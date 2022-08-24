ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview Hills, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Women-owned M&P Logistics to create 210 jobs at new Florence HQ

Kimberly Hall is a Northern Kentucky native, which is one of the reasons she’s excited to oversee the opening of a new headquarters in Florence for Mackenzie & Paige Logistics, also known as M&P. The founder and CEO spoke Thursday about the company’s $4 million investment, which is expected...
FLORENCE, KY
linknky.com

Ludlow’s ‘last remaining piece of railroad history’ to undergo years-long restoration process

A historic Ludlow building abandoned since the 1970s will regain life over the next six years as the Ludlow Heritage Museum seeks to restore the former railyard storehouse. Currently, in its first stages of restoration, the “Industrial Romanesque” style building has debris littered throughout, but the history is in the lasting original brick walls and arched clerestory windows.
LUDLOW, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestview Hills, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Business
Local
Kentucky Government
cincinnatimagazine.com

This Williamstown, Kentucky Cabin Is a Riverside Paradise

Angie Smith isn’t quite sure how or why the log cabin got from Williamstown, Kentucky, to her riverfront property. She’s still trying to piece together its history, from its construction in 1842 to where it is today, sitting hillside on the banks of the Ohio River, just 11 miles outside Union.
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

First of Fall Festival takes place at Boone County Fairgrounds

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Vendors lined the Boone County Fairgrounds on Saturday for the First of Fall Festival. Mandy Arlinghaus said she’s the coordinator of this inaugural event. She helps operate a crafting business and saw a need for something like this. “We noticed that there wasn’t really a...
BURLINGTON, KY
thexunewswire.com

9109 Pippin Rd 3x1V

$1079/mo 3-BED 1-BATH SECURITY DEPOSITS $1079 & UP - Property Id: 884606. FOLLOW these STEPS to END YOUR SEARCH. STEP 1, CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 2, SCHEDULE a TOUR when you CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 3, SUBMIT your RENTAL APPLICATION. STEP 4, wait for us to process your RENTAL APPLICATION, verifying that...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian hit, killed in Boone County, police says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One pedestrian was hit and killed in Boone County late Saturday night, according to Florence police. Officers say that the driver of a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on U.S. 42 in the far right lane near the intersection of Wetherington Blvd. when the pickup truck hit the pedestrian who was standing there.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utility Assistance#Nkcac#Qualifier
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Child struck while riding bicycle in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck in Brown County Saturday afternoon, dispatchers say. The boy was on Maple Grove Road just outside of Mt. Orab around 1 p.m. when he was hit. The child was reported to be in and out of...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Tranq Dope’ is a powerful new, potentially deadly drug raising alarms locally

SPRINGFIELD — A new drug called “Tranq Dope” is raising alarms in the Miami Valley because it is a combination of opioids and a drug used to sedate animals. “We don’t expect it to be too long before it comes right up I-75 into the Miami Valley,” Charles Patterson, health commissioner, Clark County Combined Health District, told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott on Friday.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Fox 19

Air Care called to motorcycle crash in Clermont County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash between a 1985 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2010 Ford four-door happened around 1 p.m. on Jackson Pike and State Route 133. It is unclear how the crash...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking lanes along State Route 28 in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along State Route 28 near I-275 in Milford has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along a State Route near the interstate in Milford, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
MILFORD, OH
brides.com

An Organic Wedding at a Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky

Grace and JP were set up by mutual friends when JP moved from North Carolina back to Lexington, Kentucky. They shared their first date in September 2019 and clearly clicked. The couple found themselves soon planning a wedding for 50 guests the following year. The couple envisioned an intimate wedding...
FRANKFORT, KY
University of Cincinnati News Record

Cincinnati Museum Center traveling exhibits on display this fall

The Cincinnati Museum Center has been a staple for artistic student inspiration for over 200 years. Open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., check out these featured exhibits before time runs out. America’s Epic Treasures. Open until Jan. 8, “America’s Epic Treasures” is tucked away in...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy