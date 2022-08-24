Read full article on original website
Bloomington, August 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Bloomington. The University High School soccer team will have a game with Bloomington High School on August 27, 2022, 08:00:00. The University High School - Normal soccer team will have a game with Bloomington High School on August 27, 2022, 09:30:00.
eurekareddevils.com
Eureka Tabbed Eighth in Men’s Soccer Preseason Poll
ST. LOUIS – The Eureka men's soccer team has been selected eighth in the 2022 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference preseason poll. The poll, which was conducted by league coaches, featured the Red Devils with nine points. For the second straight year, Webster topped the field with exactly 49...
Small School Football Highlights for Aug. 26, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ridgeview-Lexington caused five turnovers and beat Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 21-8 in the season opener for both schools Friday night. Other small school football winners included: Eureka, Central Catholic, Tri-Valley, El Paso-Gridley, Tremont, Elmwood-Brimfield, Prairie Central, Knoxville, Stark County and South Fulton.
hoiabc.com
Local districts on end of federal universal school lunch program
(25 News Now) - The universal school lunch program expired this Summer, and now local school districts are adapting. Some districts are more affected than others, but all are eventually returning to the status quo before the pandemic. In Bloomington District 87, more than hald of their school buildings do...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois scores first touchdown of 2022 in 41 seconds
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illini have started out this season in convincing fashion. An explosive, 43-yard kick return set the Illini up at their own 48-yard line. Chase Brown then immediately started this season where he left off last year, running through an open hole on the right side en route to a 38-yard run, getting the Illini in the redzone early.
1470 WMBD
Shots NOT fired at Peoria High football game, Metamora forfeits
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police claim what was thought to be a shots fired call at Friday night’s Peoria High School football game, in reality, wasn’t. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the incident at Peoria Stadium as the Lions took on the Metamora Redbirds was actually caused by “District 150 officers hitting their batons on the metal bleachers.” The new metal bleachers were part of a multi-year, multi-million dollar renovation announced earlier this year.
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Fans evacuate stands after fight at Peoria Central/Metamora High School football game
UPDATE (11:30 p.m.) - Metamora Township High School has decided to forfeit its game rather than resume play Saturday against Peoria High School, said PHS Athletic Director Brien Dunphy. UPDATE (9:35 p.m.) - Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Sharon Kherat said the Peoria-Metamora game was postponed Friday night because of a...
1470 WMBD
KB-Strong’s “BrownFest” returns this weekend
WASHINGTON, Ill. — KB-Strong Foundation is back with BrownFest this weekend in Washington. It honors long-time Washington Basketball Coach Kevin Brown, who lost his battle with Glioblastoma in June 2019. “We started the KB-Strong Foundation just to first and foremost, raise awareness around Glioblastoma, which is the deadliest form...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
hoiabc.com
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
25newsnow.com
Local singer ready to rock the Crib
PEORIA (25 News Now) -American Idol finalist Leah Marlene’s homecoming concert is Saturday. It’s a summertime venue, the Corn Crib in Normal. We found crews getting the stage ready on Friday. They’re planning a family friendly, evening event. They were hoping to sell 2,500 tickets to the...
hoiabc.com
OSF internet outage not disrupting patient care, spokesperson says
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An OSF HealthCare spokesperson confirmed OSF is experiencing an Intermittent internet outage, but patient care has not been disrupted. The outage started late Thursday afternoon, said OSF spokesperson Libby Allison. “The OSF Integrated Solution Team is addressing some internet connectivity issues. Patient care has...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police want to make ‘lateral hires’
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says now is the time for police officers in other communities to become officers in Peoria instead. The department is making a push for what are called “lateral hires” — and the incentives for those hires to happen.
newschannel20.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
wcbu.org
$3M state grant will fund second phase of major Wisconsin Avenue reconstruction
Wisconsin Avenue is set for a major overhaul in the upcoming year. A $3 million Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets program grant to Peoria Public Works is extending the scope of that work, originally concentrated from Forrest Hill to McClure Avenue, down to Nebraska Avenue. A group of about...
1470 WMBD
Why owners of ‘Tangled Roots Brewery’ chose Washington for new brewery/restaurant
WASHINGTON, Ill. – A restaurant and craft brewery will set up shop in Washington’s square by the end of next year. It has some locations in the Midwest already and the Chief Marketing Officer for The Grist Mill’s parent company CL Enterprises, Matt Scholes, says the company has been successful by targeting smaller locales like Washington.
wglt.org
McLean County Board fills vacancy at special meeting
The McLean County Board on Friday approved a Heyworth High School social studies teacher and girls’ basketball coach to serve on the board until shortly after the November election. “I know it’s only (for) a couple of months, but I teach this stuff. I love it. (People) say, ‘You...
hoiabc.com
Watermelon Festival returns to Spring Bay
SPRING BAY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - This weekend, hundreds of folks are celebrating one of the summer’s most popular fruits. The Watermelon Festival continues through Sunday over at the Spring Bay American Legion on Legion Lane. The post started the event back in 1952 and it ran for...
wcbu.org
Peoria opioid deaths down, but new dangers surface
The good news is the number of opioid-related overdose deaths is down dramatically since the drug NARCAN was made available to Peorians a few years ago. That's according to panelists at the recent “O+ Educate and Activate: Trends in Opioid Use, Treatment and Harm Reduction” roundtable held in Peoria's North Valley neighborhood on Aug. 24.
