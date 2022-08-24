EXODAYOUNGAN, An rising artist from Pascagoula, Mississippi but now live on the nawfside of Atlanta. He recently started his rap career in 2022 after being inspired by his friends & Jaydayoungan which is his favorite rapper. However, he’s only been rapping for two months now and been making a big name for himself since he teamed up with NSB artists in the area such as Razotha1st, MKGOINUP, & Rashadsofly. He released his first single “Pills” which hit 170,000 views on YouTube. Then, followed up with another single “Come Grab It” that is now rising to 300,000 views. Exodayoungan only dropped two music videos and ready to give you more as he grow his talent. Check out more below from Exodayoungan.

