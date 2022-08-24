Read full article on original website

Stunned Kamaru Usman reacts to Leon Edwards loss in new backstage video footage from UFC 278
Kamaru Usman was featured in “Anatomy of a Fighter,” which takes a closer look at the “before and after” of his UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event against Leon Edwards last weekend in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for “The Nigerian Nightmare,” a fifth-round “Hail Mary” from “Rocky” flipped the script and sent Usman into the loss column.
UFC 279 free fight: Nate Diaz pulls major upset, hands Conor McGregor first UFC loss
Nate Diaz surprised the world in 2016, even if he himself wasn’t. The UFC veteran submitted Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 196, after replacing Rafael dos Anjos and taking the fight on short notice. The submission victory, which few expected given the circumstances, sent Diaz (20-13 MMA, 18-12 UFC) to stardom and gave McGregor his first defeat in the UFC.
Leon Edwards' striking coach Henry Cleminson breaks down 'once in a lifetime' kick that KO'd Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards’ muay Thai coach Henry Cleminson rejects the notion the head-kick knockout of Kamaru Usman that forced the welterweight title to change hands at UFC 278 wasn’t lucky, nor was it a fluke. However, he does admit it’s probably something that couldn’t be repeated. Edwards...
UFC champ Leon Edwards' coach Dave Lovell: 'You can stand at the back of the line, Mr. Masvidal'
Dave Lovell isn’t ready for Leon Edwards to grant Jorge Masvidal a title shot. Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) and Lovell’s star pupil Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) have been on a collision since 2019, but now that Edwards is UFC welterweight champion and Masvidal on a three-fight skid, Lovell said Masvidal has to wait his turn.
Ben Askren Blasts Jorge Masvidal Over Call For Title Shot With Leon Edwards
Ben Askren took a shot at Jorge Masvidal for expressing a desire to fight for the welterweight title against Leon Edwards. “Funky” pointed out reasons why “Gamebred” shouldn’t get the nod. Now that Leon Edwards has been hailed the new welterweight king, Kamaru Usman’s past opponents...
Sean Strickland Says Khamzat Chimaev Doesn’t Even Have To Train To Fight Nate Diaz
Sean Strickland is very high on UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev. UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is working with Khamzat Chimaev in the lead-up to his upcoming bout with Nate Diaz. Strickland was seen leading a training session with some of the biggest names in the UFC including Chimaev, Darren Till, and Chris Curtis. During the session, Strickland raved about how good Chimaev is and was in awe of how hard he goes during training. Now as the rising star Chimaev gets ready for the veteran Diaz, Strickland knows that Chimaev is levels above his scheduled opponent.
Leon Edwards Open To Making First Title Defense Against Nate Diaz Or Jorge Masvidal: "Whoever, Whenever"
Newly crowned UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, is keeping his options open for his first title defense. Edwards spoke with journalist Ariel Helwani on his show The MMA Hour on Monday and explained that he ultimately wants to complete his trilogy with Usman next, but also wouldn't be opposed to granting a title shot to former two-time UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal either. The main concern for the Jamaican-born champion is having his first title defense in his adopted home country of England.

Sean Strickland bashes ‘uptight c—t’ Luke Rockhold after UFC 278: ‘I’m glad he retired’
Despite Luke Rockhold’s gutsy performance in a Fight of the Night loss to Paulo Costa last weekend at UFC 278 outspoken middleweight contender Sean Strickland still isn’t a fan. Rockhold, who was making his first Octagon appearance since 2019, struggled straight out of the gate. But even though...

Hot Tweets: UFC 278 fallout, Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev, and the 3 funniest moments in MMA history
Wow. This is weird. A weekend without major MMA happening (sorry, ONE Championship) doesn’t come around all that often. But coming on the heels of UFC 278, there is still a ton to talk about, so this week I’m trying to answer as many questions as possible. Buckle up.

Rockhold On UFC 278: “I Needed That Fight For Myself”
Luke Rockhold was doing it for himself at UFC 278. Many fighters who step into the UFC Octagon are fighting for something. Sometimes that motivation is glory, or to win a title, or for family, whatever the reason is they put themselves in dangerous situations to achieve their goals. For Luke Rockhold in his very last UFC fight ever, the motivation was proving it to himself.

Din Thomas defends analysis before Leon Edwards’ shocking KO — and why it helped create ‘memorable moment’
Din Thomas has taken some heat for his analysis prior to Leon Edwards’ crowning moment at UFC 278, and he stands by his words. Thomas served as a fourth voice during the main event between Edwards and Kamaru Usman at this past Saturday’s card in Salt Lake City, where Edwards landed a shocking last-minute head-kick KO to win the title in the fifth round. During the final round of a fight that saw Usman up 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards, the booth went to Thomas to give his thoughts on what was happening with the now-welterweight champion.

Watch: Live Worldwide Reactions To Edwards’ UFC 278 KO Of Usman
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 drew global attention after one of the most iconic Octagon moments. Edwards shocked the world with a fifth-round head kick KO of Usman in the UFC 278 headliner. The fight was a rematch of their first matchup as both fighters were in the beginnings of their UFC tenures in Dec. 2015.
Leon Edwards’ Comments Dismissing Michael Bisping’s UFC Title Win ‘Bothered’ Anthony Smith
The world is still buzzing from Leon Edwards‘ epic fifth-round knockout of ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 main event. With less than a minute to go, a seemingly dejected Leon Edwards delivered a picture-perfect head kick that leveled Usman, sending the crowd in Salt Lake City into an absolutely frenzy.
