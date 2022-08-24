Gator greets students during student drop-off at Lexington Middle School in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Students at Lexington Middle School in Fort Myers received quite the greeting Wednesday morning!

A massive 7-foot alligator unexpectedly showed up on the student drop-off line.

SRO K9 handler Dave Jennings, a former gator trapper, wrangled the visitor. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took the gator, and it will be relocated to a safe area.

Anyone with concerns about a gator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).