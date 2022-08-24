Read full article on original website
WLOX
Friday Night Football Showdown - Part 1 (08/26/22)
Highlights from Pascagoula, West Harrison, St. Martin, and Resurrection. Play of the Night (08/26/22) Play of the Night from Biloxi's Duran Parish. Coming off of a jamboree head coach Neil Lollar says they’ve really nailed down their roster and starter spots, and the jamboree helped give them a new perspective on the team.
WLOX
Harrison County prepares for flooding
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy rain has flooded several places across the state including Wells Ferry Landing in Biloxi. Imagine waking up to your backyard looking like a pond. This is reality for several people living in Wells Ferry Landing like Jason Johnson. “Just living here for a while, we...
hiphopsince1987.com
EXODAYOUNGAN Is Not Playing
EXODAYOUNGAN, An rising artist from Pascagoula, Mississippi but now live on the nawfside of Atlanta. He recently started his rap career in 2022 after being inspired by his friends & Jaydayoungan which is his favorite rapper. However, he’s only been rapping for two months now and been making a big name for himself since he teamed up with NSB artists in the area such as Razotha1st, MKGOINUP, & Rashadsofly. He released his first single “Pills” which hit 170,000 views on YouTube. Then, followed up with another single “Come Grab It” that is now rising to 300,000 views. Exodayoungan only dropped two music videos and ready to give you more as he grow his talent. Check out more below from Exodayoungan.
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Moss Point police investigating shooting death of 52-year-old man
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Moss Point police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man found dead in his home Thursday morning. Family members discovered the body of Eric Dean Barnes inside his Azalea Street home about 8 a.m. Thursday. Police arrived on the scene and Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd was contacted. Lynd arrived on the scene and prounounced Barnes dead.
Atlanta Daily World
Weekend Getaway to Beau Rivage in Biloxi, MS Pays Off Big
For me it has always been the alluring billboards announcing the upcoming major live entertainment at the luxurious Beau Rivage Resort and Casino along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The bright lights, vibrant colors, and glitz with photos of the first-class performers beckon you to the popular resort as you travel on I-65 from Atlanta.
Dozens of vendors to be hosted Saturday at Greene County Market Day
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Hundreds of visitors are expected to visit dozens of vendors set-up at the Greene County Market Day this weekend. It’s the second market day this year organized by the county’s rural events committee across from the high school at 4191 High School Road, Leakesville. The initial event earlier this summer […]
WDAM-TV
4 counts added to Hattiesburg man’s list of charges
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man arrested earlier this week on an aggravated stalking charge saw four additional charges added to his folder Friday. The Forrest County Justice Court added three counts of lustful touching and one count of sexual battery to the case against 33-year-old Justin M. Riche. All five charges stem from allegations of abuse of a minor.
WLOX
Happening Now: Pascagoula River flooding
Gun stores see increase in sales during Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Gun buyers went shopping today to take advantage of the state’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Taxes on guns, ammunition, suppressors and other gun accessories are exempt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend; tracking the tropics. Updated:...
WLOX
FedEx driver stranded by flash flood finds hospitality, food at Gautier home
In Their Shoes: Celebrating women in STEM careers with NASA Engineer Megan Martinez. In honor of Women's Equality Day, Jaimee introduces us to NASA Engineer Megan Martinez, who is a project manager at Stennis Space Center. Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. We're hoping for...
bobgermanylaw.com
Gautier, MS - Vehicle Collision on I-10 Results in Injuries
Gautier, MS (August 26, 2022) - There were reported injuries following a traffic accident on Thursday, August 25, in the Gautier area. The collision occurred at around 1:55 p.m. on Interstate 10 WB near Exit 61 in Jackson County. At least one involved party was hurt as a result of...
bobgermanylaw.com
Gulfport, MS - Car Accident on I-10 near Cowan Rd Causes Injuries
Gulfport, MS (August 24, 2022) - At least one person was hurt after a car accident in Gulfport on Wednesday, August 24. The collision was reported at around 4:40 p.m. on Interstate 10 EB near Cowan Road. Lanes on both sides of the highway were blocked while paramedics were present. Emergency response crews were present at the scene.
WPMI
Child wanders from Haskew Elementary, found one mile away
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Public Schools is investigating how an elementary school student, described as an 8-year-old, wandered off campus during school hours and wasn't found until he was more than a mile away. It happened Wednesday afternoon at Haskew Elementary in Irvington. Rena Philips, a spokesperson for the district, says the little boy was returned to campus safely in about 15 minutes. An image obtained by NBC 15 News shows the boy walking by himself along McDonald Road. We're told he was found on Lake Tahoe Dr, which is 1.2 miles from the school, and that he crossed Old Pascagoula Road. Philips says a principal and teacher located him "about three-quarters of a mile away."
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups reported on I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple wrecks are blocking traffic on Interstate 10 in Gulfport Wednesday evening. Delays are being experienced in the westbound lanes near the Cowan-Lorraine exit, but traffic is backed up to the Woolmarket exit as of 5 p.m. Please use an alternate route while traveling in the...
2 arrested in connection to Central Plaza Tower shooting
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested two people Friday afternoon in connection to the Central Plaza Tower shooting that happened on Monday morning. Michael Thomas, 66, was arrested for second degree assault after an investigation identified Thomas as the suspect who shot one person at the apartment complex off […]
Man who died in possible ‘self defense’ shooting identified
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed the identity of the 28-year-old man who was shot and later died at the hospital early Wednesday morning. Jamar Rogers was killed after he was shot on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at around 1:07 a.m. in the Hillsdale Community Center on 558 Felhorn Rd. East. According […]
wxxv25.com
Coroner identifies woman in Biloxi officer-involved shooting
A woman has died as a result of her injuries from an officer-involved shooting in Biloxi on Monday night. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Mable Arrington, 42, of Biloxi, died in surgery about 10:30 p.m. Monday at Merit Health. She had been shot multiple times, Switzer said. An autopsy...
Police investigating after family members find 52-year-old Mississippi man dead with signs of trauma
Police are investigating after a 52-year-old Mississippi man was found dead in his home. WLOX in Biloxi reports that family members found Eric Dean Barnes, 52, dead in his Biloxi home on Azalea Street. When officers arrived, they reportedly they uncovered evidence that the man had died from obvious trauma.
Mississippi Press
Four suspects jailed, charged with multiple counts of armed robbery
ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- Four suspects, one a Vancleave resident, have been charged with robbing six people in the parking lot of a St. Martin motel Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Motel 6 just north of Interstate 10 and the Ocean Springs exit 50 around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
Mississippi man wanted for stealing Volkswagen and Black Labrador Retriever. Have you seen him?
A Mississippi man is wanted in connection with the theft of a vehicle and a Black Labrador Retriever. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jeffery Joseph Balius Jr. 33, who is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft and Dog Theft and by MDOC. Police say the theft occurred...
Lucedale woman arrested for allegedly stealing lawnmower
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a lawnmower in George County. Deputies responded to a report of the lawnmower stolen from a business around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 26 West between Highway 63 and Ventura Drive. A citizen told investigators they saw a woman riding a […]
