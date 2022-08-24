CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illini have started out this season in convincing fashion. An explosive, 43-yard kick return set the Illini up at their own 48-yard line. Chase Brown then immediately started this season where he left off last year, running through an open hole on the right side en route to a 38-yard run, getting the Illini in the redzone early.

NORMAL, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO