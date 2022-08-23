Read full article on original website
Amazon activists mourn death of ‘man of the hole’, last of his tribe
An unidentified and charismatic Indigenous man thought to have been the last of his tribe has died in the Brazilian Amazon, causing consternation among activists lamenting the loss of another ethnic language and culture. The solitary and mysterious man was known only as the Índio do Buraco, or the “Indigenous...
A new start after 60: ‘I’ve finally become the artist I always felt I was inside’
Anne Henriksen dreamed of becoming an artist throughout her life. Now, at 67, she says she has finally become “the artist I always felt I was inside”. Henriksen grew up in Sweden, but the family moved around a lot. “Every year and a half, Dad would apply for higher and higher jobs.” Her father wanted Henriksen to go to university. But when she changed schools at 15, she became unsettled and her grades began to slip.
