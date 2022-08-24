ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

U.S. cities are "heat islands." Experts say it's going to get worse.

By Li Cohen
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KezX6_0hTp0mEX00

This summer's deadly heat waves have left people throughout the U.S. and Europe desperate for relief . It's urban centers that have felt the intense temperatures the most — and where experts say it's only expected to get worse.

That's because of something called the urban heat island effect.

"Simply put, it means that urban centers are hotter than the surrounding suburban areas," Liv Yoon, a postdoctoral research scholar at Columbia University's Climate School, told CBS News. She explained that the effect is like a "dome overarching the city" that's created by carbon emissions, air getting trapped amid tall buildings, and a lack of open space and greenery, among other things.

"All of that is building and building and it has nowhere to escape," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CUolu_0hTp0mEX00
This image shows how the temperature can differ between rural, industrial, downtown, park and suburban areas on the same day. Climate Central

This dome effect can cascade over entire cities, although it also impacts specific neighborhoods within that urban area very differently. According to the recently launched heat.gov website, neighborhoods in the same city can have temperatures differing by roughly 15º to 20ºF at the same time depending on their levels of tree cover and other factors.

Pretty much every metropolitan area experiences this effect to some degree. About 85% of the U.S. population currently lives in metro areas, and the heat island effect is felt most intensely in New Orleans, New York City, Houston, San Francisco and Newark, New Jersey, according to a 2021 report by the nonprofit Climate Central.

"Today, there are over 200 to 250 million people that experience temperatures of over 35ºC [95ºF] every summer, living in about 318 urban areas" across the U.S., environmental scientist and climate resilience specialist Deborah Brosnan said. "So, it's a lot of people experiencing it."

Yoon, the heat island researcher, is part of a project participating in a nationwide campaign by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to "make heat visible." Teams in various U.S. cities — including Yoon's in New York City — have been tracking temperatures to show the impact of excessive heat and the heat island effect.

A map of their findings in New York shows how by the afternoon and evening, the heat index is substantially higher in the neighborhoods of Washington Heights, Harlem and the South Bronx when compared to the Upper East Side, Central Park and the Upper West Side.

"Within a city, just because there's a heat wave going on, no one's experiencing that the same exact way everywhere," Jeremy Hoffman, an environmental science professor and scientist at the Science Museum of Virginia, told CBS News.

In his own research in Richmond, Hoffman's team found a 16ºF difference between the coolest and warmest places — less than 3 miles apart — at the exact same time during a heat wave.

The phenomenon isn't confined to summer heat waves. It's year-round.

"Urban areas tend to be several degrees warmer than their outlying rural areas throughout the year," Hoffman said. "That tends to be actually kind of a good thing for our energy needs in the wintertime, but in the summertime … when it's on our hottest days with the brightest sunshine, the least amount of wind and the least amount of cloud cover, these conditions tend to become the recipe for these extreme temperature difference to become the most stark."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tvstM_0hTp0mEX00
Yvette Johnson, 54, sits next to a fan outside her family's home in Houston on June 10, 2022, when Texas was under a heat wave alert. BRANDON BELL / Getty Images

"Incompatible with human life"

Ben Zaitchik, a professor of earth and planetary sciences at Johns Hopkins University, told CBS News that urban heat lingers, and is usually maximized, at night. The sustained high temperatures prevent people from getting relief when their bodies desperately need it.

The negative impact extends beyond sheer discomfort. Areas with extreme and prolonged heat see increased cases of kids with asthma going to the emergency room, older adults with chronic lung issues having complications, and decreased worker productivity because of heat exhaustion, Zaitchik said. It can also be deadly .

"There's a literal, physiological limit, which is that once you get above a certain threshold of temperature and humidity, you can't sweat," he said. The body's internal temperature is about 98.6ºF, but without the ability to sweat, the body can't cool down , and body temperature can rapidly increase to 106ºF or more within 10 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"At that point, you're really kind of incompatible with human life," he said.

According to the CDC , high temperatures can lead to heart and lung complications, renal failure and kidney stones, and can even impact fetal health and lead to preterm birth.

Every year in the U.S., the heat causes an average of more than 700 deaths, more than 67,500 emergency department visits and more than 9,200 hospitalizations. Those who are Black or Native American have the highest rates of death, according to CDC tracking from 2004 to 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Ud1M_0hTp0mEX00
This table shows the number of heat-related deaths by race and ethnicity and the level of urbanization from 2004 to 2018 in the U.S. Those who are Black or Hispanic are shown to have the highest rates of death. Heat-Related Deaths — United States, 2004–2018/CDC

Yoon has seen these health issues in New York, where she specifically researches the social inequities associated with extreme heat. She said that areas with more extreme heat tend to see the most heat-related deaths and illnesses, and also tend to be communities with lower income that are historically redlined .

Even in neighborhoods where the heat difference isn't necessarily drastic, the impact can be more intense because there are fewer buffers. On the Upper East Side, for example, Yoon found that more people are likely to have climate-controlled homes or offices and have jobs consistent with good quality health care.

That's not the case just a few miles away in the Bronx .

"People are supposed to seek refuge from the heat indoors," Yoon said. "But if you live in dilapidated housing or public housing, they're notorious for their lack of cooling infrastructure. You just have nowhere to go, so extreme heat becomes even more of a problem."

Most of those who live in the Bronx are people of color, according to the U.S. Census, and the issues the borough experiences with heat echo those in similar communities nationwide.

Brosnan said that areas of lower socioeconomic status and higher populations of people of color usually have "significantly higher" heat indexes. They also usually have more air pollution, fewer green spaces, are often closer to traffic or factories, and have less cooling infrastructure.

"If you're a single mother, if you're from a minority race, you are more likely to experience heat stress and to be affected by extreme heat or heat waves than people in more affluent or larger percentage White areas," she said. "And that's the real issue, is that the impact of rising temperatures is borne disproportionately by the poor and minorities and those who can least afford to pay for them."

"Very high level of danger"

Since 1970, 96% of the 246 locations analyzed by Climate Central have seen increases in their average summer temperatures.

"Now versus just 50, 60 years ago," Hoffman said, "our summers are much hotter, much more intense."

The hotter temperatures are not just a danger to public health, but to infrastructure as well, he said. It's particularly noticeable in regions that were historically cooler but over the past few years have been sweltering under unprecedented heat.

"There is a very high level of danger right now, for vulnerable groups in particular," Weather Channel meteorologist Carl Parker told CBS News.

When last year's Pacific Northwest heat wave hit, he said as an example, only two-thirds of households in the region had air conditioning. As of 2020, 12% of U.S. households didn't have air conditioning , according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and of those who do, just 66% have central AC.

Described by the National Weather Service as "oppressive and unprecedented heat," the wave brought record-breaking temperatures to the region, resulting in buckled highways and numerous deaths.

That area was among many that experienced yet another deadly surge in heat this summer.

"Now, suddenly, you're looking at days on end with temperatures above 100 degrees," Parker said. "That's when it gets really dangerous, when you don't have this sort of built-in infrastructure. And then even when you do have this infrastructure, sometimes it will fail."

"Roads begin to buckle," Hoffman said. " Airlines can't operate because they're unable to take off in such warm air."

"We see things like rolling blackouts," he added, "because so many people are needing to push their air conditioning beyond what they're kind of used to dealing with."

And when the infrastructure crumbles, it only compounds on the existing issues, Zaitchik said, pointing to last August's deadly Hurricane Ida , a Category 4 storm that trampled numerous states.

"When you look at New Orleans, where it hit landfall, the heat killed more people than the storm itself," he said, "because the storm knocked out power and then it got really hot and then people died."

"No city is immune"

The past few years have shown that excessive heat is a nationwide — and global — issue. Utah residents recently had more than two weeks straight of triple-digit temperatures, and last month, the U.K. hit its hottest day on record at more than 104ºF.

"No city is immune to this," Yoon said. "...It's becoming more of a problem. One, temperatures are getting hotter, but two, more and more people are congregating in urban centers. So, it's becoming more of an issue everywhere."

Parker told CBS News that by mid-century, major cities such as Dallas, Oklahoma City, Tampa and New Orleans, will see a month or more with heat index values of 105ºF or greater.  That's less than 30 years from now. And these urban areas, where the heat is most intense, are only growing.

"As bad as it will be, in general, it's going to be that much worse in these urban areas. … By the middle of the century, somewhere between 60 and 70% of the world's population will be in urban areas," Parker said. "… And that's gonna mean a lot of dangerous weather for millions and millions of people."

Population density will only add to the heat. And a recent report by the nonprofit research firm First Street Foundation found that a "heat belt" will soon emerge in the U.S., stretching from the Gulf Coast to Chicago and encompassing nearly one-third of U.S. adults .

"We're already operating on a knife's edge in a lot of ways," Parker said. "... So the big question will be adaptation — do city planners really start thinking about what they need to do to make cities more livable as temperatures are rising?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22MwBu_0hTp0mEX00
Since 1970, 96% (235) of 246 U.S. locations had an increase in their summer average temperature and 81% (200) had 7 or more summer days above normal since 1970, according to Climate Central. Climate Central

"Billions" will be exposed to hotter temperatures

Research from 2019 found that, within 30 years, the heat island effect will raise city temperatures about half of whatever they experience from climate change — and in some places, twice the amount. That means if a city's temperature increased by 2 degrees because of climate change, it can expect an additional degree of warming because of the heat island effect.

"This previously unexamined extra warming will expose billions of urban dwellers, primarily in the tropical global South, to greater extreme heat risks," the researchers said.

Minimizing greenhouse gas emissions is the primary way to reduce global warming as a whole. In July, President Biden announced $2.3 billion in funding to help in disaster response and expand home energy assistance and offshore wind opportunities. He also signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides almost $400 billion to fund energy and climate projects to help reduce carbon emissions by 40% in 2030.

But these actions will only work to help prevent more warming in the future; they won't erase the damage that's already been done. Experts say that means that the world must prepare for a new reality, and now.

"Unless cities can adapt … we will reach a situation where, at least in some cities, some of the densest cities, that it will be unsafe for people to live there during the summer," Brosnan told CBS News.

Cities impacted by the urban heat island effect must develop three main components of heat resiliency, Brosnan said: more green spaces to provide shade and help absorb the heat; retrofit buildings to be more economical and efficient in keeping people cool during extreme heat; and finally, better assist communities during times of extreme heat by providing water, cooling centers, assistance and anything else residents might need to survive.

"It's a long-term investment and it's a cost," Brosnan said, noting that all of these things will require lots of money and manpower. "The benefit is in human survival."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Squish, squash, stomp: It's OK to kill this beautiful but invasive insect, experts say

State agricultural departments across the United States are asking you to commit murder -- bug murder, that is.Your victim: the spotted lanternfly, or Lycorma delicatula, a beautiful creature with large brownish gray wings with black spots that open to reveal striking red underwings.Your mission, should you choose to accept it: "Kill it! Squash it, smash it ... just get rid of it," pleads the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on a website alert.Native to China, the invasive bug was first detected stateside in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. With no natural predators in the US, lanternflies have since spread to numerous counties and adjacent states, including...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BobVila

The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer

Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Sacramento

"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California

SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62. 
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
CBS Sacramento

Chicken wing prices drop to pre-pandemic levels

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The price of chicken wings is going down just in time for football season. The Department of Agriculture says in July wings cost $1.68 per pound. That's compared to a high of $3.25 in May of 2021. It's the lowest the price of wings has been since May 2020, according to a report from the Department of Agriculture. 
AGRICULTURE
CBS Sacramento

Despite cooling real estate market, rents still up coast to coast

Rents are surging from coast to coast.  A recent report found more than half of renters saw an increase in the past year.If your rent is going up, you're not alone. Despite new data showing the housing market appears to be slowing, rents are still high and soaring across the country."I pay it every month. I don't pay it on time. I pay when I get it," said Earlean Braggs, a renter in Chicago.  A recent survey by housing lender Freddie Mac found nearly 60% of renters saw a rent increase during the past year, while just 38% of renters...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hill

Black Americans feel disproportionate pain from high interest rates

The federal government’s efforts to stanch inflation are disproportionately impacting Black Americans. The Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates in the hopes of cooling off a red-hot economy, but its actions are hitting Black Americans — who have historically been squeezed out of home ownership and affordable loans — the hardest.
BUSINESS
CBS Sacramento

Organized theft rings from Northern California are targeting visitors to LA's Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES -- Organized theft rings from Northern California are targeting the vehicles of tourists and other visitors at Los Angeles' Griffith Park, the sprawling urban wilderness that is home to some of the city's most famous attractions. Thieves break into vehicles, particularly rental cars, in the most popular areas of the park and take off with valuables in seconds, Los Angeles police officials told a press conference Tuesday in front of the iconic triple-domed Griffith Observatory. "Car thieves target property left in plain sight such as luggage, purses, electronics, laptops, tablets, expensive sunglasses, even passports," said Capt. Gary Walters,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Parker
CBS Sacramento

Cosmetics giant Sephora settles customer data privacy suit

SACRAMENTO -- Sephora Inc., one of the world's largest cosmetics retailers, has settled a lawsuit claiming that the company sold customer information without proper notice in violation of California's landmark consumer privacy law, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday. Sephora failed to tell customers that it was selling their personal information, failed to allow customers to opt out of that sale, and didn't fix the problem within 30 days as required by the law even after it was notified of the violation, state officials said. The company agreed to pay $1.2 million and immediately correct the problem under the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Why California's bold electric-vehicle targets are so important

California's push to phase out sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles in just over a decade represents a major step in driving the nation toward an all-electric future and reducing air pollution.The California Air Resources Board (CARB) on Thursday approved bold targets for electric vehicle sales, along with new standards EV's range of travel and incentives for carmakers to sell them more cheaply. The plan marks a tectonic shift for the nation's most populous state and its largest car-sales market, auto industry and environmental experts said."This is the most significant change since we went from horses to vehicles 125 years ago,"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Heat Waves#Air Conditioning#Heat Exhaustion#Cbs News
CBS Sacramento

Oxnard man pleads guilty to smuggling of 1,700 wild animals worth an estimated $739K

An Oxnard man pleaded guilty Wednesday to smuggling more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States from Mexico.Jose Manuel Perez, also known as Julio Rodriguez, pleaded guilty to two counts of smuggling goods into the United States and one count of wildlife trafficking. He was initially arrested in February and freed after posting bail, but cut off his ankle bracelet in June and fled to Tijuana. He was caught in Mexico about two weeks later and has been in custody since then.According to his plea agreement, the 30-year-old Oxnard man and his accomplices used social media to coordinate the...
OXNARD, CA
CBS Sacramento

California moves toward phasing out gas-fueled vehicles by 2035

SACRAMENTO -- California plans to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 under a policy approved Thursday by regulators that seeks a dramatic cut in carbon emissions and an eventual end to gasoline-powered vehicles.The decision by the California Air Resources Board came two years after Gov. Gavin Newsom first directed regulators to consider such a policy. If the goal is reached, California would cut emissions from cars in half by 2040. The move gives the most populous U.S. state the world's most stringent regulations for transitioning to electric vehicles. It is expected...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
81K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy