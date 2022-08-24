Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Florida season preview: Special teams
Much of Florida's special teams unit, labeled the "game changers" by head coach Billy Napier, remains an unknown as the Gators head into a week of game preparation for the season opener against No. 8-ranked Utah. UF does have some stability in the form of punter Jeremy Crawshaw, the 6-foot-4 Australian who punted 52 times last season for an average of 44.1 yards, which resulted in Crawshaw being selected to the All-SEC Freshman Team.
CB Dijon Johnson Update: Gators 'Recruiting Me the Hardest'
Cornerback Dijon Johnson provides the latest update on his recruitment and where things stand with the Florida Gators.
Florida Football: We’re all Duquesne Dukes today
Florida football is still a week away. But not to worry Gator fans, we still have something to cheer for. This evening, FSU is hosting the Duquesne Dukes in their first game of the year. At first glance, this is just a classic week one cupcake where the power 5...
247Sports
Florida season preview: Tight end
Perhaps no unit on Florida's roster underwent as much change over the last eight months as its tight ends. Kemore Gamble, a 6-foot-4, 243-pound former four-star prospect who ranked third among Florida players in receiving yards in 2021, entered the NCAA transfer portal in mid-January and pledged to UCF just 11 days later, leaving the Gators with four scholarship tight ends available for spring practices, a reasonable number considering the unit was expected to add three freshmen over the summer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Florida AD says Georgia ‘seems committed’ to keeping game in Jacksonville
University of Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said the University of Georgia ‘seems committed’ on continuing the Bulldogs’ annual rivalry game with Florida in Jacksonville past its current contract. Stricklin said in an Orlando Sentinel story, “My counterpart at the University of Georgia (athletic director Josh Brooks)...
Florida season preview: Quarterback
After attempting two passes as a true freshman in 2020, Anthony Richardson shared in the quarterbacking duties last season with former Florida signal-caller Emory Jones, who took the majority of the reps at the position. Still, Richardson showed flashes of brilliance, compiling 930 total yards of offense, including 401 on the ground and 529 through the air. As a result, Richardson was selected to the All-SEC Freshman Team.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida shows video tour of new ‘Stadium House’ luxury complex for football players
Last week several members of the Florida Gators football team moved into the brand new Stadium House apartments. On Saturday the official Gators football twitter account released a video tour of what the new living quarters look like. Third-year player Princely Umanmielen, told the Florida Gators SI.com website ‘AllGators’ that...
Florida football: Billy Napier’s staff is downright ridiculous
A couple of days ago, with Florida football set to begin games in just over a week, the team released their team photo. Well after a second you notice that there seem to be a lot of blue polos in the back. Like a lot. And then you look a...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Stokes soaks up recruiting process
It has been a whirlwind summer for Nease senior quarterback Marcus Stokes, who has been busy going on recruiting visits and various prospect camps across the nation. Although it was a hectic schedule at times, Stokes continued to not lose sight of what a neat experience it was and how important it was to soak it all up.
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, Florida
Steak N' Shake. Not the one in Gainesville on 13th St."File:Route 66 Steak n Shake East Elevation.jpg" by Larry D. Moore is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. One thing I learned about Florida from the day I arrived here a year ago is if you’re hungry, you’re in paradise. Not since I moved from my home state of California (and I have lived all over the world) have I seen so many different options. You want chinese? There’s a bomb buffet down the street. Mexican food? Authentic, mouth-watering Menudo down the block every weekend that sells out if you’re not early. Cuban? Sushi? The best fresh seafood in the country? Fast food restaurants you’ve never heard of? It’s all here.
Independent Florida Alligator
After five years of waiting, UF bats finally start moving into their new home
Chris Carlson, UF associate director of facility support, pointed excitedly at dark mounds of guano — bat poop — on the ground below one of UF’s bat houses at Field and Fork Farm and Gardens. “This is breaking news,” he said. This particular house, House 3,...
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?
A Walmart storefront"Walmart" by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0. There are an exceptional amount of haunted ordinary stores around Florida, I will tell you what. Every day I am floored by how many random buildings seem to have ghost problems around Florida. I’m also not sure why I find it so entertaining, but here we are. I realized something about myself I didn’t know before: If I find out about a weird, haunted modern day store, like a Floor and Decor, a Walgreens, or a Walmart, I’m going to learn everything I can about it and subject you to it, too.
WCJB
Sonic Drive-in in Gainesville will advance to the final 12 in the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The local Sonic Drive-in has advanced to the final 12 in the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games. The dive-in is at 2162 NW 39th avenue in Gainesville, and the event will start at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. The games are a series of challenges and tests designed...
floridaing.com
Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)
The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Greystone Arranges $52.6M in Debt, Equity for Discovery Place at Celebration Pointe in Gainesville, Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Greystone has arranged $52.6 million in debt and equity construction financing for Discovery Place at Celebration Pointe in Gaineville. The community will feature 180 units of seniors housing. The type of care was not disclosed. Cary Tremper and Matt Miller of Greystone originated the transaction on...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, Florida is the home of the University of Florida … among other places of higher education. This means that there are a lot of college students. While there may be some chain restaurants that could be easier on their wallets, there is also a good selection of others that serve very good food for everyone, since other people come to visit the area.
click orlando
New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
University of Florida ranked among the best universities in the world
In a ranking of the top 2,500 universities in the world, the University of Florida has placed 94th, according to the Academic Ranking of World Universities. Multiple criteria were measured to rank the universities, including the number of staff and alumni that have won Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, number of highly cited researchers, number of articles published in journals of Nature and Science, and a per capita performance of the universities.
WCJB
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning. State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”. The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.
consultant360.com
Ear Indentations on an Infant
Nancy Day, RN, MSN, CPNP-BC1 • Cameron Rosenthal, MD2. 1Clinical Programs Coordinator, University of Florida Child Protection Team, Gainesville, Florida. 2Medical Director, University of Florida Child Protection Team, Gainesville, Florida. CITATION:. Day N, Rosenthal C. Ear indentations on an infant. Consultant. 2022;62(8):e26-e27. doi:10.25270/con.2022.03.00001. Received September 23, 2021. Accepted October...
Comments / 0