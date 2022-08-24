Read full article on original website
marshfieldareasports.com
Two late scores lift Slinger past Marshfield football
SLINGER – Avery Kurth ran for four touchdowns and scored another on a pass from quarterback Tanner Hora to lift Slinger to a 35-21 win over Marshfield in a nonconference football game Friday at Slinger High School. Marshfield scored on its first two possessions as quarterback Trevor Foemmel connected...
WJFW-TV
Menominee Indian Football Cancels Multiple Games
MENOMINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Yesterday, the Menominee Indian High School football team announced the cancellation of numerous football games for this upcoming season after their 76-0 loss to Auburndale last week. No details as to why have been released yet. They still played their game today against Waupun, which resulted in...
stevenspoint.news
Hornets rally to win last two games at Amherst quadrangular
AMHERST — The Rosholt Hornets volleyball team came into the season needing to fill in some of the gaps from a season ago. In its second set of matches this year, Rosholt left the Amherst quadrangular 2-1 on Aug 24 after losing its first game against Waupaca. Amherst also finished the evening 1-2 after winning its first game.
WSAW
102-year-old Plover woman given Wisconsin Broadcasting Association award
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Lilly Johnson of Plover received a Wisconsin broadcaster’s association award at the age of 102 when Travis Place of 107.9 the Big Cheese’s Trav in the Morning gave her the trophy she helped him win for Best Morning Show. Johnson is a long-term resident...
Portage County man reported missing
Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids. Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.
wrcitytimes.com
South Wood County YMCA CEO accepts new role
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The John E. Alexander South Wood County YMCA board of directors has announced that its chief executive officer, Bret Salscheider, will be stepping down on September 23rd to become the new President & CEO of the YMCA of the Fox Cities. Salscheider has served as CEO...
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano community reacts to superintendent resignation announcement
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano School Board President Mike Musolff said he is focused on the future in the wake of superintendent Randi Anderson announcing her resignation. A district official tipped Local Five News off about the announcement around 4 p.m. The official shared a statement from the district...
WSAW
Classic car business in Stratford under investigation
Children heading back to school at Newman Catholic Schools greeted by new staff members. Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. Firehouse, Hyde rock the 400 Block to benefit Peyton's Promise. Firehouse Prepares to Rock 400 Block 8/24/2022.
whby.com
Controversial Shawano County campground sold out of receivership
SHAWANO, Wis–A controversial Shawano County campground is getting a new owner. A judge approves the sale of Annie’s Campground in Gresham to Positive Ventures LLC for a reported two million dollars. The campground’s previous owner, Ann Retzlaff, was ordered to sell the facility after defaulting on loans tied...
wearegreenbay.com
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Utility emergency over, WIS 76 reopened to motorists
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the utility emergency that shut down a portion of WIS 76 in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened and the utility emergency is over. There is still no word on...
wearegreenbay.com
Dog attacks Neenah resident, police seek answers
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police are searching for any information surrounding the whereabouts of a dog that attacked a resident earlier this month. According to the Neenah Police Department, on the evening of August 23, a resident was walking in the Lake Steet and Adams Street area when an unknown dog came up to the resident and began biting him several times.
947jackfm.com
Here’s the Four Transportation Projects That Could be Considered by Stevens Point Voters This November
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — City leaders in Stevens Point have called a special City Council meeting for next Tuesday at 4:30 PM to consider placing four binding referendums on the November ballot for transportation projects. If approved, residents would vote yes or no to the following projects that...
cwbradio.com
City of Marshfield Reminds Residents that Decorations Must be Removed From Hillside Cemetery by October 1st
All decorations, containers, shepherd hooks, solar lights and other adornments at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield must be removed by October 1st for fall clean-up. Items affixed to headstones may stay, (i.e. grave saddles, monument-mounted vases), but any loose trinkets or items stuck in the ground around the stone must be removed.
wearegreenbay.com
Bat found in a Waupaca County park tests positive for rabies
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bat that was found in a Clintonville park on August 20 tested positive for rabies. Waupaca County Public Health states that it has been in contact with people who were believed to be exposed but asks that anyone else who believes to have had contact with the bat to contact their medical provider.
Marathon County Mugshots for Aug. 25, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
WSAW
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash begins 4-year sentence at Waupun prison
WAUPUN, Wis. (WSAW) - The 36-year-old Medford man convicted of causing a fatal crash was transferred to the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun on Friday. Skyler Opelt will begin his four-year prison sentence. In June, Opelt pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, and four counts...
WSAW
State Patrol investigating VIN tampering, theft at Stratford car restoration business
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has released new details about the nature of the investigation into a classic car restoration business in Stratford. According to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, the business is under investigation for the suspicion of theft by fraud, making false statements on a title and false representation, specifically VIN tampering.
2 wanted in suspected regional theft scam
Police are searching for two people suspected of fraud in a scam being used throughout Wisconsin and other states, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert notification. One suspect gave the name of Antoinette Williams, while the other gave a photo ID that showed the name of Timothy Litt, police said. The couple is accused of fraudulently buying more than $28,000 in furniture between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at Mall Furniture in Marshfield.
wwisradio.com
Wausau Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of his Girlfriend
(Wausau, WI) — A Marathon County judge has sentenced a convicted killer to life in prison. Christopher Anderson had entered a guilty plea to a charge of first-degree intentional homicide a week and a half ago. Anderson admitted he shot his girlfriend, Hannah Miller, last June and left her body along a rural road near Rhinelander. The two had a child together but Miller’s family says the relationship had become abusive. Anderson was the target of a multi-state manhunt before he was finally arrested in Chicago.
