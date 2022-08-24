ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesville, LA

westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Mary L. Turner

Mary L Turner, 88, passed away August 25, 2022. Visitation will begin Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM, in Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Deridder. Interment will follow at the Dry Creek Cemetery in Dry Creek, LA. To...
DERIDDER, LA
kalb.com

ASH, Tioga and Grant shine in the final Jamboree of the season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior High School traveled to Pineville on Aug. 26 for their final scrimmage before the start of the season. The Trojans’ defense did not allow a first down. On offense, ASH put up 35 points in two quarters. Running back Datlin Cunningham scored two...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Missing in Grant Parish: Reigon Dakota Dubois

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Reigon Dakota Dubois. He is 16 years old and was last seen in Montgomery. If you know of his whereabouts, please call GPSO at (318) 627-3261.
GRANT PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches man indicted in killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Natchitoches man suspected of killings in Lake Charles and Natchitoches was indicted Thursday in one of the deaths. A grand jury in Lake Charles returned one count of first-degree murder against Kendrick Markell Cox, 31, in connection with the Aug. 3. death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel on 11th Street.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Man arrested following standoff in Martin Park

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, after a standoff with police officers at a residence in Martin Park. On Saturday morning, APD officers responded to a report of a man threatening residents in a home with a firearm in the 3900 block of Howard Street. When officers arrived to the scene, the suspect retreated into a residence and refused officer’s instructions to come out.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

All inmates at Allen Correctional accounted for

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - After multiple headcounts, officials at Allen Correctional Center have verified that all inmates are accounted for. Officials at the state-run prison, as well as local authorities, were concerned that an inmate may have escaped after an unknown person was seen running away from the prison.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Missing Alexandria teen: Isiea Khan, 17

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Isiea Khan, 17. She is described as being approximately 4’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street. If you have any information or know the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Cypress Arrow Employee Attorney Issues Public Statement

On August 18, 2022, Tina Frey and her daughter Victoria Brimer were arrested on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals. These arrests were based on evidence of abuse by these two women of dogs in their care at Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy in Lena, Louisiana. That evidence included hard-to-watch videos of animal abuse that had been released online several days prior. Those videos only show two short scenes of what went on at Cypress Arrow.
LENA, LA
kalb.com

RADE investigations lead to multiple arrests

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) conducted a three-month-long investigation in the Thornton Court area that led to the seizure of fentanyl, guns and money and resulted in multiple arrests. Craig Deandre Brown, 26, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS II...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Rapides Parish sheriff shares parish conditions following heavy rain

Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard addresses the confusion over the location of crime cameras. News Channel 5 sat down with Sen. John Kennedy to talk about how extreme weather events are truly impacting the state. Cenla residents deal with torrential downpours. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Central Louisiana has seen...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD seeks help in finding missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Isiea Khan. Isiea is 17 years old and is described as 4′6″ and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street. If you know...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Incident at Grant High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A student at Grant High School was located with a firearm. The student is in custody of law enforcement, no one was injured and everyone is safe. According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, “This appears to be an isolated incident and does not pose any additional threats. We will release more information when details are available.”
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Alexandria Police Department Recovers Stolen Weapons

Alexandria, La - In a recent announcement made by the Alexandria Police Department, Chief Howard states that on April 28, 2022 Sr. Cpl. Mark Stroud received a call about a vehicle that had been parked in the parking garage of Cabrini Hospital for 3 to 4 months. Stroud located the vehicle and the registered owner was called and was able to confirm that the vehicle was stolen. A tow truck was called to recover the vehicle, and during recovery officers saw a gun sticking up inside the truck. After an investigation, a total of 62 firearms were found inside the vehicle and have been confirmed to be stolen from the Shreveport/Bossier area. Chief Howard and the Alexandria Police Department would like to commend the officers on recovering those stolen weapons from off the streets.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
beauregardnews.com

Gatsby Goes to Gilley’s event this Friday in DeRidder

The Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce is taking its annual Gatsby celebration to the Urban Cowboy setting this weekend with its “Gatsby Goes to Gilley’s” event Friday night, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. The Beauregard Parish Expo Hall at the fairgrounds at 506 West Drive will be...
westcentralsbest.com

Recent heavy downpours reduced our drought and burn bans

SHREVEPORT, La. - The latest Drought Monitor shows quite a reduction in the ArkLaTex's drought after the heavy rains from earlier this week. This graphic compares the latest drought conditions to last week. Notice a marked improvement this week where the severe, extreme and exceptional drought conditions retreated from the ArkLaTex into west Texas.
SABINE COUNTY, TX

