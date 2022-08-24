ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Shore, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 25, 2022

(Above: Two large cobia patrol the outskirts of a bunker school. @southforksalt) Jig bite’s hot for tuna. Big fluke getting caught across the south shore. Bottom fishing in general is great. Big sheepshead went to the scales. Weakfish bite resumes on the north shore. Giant bass working the moon...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Bay Shore, NY
longisland.com

Platinum Cuisines Comes to Freeport’s Nautical Mile

Nassau County Legislator Debra Mulé (D - Freeport) joined leaders of the Freeport Chamber of Commerce and her colleagues in government recently to celebrate the grand opening of Platinum Cuisines. Located at 238 Woodcleft Ave. in Freeport, the Asian Fusion eatery combines culinary traditions from the East and infuses them with Western cuisine to create an innovative flavorful food fusion.
FREEPORT, NY
101.5 WPDH

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
ATHENS, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Completion of Eastbound Paving Project on Long Island Expressway

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that pavement resurfacing on the eastbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 is now complete, marking a significant milestone in one of the largest resurfacing projects in New York State. Westbound repaving on the Long Island Expressway is now well underway and on schedule be completed by the end of the year.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

LI Cares food pantry set to open doors on Valley Stream's downtown

A retail storefront along Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream sits empty for now, but come November, the building will once again open its doors within the village’s business district. But not as an upscale boutique or a trendy new office space. The 2,600-square-foot structure will serve as an onsite emergency food pantry facility run by the Freeport-based regional food bank, Long Island Cares.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
msn.com

Gabby Petito's Family Cry Every Day Since Her Slaying, Dad Says

BLUE POINT, NY — Heartbreaking tributes were posted to social media Saturday as the loved ones of Gabby Petito remembered her on the anniversary of her slaying at the hands of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, with whom she was in an abusive relationship. In a vulnerable post on...
BLUE POINT, NY
longisland.com

Wanted for Sayville Pedestrian Hit-and-Run

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are. seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that struck a. pedestrian in Sayville last night before fleeing the scene. The pedestrian was walking on Sunrise Highway, west of Broadway Avenue, in...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Ten People Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint

The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, arrested ten motorists during an overnight sobriety checkpoint in Huntington Station. The multi-agency checkpoint was part of an ongoing enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug impaired driving leading up to the Labor Day weekend.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

