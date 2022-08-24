ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

CEO Tasha McCaskiel strives to get women employed in media

Tasha McCaskiel, the CEO and founder of Black Girls in Media, a networking organization, spoke with rolling out about her passion for helping Black women be successful in the media industry. After year’s of detours and closed doors, McCaskiel created her own route and platform to help other women avoid...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Black Business#Women Entrepreneurs#Racism#Want To Start A Business#Buyblack
getnews.info

Seasoned Holistic Health, Wellness, and Life Coach Maria Antonietta Shares Her Expertise Online

Maria Antonietta empowers women to live their happiest and healthiest selves. Maria Antonietta, a psychoneurologist PhDc and certified holistic practitioner, brings her expertise online to adapt to the new normal and empower more women to achieve the successful and healthy life they’re meant to live. She offers one-on-one coaching and curated wellness plans, thoughtfully aligned to each person’s individual needs and goals.
FITNESS
psychologytoday.com

Listen Up!: The Key to Stronger Relationships

There are different ways of listening and research shows which ones are more effective. Active listening involves paraphrasing a speaker to maximize clarity. Active Constructive Responding (ACR) is a powerful way to connect because you listen for and celebrating another person's good news. "Listening is a magnetic and strange thing,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
Refinery29

Money Diary: A Cancer Support Practitioner On 32k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny. This week: "I’m 32 and live in Glasgow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy