Manassas, VA

Inside Nova

Police arrest adult, 3 juveniles in burglary of occupied McLean home

Fairfax County police on Aug. 24 at 4:54 p.m. responded to the reported burglary of an occupied home in the 800 block of Alvermar Ridge Drive in McLean. Officers saw a Jeep Compass leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop. Police arrested the Jeep’s driver, a 20-year-old man, and...
MCLEAN, VA
rockvillenights.com

Rockville police tout haul of more than 300 firearms at gun buyback event (Photos)

Rockville City police held a gun buyback event today at the police department's parking lot. About an hour after the event ended at 2:00 PM, the department announced it had bought over 300 guns from the public. Gun owners waited in lines to get in to the drive-up sale, which was offering $100 gift cards for handguns, rifles and shotguns, and $200 cards for assault weapons and ghost guns. The sales were anonymous, with "no questions asked."
ROCKVILLE, MD
msn.com

Bristow Man Shot and Killed In D.C. On Wednesday: Police

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A 25-year-old man from Bristow was shot and killed on Florida Avenue in northwest D.C. on Wednesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Authorities identified the victim as Ahmad Clark. A woman, who police did not identify by name, also suffered a gunshot wound. Her...
BRISTOW, VA
fox5dc.com

Off-duty FBI officer involved in shooting in DC, authorities say

WASHINGTON - A shooting Saturday in Northeast, D.C. involving an off-duty FBI police officer is under investigation, multiple authorities confirm. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast, near I-295. FBI officials released a statement to...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Family of Young Boy Awarded $275,000 in 2020 Incident Captured on Video

The family of the then five-year-old Silver Spring Elementary School kindergartener who was subjected to a barrage of verbal abuse from two Montgomery County police officers as school staff stood by received $275,000 from Montgomery County’s Self-Insurance Fund. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Virginia Rape Suspect Had Long Criminal History

A Fairfax County man charged in the rape of a woman in her Reston, Virginia, home Sunday night faced a judge twice just days before the alleged crime -- once for a probation violation and for an unrelated crime. The victim was sleeping inside her apartment in the 2200 block...
RESTON, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Stafford man charged in fatal crash near Montclair

A Stafford County man has been charged in connection with a July 21 crash near Montclair that killed a 76-year-old Dumfries man and left his passenger seriously injured. The wreck happened about 8:30 a.m. at the intersection with Country Club Drive when the driver of a 2018 Ford F-150, traveling north on Dumfries Road, disregarded the red traffic light, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rockvillenights.com

Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
BETHESDA, MD
DC News Now

Father, stepmother charged in death of 5-year-old girl

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two people for the death of a 5-year-old girl in Capitol Heights. Detectives said the girl’s father, Pradel Delinois, 44, and the girl’s stepmother, Ornelie Charles, 42 face charges. On Aug. 18, officers with the Capitol Heights Police Department were in the 5100 […]
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD

