For the second straight week The Hopkinsville Tigers are on the road as they travel to Mayfield to take on The Cardinals. It will be the 69th meeting between the two schools with the series tied 33-33-2. Mayfield won last year’s contest 21 to 3. The Tigers enter the contest oh and 1 after a 22 to nothing loss to Louisville Ballard last week. Mayfield is 1 and oh after beating crosstown rival Graves Co. 36 to nothing. Tiger Head Coach Marc Clark talks about the Cardinals…

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO