outside amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis, and putting green. Pet friendly. $699,000 | MLS #3421319. For more...
Funeral to be held for FDNY firefighter from Point Lookout
Joseph Mulvey, of Point Lookout, died following a fall last week while off-duty in Queens.
longisland.com
Ten People Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint
The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, arrested ten motorists during an overnight sobriety checkpoint in Huntington Station. The multi-agency checkpoint was part of an ongoing enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug impaired driving leading up to the Labor Day weekend.
