Sparrow Ridge, a 55+ community offering affordable living options, celebrated grand opening this week
Sparrow Ridge, a new affordable community with 96 apartments for residents age 55 or older who earn between 30 and 80% area median income (AMI) celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting this week. Sparrow Ridge was co-developed by nonprofit Housing Services Alliance and affordable housing leader Woda Cooper Companies,...
Beyond the Curb: It’s River City Living apartment-style in the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse
Covington’s newest apartment community is the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse Village. On this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, viewers will peek inside two of the apartments and see more of the vibrant neighborhood. According to Valerie Bender, the tenant featured in the...
Women-owned M&P Logistics to create 210 jobs at new Florence HQ
Kimberly Hall is a Northern Kentucky native, which is one of the reasons she’s excited to oversee the opening of a new headquarters in Florence for Mackenzie & Paige Logistics, also known as M&P. The founder and CEO spoke Thursday about the company’s $4 million investment, which is expected...
Ludlow’s ‘last remaining piece of railroad history’ to undergo years-long restoration process
A historic Ludlow building abandoned since the 1970s will regain life over the next six years as the Ludlow Heritage Museum seeks to restore the former railyard storehouse. Currently, in its first stages of restoration, the “Industrial Romanesque” style building has debris littered throughout, but the history is in the lasting original brick walls and arched clerestory windows.
This Williamstown, Kentucky Cabin Is a Riverside Paradise
Angie Smith isn’t quite sure how or why the log cabin got from Williamstown, Kentucky, to her riverfront property. She’s still trying to piece together its history, from its construction in 1842 to where it is today, sitting hillside on the banks of the Ohio River, just 11 miles outside Union.
First of Fall Festival takes place at Boone County Fairgrounds
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Vendors lined the Boone County Fairgrounds on Saturday for the First of Fall Festival. Mandy Arlinghaus said she’s the coordinator of this inaugural event. She helps operate a crafting business and saw a need for something like this. “We noticed that there wasn’t really a...
9109 Pippin Rd 3x1V
$1079/mo 3-BED 1-BATH SECURITY DEPOSITS $1079 & UP - Property Id: 884606. FOLLOW these STEPS to END YOUR SEARCH. STEP 1, CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 2, SCHEDULE a TOUR when you CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 3, SUBMIT your RENTAL APPLICATION. STEP 4, wait for us to process your RENTAL APPLICATION, verifying that...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Boone County, police says
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One pedestrian was hit and killed in Boone County late Saturday night, according to Florence police. Officers say that the driver of a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on U.S. 42 in the far right lane near the intersection of Wetherington Blvd. when the pickup truck hit the pedestrian who was standing there.
Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County
FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
Residents call for change to two 'dangerous' left turn lanes off busy Miami Township road
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) -- Miami Township residents call an intersection on State Route 28 dangerous. Residents say OH-28 at Donna Jay Drive and Deerfield Road is in need of safety improvements. Lynn Fouts started a petition demanding change and it has nearly 300 signatures but it may not be...
Child struck while riding bicycle in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck in Brown County Saturday afternoon, dispatchers say. The boy was on Maple Grove Road just outside of Mt. Orab around 1 p.m. when he was hit. The child was reported to be in and out of...
‘Tranq Dope’ is a powerful new, potentially deadly drug raising alarms locally
SPRINGFIELD — A new drug called “Tranq Dope” is raising alarms in the Miami Valley because it is a combination of opioids and a drug used to sedate animals. “We don’t expect it to be too long before it comes right up I-75 into the Miami Valley,” Charles Patterson, health commissioner, Clark County Combined Health District, told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott on Friday.
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
Swim from Cincinnati to Kentucky this Weekend in the Great Ohio River Swim
On-site registration opens at 7 a.m. Aug. 28.
Air Care called to motorcycle crash in Clermont County
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash between a 1985 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2010 Ford four-door happened around 1 p.m. on Jackson Pike and State Route 133. It is unclear how the crash...
Middletown community concerned less about house fire, more on suspect charged
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A house was destroyed after an overnight fire Sunday in Middletown. After completing an investigation, officials with Manchester Fire said it was intentionally set. Sunday night the house was engulfed in flames but surrounding neighbors have no significant damage. Around 11:30 p.m., Middletown police and fire...
A crash is blocking lanes along State Route 28 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along State Route 28 near I-275 in Milford has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along a State Route near the interstate in Milford, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
An Organic Wedding at a Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky
Grace and JP were set up by mutual friends when JP moved from North Carolina back to Lexington, Kentucky. They shared their first date in September 2019 and clearly clicked. The couple found themselves soon planning a wedding for 50 guests the following year. The couple envisioned an intimate wedding...
Local Amazon driver accused of keeping and tossing packages instead of delivering them
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An Amazon driver is accused of tossing packages out of her vehicle. Sarah Smith, 28, is also accused of keeping a few of them. Smith was working as a flex driver for Amazon, according to court papers. On July 10 and July 13, she accepted a...
Cincinnati Museum Center traveling exhibits on display this fall
The Cincinnati Museum Center has been a staple for artistic student inspiration for over 200 years. Open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., check out these featured exhibits before time runs out. America’s Epic Treasures. Open until Jan. 8, “America’s Epic Treasures” is tucked away in...
