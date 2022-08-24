ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

First lady tests positive in COVID-19 ‘rebound’ case

By Brett Samuels, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04cWxX_0hTp5bhb00

( The Hill ) – First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 days after receiving a negative test in a “rebound” case of the virus.

The first lady tested negative on Tuesday before receiving the positive test result on an antigen test on Wednesday afternoon, her office said.

“The First Lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures,” Kelsey Donohue, the deputy communications director for the first lady, said in a statement.

Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 eight days ago and was given the antiviral drug Paxlovid. She tested positive while on vacation with President Biden and their family in South Carolina. The first lady had mild symptoms and remained there until receiving a negative test, then joined the president in Delaware where he had continued his vacation.

Rebound cases can happen in patients who take Paxlovid when a patient tests negative for the virus, only to test positive again a few days later.

The president had a similar rebound case after taking Paxlovid for his own COVID-19 infection late last month. He remained in isolation for another week because of the rebound case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Health
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Coronavirus
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
DC News Now

99-bedroom orphanage up for auction in West Virginia

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The former lodge for the Elkins Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF), which is 99 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, is up for auction. Built in the middle of the Elkins Railroad boom, the 1910 mansion was used as a charitable home for orphans, widows and the elderly who were suffering from […]
ELKINS, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Washington Dc#Covid#Positive Test#First Lady#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
DC News Now

Virginia HS Football Week 1 Scores & Highlights

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC New Now) — The first Friday night of the 2022 high school football season has arrived, and the Game Night crew was all over Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William Counties! Stone Bridge at Madison The returning Class 5 state champs taking on the returning Class 6 state runners-up. Stone Bridge led 7-3 […]
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Heavy police presence in Alexandria after shooting

Alexandria, Va. (DC News Now) — Alexandria Police Department has put out a notice informing the public of increased presence around the 700 block of North Fayette Street. Police arrived in response to a report of gunshots. One victim has been discovered on scene with minor injuries. No fatal injuries have been reported.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Federal ghost gun rule goes into effect

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Biden administration’s ghost gun rule went into effect this week. It requires serial numbers on all guns and background checks for those buying kits to build their own guns. “Ghost guns” are guns that are untraceable or built from a kit with no serial number. D.C. Council banned them […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
DC News Now

Virginia State Police investigates interstate shooting in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) said it was investigating a shooting that took place along Interstate 495 early Thursday morning. Troopers said a person who had been traveling on I-495 near Exit 52B called them around 4:50 a.m. to say he and the driver of another car were […]
DC News Now

DC News Now

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy