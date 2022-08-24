ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf.com

Trevor Immelman shares how he found out he was replacing Nick Faldo on CBS

Back in June, CBS announced long-time analyst Nick Faldo would be retiring from the network after 16 years with the company. Simultaneously, they announced 2008 Masters champ Trevor Immelman as his successor. “I’m excited about Trevor,” CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said at the time. “He’s a great team player,...
Jay Monahan
Golf.com

Star leaderboard, big money and LIV Golf: The biggest storylines for Sunday at the Tour Championship

After a stormy Saturday, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Co.. will have plenty of golf to play on championship Sunday at the Tour Championship. Third-round play, at 6:36 p.m. ET Saturday, was suspended for the second time due to lightning in the area, and the PGA Tour called play for the day shortly after 7 o’clock. Fourteen players, including leader Scheffler, will resume their third round at 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
Golf.com

The benefits of using a mallet putter can be found in what they don’t do

If a golfer is searching for a new putter, chances are their current gamer isn’t behaving. Unless you’re a gear junkie of the highest order — or Hideki Matsuyama — no one is seeking out a new putter when everything is clicking. Consistency and confidence are two things every golf craves in large doses on the greens.
Golf.com

Trevor Immelman takes you inside the Masters Champions Dinner

The Masters Champions dinner has been a fixture on Augusta National’s calendar since 1952, when Ben Hogan thought it would be a good idea to get all the Masters winners together for a meal before the start of each year’s tournament. The event has since grown in stature...
Golf.com

How to watch the Tour Championship on Saturday: Round 3 live coverage

The 2022 Tour Championship continues on Saturday, Aug. 27, with the third round at East Lake. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 3 on TV or online. Following a low-scoring second round at East Lake, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is still safely in the lead, but his advantage is far less secure than one day ago.
Golf.com

ClubTest Proving Ground: How much can a utility iron help my long game?

Welcome to GOLF.com’s ClubTest Proving Ground, where Managing Equipment Editor Jonathan Wall and Senior Equipment Editor Ryan Barath put the latest designs and groundbreaking technology in the equipment space to the test on the range and the course. Like a lot of golfers, I’m always in search of the...
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Callaway’s sleek Apex Black irons

Callaway’s Apex 2021 irons are getting the dark finish treatment. Designed around the same technology found in the standard Apex, the new Apex Black (4-AW) features a Black Plasma PVD finish on the 1025 mild carbon steel body. The knock on black finishes in the past has been a...
Golf.com

How Steph Curry’s golf tour is helping make the sport ‘a game for everyone’

Early this morning, 17-year-old Hope Hall hopped a flight with her family from their home in Florida bound for San Francisco on a trip that marks a first on several fronts. It’s Hope’s first visit to Northern California for her first round at TPC Harding Park, the historic muni and major-championship host. It is also her first chance to meet Steph Curry, at a gathering in advance of the Curry Cup, the final event in the inaugural season of the NBA star’s passion project: the Underrated Golf Tour.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Golf.com

Tour Championship: How weather is affecting play in Atlanta

UPDATE: Play was suspended for the day just after 7 p.m.. The third round will resume at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Lightning strikes in the Atlanta area have once again come too close to East Lake Golf Club, and play has been suspended at the Tour Championship for the second time Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA

