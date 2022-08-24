Read full article on original website
Hannah Diane Cheek, age 36 of Clayton
Hannah Diane Cheek, age 36 of Clayton, Georgia, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Georgia. Hannah was born March 21, 1986 in Gainesville, Georgia. In her professional career, she had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Hannah was a Christian and was of the Methodist faith. She attended Macedonia United Methodist Church. Hannah loved painting, and gardening and had a special love for all animals. She enjoyed preparing home-cooked meals and seeing the pleasure that it gave others. She had a special gift of caring for those in need. She had a heart of a saint. She found joy in the simplest of things and left an impression on everyone she met.
Mrs. Eunice Woody Moore, age 90 of Dahlonega
Mrs. Eunice Woody Moore, age 90 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mrs. Moore’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068...
Novella Emmett Simmons, age 93, of the Hollingsworth Community
Novella Emmett Simmons, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home, where she had lived for 75 years, in the Hollingsworth Community of Banks County, on Friday August 26, 2022. Mrs. Simmons was born in the Mount Carmel Community of Banks County on November 8, 1928, to the late John...
Mr. Robert “Bob” Hunsinger, Age 75 Dahlonega
Mr. Robert “Bob” Hunsinger, age 75 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was born on July 10, 1947, in Dahlonega. Bob was a proud veteran of the US ARMY and retired as “Sergeant First Class”. He was well known around North Georgia for his hard work and craftsmanship on headliner and vinyl top restorations on cars. He loved his Lord, his wife and kids, and will forever be remembered as a great man.
Mildred Alexander Barnes, Age 84 Cleveland
Mildred Alexander Barnes, Age 84, of Cleveland passed away on August 25, 2022. Mildred was born on August 2, 1938, in White County, Georgia to the late Charlie and Jessie Mae Alexander. In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Alexander; son, Jerry Trigg; granddaughter Jessica Lambert, and grandsons, Brian Rich and James Matthew Mize.
Nan Augusta Moyer Hurley, Age 90 Clarkesville
Nan Augusta Moyer Hurley, age 90 of Clarkesville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Born in True, West Virginia on November 27, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Walter H. & Ethel Mae Tickle Moyer. Nan was a graduate of Van High School, Class of 1949. She furthered her education at Morris Harvey College studying science and also studied nursing at Kanawha Valley Hospital, School of Nursing. Nan was a 1993 graduate of Southern Utah University where she majored in history, minored in English literature and also taught as a professor with the college for over 2 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, knitting, and crocheting. Nan also wrote an autobiography. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Glenda Brooks, Age 80 Cleveland
Glenda Janice Brooks, age 80, of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Mrs. Brooks was born on April 14, 1942, in Gainesville, Georgia, to the late Harry Glenn Nix and Mary Ruth Dorsey Nix. She was an educator and administrator for the White County Board of Education. In addition to her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Flora and Guy Dorsey; and brother, Jerry Nix.
Mrs. Dorothy Marie Cummings, Age 94 Dahlonega
Mrs. Dorothy Marie Cummings, age 94, of Dahlonega passed away August 24, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or condolence with the family visit Mrs. Cummings’ online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Annie Bell Arrowood, Age 97 Cleveland
Annie Bell Arrowood, age 97, of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Mrs. Arrowood was born on February 28, 1925, in Habersham County, to the late Andrew and Mary Collins Nation. She was a homemaker and attended Woodlawn Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Arrowood; daughters, Beatrice Shelnut and Carolyn Arrowood; sons, Johnny Arrowood and Tony Arrowood; twin sons, Jerry and Gary Arrowood; twin daughters, Linda and Brenda Arrowood; also, a host of brothers and sister.
White County Purchases Additional Property In Cleveland
(Cleveland)-White County has agreed to purchase some additional property in the city of Cleveland that could be promising for White County Tax Commissioner Cindy Cannon in getting a new building that she has been seeking for years. During their meeting Tuesday the commissioners announced they entered into a contract back...
Cleveland Police Investigating A Death At M Star Motel
(Cleveland)- Cleveland Police report they are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death of a Cleveland woman who was found dead in a guest room at the M Star Motel in Cleveland. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said in a news release that officers were dispatched to 300...
Cleveland Man Charged With Assaulting His Mother
(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man has been arrested after assaulting his mother. On Wednesday at 6:50 pm, the White County Sheriff’s Office responded to 23 Bear Lovers Court in reference to a domestic incident, between the victim and her adult son. Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff’s Office...
Cleveland Planning And Zoning Say No To Townhouse Plan
(Cleveland)-The Cleveland Planning Zoning Board voted Thursday night to deny a request from Skye Construction and Development to rezone property on Angle Lane in the city, from Single Family Residential to PUD, Planned Unit Development. A large number of residents who live on Angle Lane and nearby Head Street showed...
White County Unemployment Rate 2.2 Percent In July
(Atlanta)- Data released Thursday by the Georgia Department of Labor shows White County’s preliminary unemployment rate in July was 2.2 percent. That’s down 3 tenths of a percentage point from the revised June rate. In July the labor force in White County was 16,532, with 16,168 employed and...
WHITE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ACTIVITY REPORT FOR JULY 2022
Last month officers in the uniformed division conducted 206 traffic stops with 62 citations issued and 14 traffic arrests, as well as 3 arrests for DUI, 18 felony arrests, and 16 misdemeanor charges. 153 reports were created and 356 business checks were conducted out of the 2,043 calls for service.
Warriors Now At 1-1 After Loss To Raiders
Sports – The Warriors traveled to Mt Airy last night for a non-region battle with the Habersham Central Raiders in the second game of the season. It was an exciting night of high school football last night as the Warriors took the early lead with a 78-yard touchdown run from Caysen Duvall. A blocked extra point try would have the Warriors struggling to get back that missing point, however, a second touchdown gave White County a two-score margin. The Raiders would cut that down by a touchdown before the end of the first quarter with 7 points of their own.
