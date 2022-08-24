Rockville City police held a gun buyback event today at the police department's parking lot. About an hour after the event ended at 2:00 PM, the department announced it had bought over 300 guns from the public. Gun owners waited in lines to get in to the drive-up sale, which was offering $100 gift cards for handguns, rifles and shotguns, and $200 cards for assault weapons and ghost guns. The sales were anonymous, with "no questions asked."

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO