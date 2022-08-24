ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Jerry Allison, drummer for Buddy Holly, dead at 82

By KRISTIN M. HALL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05DrxN_0hTp7ZxR00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Jerry Allison, an architect of rock drumming who played and co-wrote songs with childhood friend Buddy Holly and whose future wife inspired the classic “Peggy Sue,” has died. He was 82.

His death was confirmed Wednesday by a spokesperson for Gold Mountain Entertainment, which manages Holly's one-time backing band The Crickets, of which Allison was the last surviving original member. Further details of his death were not immediately available.

Born in Hillsboro, Texas, Allison met Holly in junior high, and they started playing together in roller rinks and The Cotton Club in Lubbock in the early 1950s, predating the rise of rock music. The two wrote numerous hits together as teenagers, including “That’ll Be the Day,” inspired by a line from John Wayne in the classic Western “The Searchers.”

The Crickets, who also included Joe B. Mauldin and Niki Sullivan, broke through in 1957 with “That’ll Be the Day,” followed by “Oh, Boy!”, “Maybe Baby,” and other singles. Allison’s teenage girlfriend (Peggy Sue Gerron, whom he later married) was the namesake for “Peggy Sue,” which features Allison playing one of rock's most celebrated drum parts — a rolling pattern called paradiddles.

“Peggy Sue” was covered by numerous artists, including John Lennon and the Beach Boys, and referenced in “Barbara Ann” and other songs. Holly followed with “Peggy Sue Got Married,” later the title of a Francis Coppola film starring Kathleen Turner as a woman who travels back in time.

The Crickets’ sound was often stripped down to rock ‘n’ roll basics: guitars, bass and drums behind Holly’s “hiccupping” vocals. But they also liked experimenting in the studio with multi-tracking and overdubbing and inspired generations of musicians, including the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and other British Invasion rockers. One band, the Hollies, named themselves after Holly.

Allison’s innovative work is also apparent on “Everyday,” where he ditches the drums and keeps time in the song by slapping his knees. On “Well... All Right,” Allison is drumming just on the cymbals.

But as its fame grew, the band stayed behind in Texas, while Holly moved to New York in 1958. In February 1959, Holly was killed at the age of 22 in a plane accident along with fellow musicians Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson, also known at the Big Bopper. The tragedy inspired Don McLean’s 1972 hit “American Pie.”

After Holly’s death, The Crickets continued as a band to tour and record together for decades, including recording the first version of “I Fought The Law,” a Sonny Curtis tune that was a hit later for The Bobby Fuller Four. They backed the Everly Brothers and toured with Waylon Jennings, and they became well respected session players who worked with Bobby Vee, Eddie Cochran and Johnny Burnette.

The Crickets were voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, while Holly was inducted in 1986 in the first class of inductees. Sullivan died in 2004 and Mauldin died in 2014. Allison and Gerron eventually divorced. Gerron died in 2018.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Lookout

A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless

According to managers of Chaatable, an Indian restaurant owned by celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan, Friday was business as usual. But workers were suspicious. For months, rumors spread that Chaatable would be closing after four years in business.  Staff members learned from public documents that the management wasn’t renewing the restaurant’s lease and waited to hear […] The post A celebrity chef closes Nashville restaurant, leaving workers jobless appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
msn.com

Longtime Williamson County commissioner dies at age 86

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bert Chalfant, who has served on the Williamson County Commission since 1986, died on Wednesday. He was 86. After graduation from Vanderbilt University, he was commissioned from ROTC in 1958 as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He eventually earned the rank of Brigadier General. After being reassigned to the U.S. Army Reserve, he taught Basic Enlisted and Advanced Officers courses for the U.S. Army Reserve Forces School in Nashville.
99.5 WKDQ

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, TN
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
wgnsradio.com

Locally Owned and Operated Premiere 6 Movie Theater Turns 55! The Theater Remains OPEN as they Wrap Up Major Renovations

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Premiere 6, the only locally owned movie theater in Murfreesboro, has been undergoing some major renovations - many of which started towards the latter half of last year…. That was General Manager Shelby Brantly. At the start of 2022, those updates and renovations continued…. The local movie theater...
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Burnette
Person
Bobby Vee
Person
Jerry Allison
Person
Buddy Holly
Person
Kathleen Turner
Person
Eddie Cochran
Person
Waylon Jennings
Person
Ritchie Valens
Person
Sonny Curtis
Person
John Wayne
Person
John Lennon
Person
Don Mclean
WSMV

Nashville restaurant employees ‘surprised’ by sudden closure, claims no notice given

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chaatable employees gathered in protest after the restaurant closed its doors to the public Friday. Sources told WSMV4 that Chaatable employees had been planning to band together in protest of the restaurant due to the store’s “uncertain future” after hearing from Maneet Chauhan, Celebrity Chef, and Chaatable manager, that the restaurant could be closing soon.
NASHVILLE, TN
msn.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
NASHVILLE, TN
elizabethton.com

Tennessee Beats Texas, advances to Little League World Series

Nolensville, Tennessee used a grand slam in the first inning to advance to the Championship game of the Little League World Series on Saturday against Hawaii. Tennessee scored four runs in the first, one in the fourth and added two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth for the 7-1 win. Nolensville’s seven runs game on 10 hits, they made only one error in the game. Josiah Porter who is blind in one eye came through in the first with the bases loaded for a shot up the middle and four RBI’s in his first at-bats. He is currently batting .400 for the tournament.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertain#Rock Band#Rock Music#Drum#Crickets#The Cotton Club
Tyler Mc.

The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee

During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Franklin, KY USA

Found this sweet little heart when checking the mail. We had no idea what it was and immediately went to the website on the tag. What a cool movement! It definitely made our day and put a smile on our faces!!!
FRANKLIN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
williamsonhomepage.com

Billionaire sells Cool Springs property for $19.5M

A Franklin office building once home to gambling machine company Video Gaming Technologies has sold for $19.5 million. Located in Cool Springs at 308 Mallory Station Road, the long-vacant three-story structure offers 92,530 square feet and sits on about 6.8 acres. According to a source who asked to go unnamed,...
FRANKLIN, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
113K+
Followers
120K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy