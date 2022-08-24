ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
marshfieldareasports.com

Two late scores lift Slinger past Marshfield football

SLINGER – Avery Kurth ran for four touchdowns and scored another on a pass from quarterback Tanner Hora to lift Slinger to a 35-21 win over Marshfield in a nonconference football game Friday at Slinger High School. Marshfield scored on its first two possessions as quarterback Trevor Foemmel connected...
SLINGER, WI
WJFW-TV

Menominee Indian Football Cancels Multiple Games

MENOMINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Yesterday, the Menominee Indian High School football team announced the cancellation of numerous football games for this upcoming season after their 76-0 loss to Auburndale last week. No details as to why have been released yet. They still played their game today against Waupun, which resulted in...
KESHENA, WI
stevenspoint.news

Hornets rally to win last two games at Amherst quadrangular

AMHERST — The Rosholt Hornets volleyball team came into the season needing to fill in some of the gaps from a season ago. In its second set of matches this year, Rosholt left the Amherst quadrangular 2-1 on Aug 24 after losing its first game against Waupaca. Amherst also finished the evening 1-2 after winning its first game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Berlin, WI
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Stevens Point, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Stevens Point, WI
Sports
City
De Pere, WI
WausauPilot

Portage County man reported missing

Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids. Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wrcitytimes.com

South Wood County YMCA CEO accepts new role

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The John E. Alexander South Wood County YMCA board of directors has announced that its chief executive officer, Bret Salscheider, will be stepping down on September 23rd to become the new President & CEO of the YMCA of the Fox Cities. Salscheider has served as CEO...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shawano community reacts to superintendent resignation announcement

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano School Board President Mike Musolff said he is focused on the future in the wake of superintendent Randi Anderson announcing her resignation. A district official tipped Local Five News off about the announcement around 4 p.m. The official shared a statement from the district...
SHAWANO, WI
WSAW

Classic car business in Stratford under investigation

Children heading back to school at Newman Catholic Schools greeted by new staff members. Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Firehouse, Hyde rock the 400 Block to benefit Peyton's Promise. Firehouse Prepares to Rock 400 Block 8/24/2022.
STRATFORD, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Barton
whby.com

Controversial Shawano County campground sold out of receivership

SHAWANO, Wis–A controversial Shawano County campground is getting a new owner. A judge approves the sale of Annie’s Campground in Gresham to Positive Ventures LLC for a reported two million dollars. The campground’s previous owner, Ann Retzlaff, was ordered to sell the facility after defaulting on loans tied...
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Utility emergency over, WIS 76 reopened to motorists

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the utility emergency that shut down a portion of WIS 76 in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened and the utility emergency is over. There is still no word on...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Dog attacks Neenah resident, police seek answers

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police are searching for any information surrounding the whereabouts of a dog that attacked a resident earlier this month. According to the Neenah Police Department, on the evening of August 23, a resident was walking in the Lake Steet and Adams Street area when an unknown dog came up to the resident and began biting him several times.
NEENAH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Panthers#Chargers#Spash#Green Bay New Lutheran#Northland Pines#Lincoln#Wittenberg Birnamwood#Blazers
wearegreenbay.com

Bat found in a Waupaca County park tests positive for rabies

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bat that was found in a Clintonville park on August 20 tested positive for rabies. Waupaca County Public Health states that it has been in contact with people who were believed to be exposed but asks that anyone else who believes to have had contact with the bat to contact their medical provider.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Mugshots for Aug. 25, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAW

State Patrol investigating VIN tampering, theft at Stratford car restoration business

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has released new details about the nature of the investigation into a classic car restoration business in Stratford. According to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, the business is under investigation for the suspicion of theft by fraud, making false statements on a title and false representation, specifically VIN tampering.
WausauPilot

2 wanted in suspected regional theft scam

Police are searching for two people suspected of fraud in a scam being used throughout Wisconsin and other states, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert notification. One suspect gave the name of Antoinette Williams, while the other gave a photo ID that showed the name of Timothy Litt, police said. The couple is accused of fraudulently buying more than $28,000 in furniture between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at Mall Furniture in Marshfield.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wwisradio.com

Wausau Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of his Girlfriend

(Wausau, WI) — A Marathon County judge has sentenced a convicted killer to life in prison. Christopher Anderson had entered a guilty plea to a charge of first-degree intentional homicide a week and a half ago. Anderson admitted he shot his girlfriend, Hannah Miller, last June and left her body along a rural road near Rhinelander. The two had a child together but Miller’s family says the relationship had become abusive. Anderson was the target of a multi-state manhunt before he was finally arrested in Chicago.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy