Read full article on original website
Related
New season beauty launches: 10 of the best
Most people don’t realise that beauty products have expiry dates: mascara three months; foundation a year to 18 months; moisturisers six months to a year… Beyond their best-by dates, products are less efficient and they could give you an infection. September might just be the time to spruce up your beauty kit. Chanel’s tweed-inspired eyeshadow range features shades people actually want to wear. Gucci’s new blusher collection has wonderfully wearable colours as well as an impressive skincare-first formula, as does the brilliant black mascara from Rose Inc. If you are not quite ready for full-on foundation, Westman Atelier’s complexion drops (a serum-meets-skin-tint hybrid) is a dream. The 20-strong concealer range from Vieve is also skincare focused – think moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid and a radiance inducing complex. US hair brand Function of Beauty is finally winging its way to the UK. Unlike other customised brands, its prices are incredibly accessible. StriVectin’s retinol is fast-acting, – smooths and improves skin texture in just seven days – but without the irritation, so it’s also great for sensitive skin. Multi-purpose balms are wonderful,- useful for grazes, dryness etc – especially when they smell as good as Le Labo’s. Looking for a new cleanser? Tata Harper’s will refine the skin without stripping it – and it’ll last ages. And if you’re in the market for a new mask, Sisley’s – which breaks down dead skin cells to deliver radiance in just one minute – is phenomenal. It is also expensive, but if you want a highly efficacious investment buy, this is it.
AdWeek
As Ad Industry Embraces First-Party Web, Media Owners Must Modernize Structure
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. The last five years haven’t changed media monetization. Subscription and advertising channels have been active for decades, but they are forcing media owners to revolutionize the way their organizations are set up to successfully face the current challenges.
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Feature You're Going To Love
At the best of times, flying isn’t the most enjoyable way to spend your time. Even with a cocktail and an in-flight movie you’d never watch at home, you still have to deal with delays, cramped seats (which actually are getting more cramped all the time) and, sometimes, rude customers sitting right next to you.
AdWeek
Google Display & Video 360 Adds Digital Out-of-Home to Mix
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Google’s Display & Video 360 digital campaign management platform added a digital out-of-home component...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Clif Bar Partners With Venus Williams and Outdoor Afro to Inspire More Diversity in Nature
Though the pandemic has seen a boom in outdoor activity, particularly within U.S. national parks, it has also brought further into focus a lack of accessibility and inclusivity within the outdoors industry. And while the issue is certainly not new, it’s received increased scrutiny that outdoor retailers and brands are trying to finally address, including Clif Bar & Company.
AdWeek
Ahead of Expected IPO, Instacart Debuts Biggest Ad Campaign Ever
The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. After years of developing and honing a service appreciated by shoppers around the country, Instacart has recently turned its attention to...
AdWeek
How the Karma's World Doll Launch Became a Meeting Ground for Brands and Culture
The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. Karma’s World is officially making its mark, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges couldn’t be happier. That’s because it took the award-winning rapper,...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Boden, Hype, Reach Agency & More
This week, we saw agencies work to strengthen their industry expertise niches with strategic hires and promotions, uniquely positioning them as leaders within their service offerings. Dive in to see which all stars joined leading agencies this week. 62Above. 62Above hired Mison Henley as its new social media supervisor. Having...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
Macallan, Bentley Motors Rev Up Partnership to Produce the Sustainable 'Macallan Horizon'
British luxury car maker Bentley Motors and single malt Scotch brand The Macallan teamed up last year on a sustainability initiative focused on reducing their carbon footprints and changing how they source materials. The first product of that collaboration will be The Macallan Horizon, a limited-edition single malt whiskey in a novel horizontal bottle, which will be released in summer 2023.
AdWeek
Fintech Revolut Invites the Underdog Into a Once Elitist Money Club
The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. The realm of money can appear closed off, ruled by the elite and powerful. British fintech Revolut claims to want to...
AdWeek
Amazon Freevee to Present Its First Original Holiday Film
Amazon Freevee is getting into the holiday spirit with its first original holiday movie, which will debut later this year. Mena Massoud (Aladdin) and Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) have been cast as the romantic leads in Hotel for the Holidays. The film focuses on an ensemble of guests and staff at the Hotel Fontaine in New York City around Christmas. Petsch plays Georgia, an ambitious young woman and manager of the luxury hotel which attracts an array of guests from heartbroken singles, an infamous pop star and a European ex-prince who abdicates his throne. Georgia’s professional and personal life become complicated when she is caught between the charming hotel chef Luke (Massoud) and thee sophisticated ex-prince staying at the hotel.
Krispy Kreme debuts new doughnut in honor of Artemis I mission
(CNN) -- One small step for a man, one giant leap for... doughnuts? Krispy Kreme will launch a special, limited-edition Artemis Moon doughnut on Monday, the day NASA is expected to launch a rocket, designed to eventually carry humans, on an uncrewed test flight around the moon. The Artemis I mission is the first step in NASA's plan to land a human on the moon for the first time in 50 years. The lunar launch doughnut is filled with cheesecake-flavored creme, and dipped in a cookies-and-cream icing, according to a news release shared with CNN. The frosting swirls mimic the...
AdWeek
Marketing Morsels: Omnipresent Doritos, a Taco Bell Metaverse Wedding and Oscar Mayer Cold Dogs
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Welcome to Marketing Morsels, a menu of delightful news items from the past week. Enjoy the assortment!
AdWeek
Digitally or On Site, Brands Serve Up US Open Activations
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. The US Open showcases tennis’ brightest stars on its hard courts (Novak Djokovic being the exception again this...
AdWeek
Nike Holds the Mic as Women's Soccer Finds Its Voice
The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. A brand doesn’t need an ad or sponsorship to prove its worth. Sometimes, it just needs a story.
AdWeek
Facebook: How to Use the Add Yours Sticker in Reels
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Meta recently added the Add Yours sticker to Reels on Instagram and Facebook. The...
AdWeek
Disney+ Pulls Avatar Ahead of Theatrical Re-Release
James Cameron‘s 2009 sci-fi film Avatar has been removed from Disney+ as it heads back to theaters ahead of the release of its long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. The film will return to theaters on Sept. 23 for two weeks and will be shown in a new, 4K high-dynamic range restoration. Variety reports the movie will return to Disney+ before Avatar: The Way of Water’s released on Dec. 16.
Comments / 0