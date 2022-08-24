Read full article on original website
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
An ice-age bison was discovered! Then soon eaten — once the foul taste was smothered
Shortly after researchers unearthed the mummified body of a 55,000-year-old Steppe bison in the Alaskan tundra, they sliced off a piece of its neck. To eat!
The big picture: postwar dreams of childhood freedom
In 1969, German photographer Ursula Schulz-Dornburg captured a Dutch utopian playground designed for den-building and adventure – and in hope of a better future. The German photographer Ursula Schulz-Dornburg took this picture at an adventure playground called Jongensland (“Boysland”) in Amsterdam in 1969. The site, which had been created just after the war, could only be reached by crossing a canal on a boat. In it, children – boys and girls, despite the name – were encouraged, or at liberty, to make days of adventure, building campfires and using scrap building materials to knock together dens and sheds.
