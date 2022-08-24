ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesville, LA

westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Mary L. Turner

Mary L Turner, 88, passed away August 25, 2022. Visitation will begin Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM, in Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Deridder. Interment will follow at the Dry Creek Cemetery in Dry Creek, LA. To...
DERIDDER, LA
westcentralsbest.com

SOWELA and Leesville Mayor Commemorate Acquisition of Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville with Special Key Ceremony

Leesville, La - SOWELA Technical Community College and City of Leesville leaders held an official key ceremony today to commemorate SOWELA’s recent acquisition of the Lamar Salter campus in Leesville, Louisiana. SOWELA’s latest campus acquisition went into effect on July 1, but today’s key ceremony commemorated the passing of ownership from Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) to SOWELA. Lamar Salter was part of CLTCC in Alexandria, Louisiana since its opening in 1978.
LEESVILLE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

GRANDDAUGHTER OF LOCALS SPREADS GOSPEL THROUGH OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD SHOEBOXES

Abby Reynolds, the granddaughter of Edwin and Lola Donahue, attended First Baptist Church in Natchitoches during Vacation Bible School and fell in love with Operation Christmas Child when she was eleven years of age. She made items, made and packed shoeboxes, and learned the importance of the shoe boxes. Operation Christmas Child is a ministry that sends millions of gifts to children around the world to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Fort Polk Hosts Round Table Meeting for Area Civic Leaders

FORT POLK, La. — Brig. Gen. David W. Gardner, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commander, hosted a luncheon Aug. 17 to introduce himself to area civic leaders and let them know their importance to the installation. Gardner replaced outgoing commander Maj. Gen. David Doyle in a change of command ceremony July 11. Gardner shared his priorities with the civic leaders, including the importance of caring for Soldiers and their Families, building readiness and success in the JRTC and Fort Polk campaign plans. “We are in a unique situation at Fort Polk in that even though we are small, we have everything a much larger base has,” Gardner said. “But it’s not just about what we have; at Fort Polk you’re not just a name or a number. You’re part of the Fort Polk Family.” He shared how Fort Polk units were aligned with area parishes to provide support. They included: •3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division with Vernon and Sabine parishes •Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital with Natchitoches Parish •46th Engineer Battalion with Rapides Parish •519th Military Police Battalion with Beauregard Parish •32nd Hospital Center with Calcasieu Parish Gardner also gave an update on the Naming Commission and provided a timeline for the expected renaming of the post, no later than Jan. 1, 2024. Among the elected officials in attendance were State Rep. Charles Owen, State Sen. Mike Reese, Leesville Mayor Rick Allen, New Llano Mayor Carolyn Todd, Anacoco Mayor Keith Lewing, and DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton. Also in attendance were Tommie Seaton representing U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, Woody Daigle representing U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, and Lee Turner representing U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson. Reese thanked Gardner for spreading the “positive” things about Fort Polk with the rest of the Army during Winning the Fight for Talent visits with other installations. “We’re open to recommendations and suggestions to improve things for Soldiers,” Reese said. Allen also pledged Leesville’s support to JRTC and Fort Polk, especially with infrastructure improvements. “Entrance Road has never looked like it was headed to the Home of Heroes,” Allen said. “We’re going to change that.” The JRTC and Fort Polk will host other events for area educational and civic organization leaders on Aug. 30 at the annual State of JRTC event Sept. 2.
FORT POLK, LA
kalb.com

Missing in Grant Parish: Reigon Dakota Dubois

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Reigon Dakota Dubois. He is 16 years old and was last seen in Montgomery. If you know of his whereabouts, please call GPSO at (318) 627-3261.
GRANT PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Man arrested following standoff in Martin Park

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, after a standoff with police officers at a residence in Martin Park. On Saturday morning, APD officers responded to a report of a man threatening residents in a home with a firearm in the 3900 block of Howard Street. When officers arrived to the scene, the suspect retreated into a residence and refused officer’s instructions to come out.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NATCHITOCHES PARISH ORGANIZATION RECEIVES LAND DONATION TO CONSTRUCT A NEW ANIMAL ADOPTION CENTER

FAUNA (Friends All United for Natchitoches Animals) today announces that Edwina and Sam Friedman have donated six acres of land on Highway 1 Bypass to be used for the construction of a city and parish pet adoption and community center. This marks the first milestone for FAUNA’s mission to improve animal welfare for the city and parish of Natchitoches.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Cypress Arrow Employee Attorney Issues Public Statement

On August 18, 2022, Tina Frey and her daughter Victoria Brimer were arrested on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals. These arrests were based on evidence of abuse by these two women of dogs in their care at Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy in Lena, Louisiana. That evidence included hard-to-watch videos of animal abuse that had been released online several days prior. Those videos only show two short scenes of what went on at Cypress Arrow.
LENA, LA
cenlanow.com

Missing Alexandria teen: Isiea Khan, 17

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Isiea Khan, 17. She is described as being approximately 4’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street. If you have any information or know the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report for 08/19/2022-08/22/2022

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Dekerist Jhy-Kei Sweazie, age 19, of Alexandria, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Sweazie remains in the VPSO jail. August 20, 2022. Hubert Shane Strother (photo), age 42,...
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

All inmates at Allen Correctional accounted for

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - After multiple headcounts, officials at Allen Correctional Center have verified that all inmates are accounted for. Officials at the state-run prison, as well as local authorities, were concerned that an inmate may have escaped after an unknown person was seen running away from the prison.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
kalb.com

RADE investigations lead to multiple arrests

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) conducted a three-month-long investigation in the Thornton Court area that led to the seizure of fentanyl, guns and money and resulted in multiple arrests. Craig Deandre Brown, 26, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS II...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

VIDEO: Happy Holiday Motel Standoff

Man suspected of murder, shooting at Miss. police chief captured in Louisiana. A Mississippi man suspected of murder there and accused of shooting at a police chief has been captured in Louisiana. Alexandria man, charged with multiple sex offenses, to be evaluated by sanity commission. Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Cenla residents deal with torrential downpours

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana has seen over five inches of rain since Monday, Aug. 22, with three inches falling on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area as a result. The heavy rainfall and standing water have caused several roads...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD seeks help in finding missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Isiea Khan. Isiea is 17 years old and is described as 4′6″ and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street. If you know...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Incident at Grant High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A student at Grant High School was located with a firearm. The student is in custody of law enforcement, no one was injured and everyone is safe. According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, “This appears to be an isolated incident and does not pose any additional threats. We will release more information when details are available.”
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Alexandria Police Department Recovers Stolen Weapons

Alexandria, La - In a recent announcement made by the Alexandria Police Department, Chief Howard states that on April 28, 2022 Sr. Cpl. Mark Stroud received a call about a vehicle that had been parked in the parking garage of Cabrini Hospital for 3 to 4 months. Stroud located the vehicle and the registered owner was called and was able to confirm that the vehicle was stolen. A tow truck was called to recover the vehicle, and during recovery officers saw a gun sticking up inside the truck. After an investigation, a total of 62 firearms were found inside the vehicle and have been confirmed to be stolen from the Shreveport/Bossier area. Chief Howard and the Alexandria Police Department would like to commend the officers on recovering those stolen weapons from off the streets.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

