westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Mary L. Turner
Mary L Turner, 88, passed away August 25, 2022. Visitation will begin Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM, in Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Deridder. Interment will follow at the Dry Creek Cemetery in Dry Creek, LA. To...
Eunice News
Collier clothed many in Eunice
It was a morning to celebrate Friday because Eunice Manor resident Mary Collier would turn 100 years old on Sunday. Collier, born on Aug. 21, 1922, in Ville Platte, is last surviving child from her family. Mary Tate Collier had an older sister Ethel Tate, and an older brother Kearney Tate, who was an attorney in Eunice. According to family friend Margaret Frey, “Mary had two other sisters, Margie…
4 arrested after following man home and robbing him
Four men have been arrested after allegedly following a man home and robbing him in Lake Charles, La.
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the bodies of four people who drowned in the Sabine River in the late hours of August 26. They went missing in the water near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville, where an active search is...
westcentralsbest.com
SOWELA and Leesville Mayor Commemorate Acquisition of Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville with Special Key Ceremony
Leesville, La - SOWELA Technical Community College and City of Leesville leaders held an official key ceremony today to commemorate SOWELA’s recent acquisition of the Lamar Salter campus in Leesville, Louisiana. SOWELA’s latest campus acquisition went into effect on July 1, but today’s key ceremony commemorated the passing of ownership from Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) to SOWELA. Lamar Salter was part of CLTCC in Alexandria, Louisiana since its opening in 1978.
KPLC TV
Police presence on 12th and Enterprise in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are in the area of 12th Street and Enterprise Boulevard investigating a weapons complaint Friday afternoon. Someone in the area reported shots fired, said Sgt. Brenda Treadway of LCPD. Police are investigating the claim. A KPLC photographer saw two people in handcuffs...
kalb.com
Man arrested following standoff in Martin Park
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, after a standoff with police officers at a residence in Martin Park. On Saturday morning, APD officers responded to a report of a man threatening residents in a home with a firearm in the 3900 block of Howard Street. When officers arrived to the scene, the suspect retreated into a residence and refused officer’s instructions to come out.
KPLC TV
Body found near South Crocker St. in Sulphur
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near South Crocker Street Friday evening. More information will be released when it is made available.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 24, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 24, 2022. Chad Davis Hollier, 46, Midland, TX: Battery of a dating partner. Neil Jennings Gill, 52, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Brandi Nicole Bradbury, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a...
cenlanow.com
Missing Alexandria teen: Isiea Khan, 17
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Isiea Khan, 17. She is described as being approximately 4’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street. If you have any information or know the...
KPLC TV
VIDEO: Truck catches fire outside McDonald’s on Broad St.; no one injured
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - No one was injured when a pickup truck caught fire in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Broad Street and Hwy 14 Thursday evening. The truck was fully engulfed when the Lake Charles Fire Department arrived, and the driver was standing away from the truck, firefighters say.
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches Man Indicted for First Degree Murder
Lake Charles, La - A Natchitoches man suspected of killings in Lake Charles and Natchitoches was indicted Thursday in one of the deaths. A grand jury in Lake Charles returned one count of first-degree murder against Kendrick Markell Cox, 31, in connection with the Aug. 3. death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel on 11th Street.
Eunice News
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. Traffic stops are not normally included. August 21 07:00 Several juveniles that were advised to not return at Cafe Mosaic that now has returned. 09:54 Daughter has not retur
A victim of a June 2021 shooting in Opelousas read a press release on October 2021 and identified one of the shooters, which led to an arrest, according to a news release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. On June 24, 2021, sheriff’s detectives received information from Opelousas Police about a shooting in the Alice and Story street area of Opelousas. The victim told Opelousas Police…
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
KPLC TV
All inmates at Allen Correctional accounted for
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - After multiple headcounts, officials at Allen Correctional Center have verified that all inmates are accounted for. Officials at the state-run prison, as well as local authorities, were concerned that an inmate may have escaped after an unknown person was seen running away from the prison.
KPLC TV
Three - including one juvenile - arrested following shooting on Arkansas Avenue in Oakdale
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three people, including a juvenile, are under arrest following a shooting in Oakdale Wednesday, authorities said. Dotre Stevens, 20, and Cornell Brown, 21, both of Oakdale, as well as the juvenile, are in custody for attempted second-degree murder, according to Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle.
westcentralsbest.com
Cypress Arrow Employee Attorney Issues Public Statement
On August 18, 2022, Tina Frey and her daughter Victoria Brimer were arrested on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals. These arrests were based on evidence of abuse by these two women of dogs in their care at Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy in Lena, Louisiana. That evidence included hard-to-watch videos of animal abuse that had been released online several days prior. Those videos only show two short scenes of what went on at Cypress Arrow.
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Eunice shooting
On August 22, 2022, at 5:45 am, the Eunice Police Department responded to neighbors hearing gunshots in the area of South 12th and Eddie Street.
kjas.com
Auto theft suspect in custody in Newton County
The Newton County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were involved in a pursuit with a stolen vehicle followed by a foot pursuit before their suspect was arrested. According to Sheriff Robert Burby, shortly after 4:00 Friday morning his deputies were investigating multiple vehicle burglaries on and near County Road 4203 in Deweyville when a report came in that someone had just stolen a Dodge dually pickup truck from a nearby residence also on County Road 4203.
