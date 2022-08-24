Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Inside Nova
Police arrest adult, 3 juveniles in burglary of occupied McLean home
Fairfax County police on Aug. 24 at 4:54 p.m. responded to the reported burglary of an occupied home in the 800 block of Alvermar Ridge Drive in McLean. Officers saw a Jeep Compass leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop. Police arrested the Jeep’s driver, a 20-year-old man, and...
Inside Nova
Police: Driver tangles with Arlington officers three times in one morning
On Aug. 20 at 3:54 a.m., a patrol officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted a traffic stop in the 2400 block of South Eads Street, Arlington police said. The driver disregarded instructions and fled, police said. At approximately 8 a.m., officers observed the...
fox5dc.com
Police search for suspect in 'suspicious event' involving elementary school student in Manassas Park
MANASSAS PARK, Va. - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with what they are calling a "suspicious event" involving an elementary school student in Manassas Park, Virginia. Manassas Park Police say around 9:30 a.m. on Friday officers responded to Manassas Park Elementary School after a student reported she...
Two men arrested in connection to armed robbery with knife in Woodbridge
Police say they have arrested two men who were allegedly involved in an armed robbery at the Potomac Inn in Woodbridge on Thursday.
mocoshow.com
Three Arrested and Charged with Armed Robberies of Two AT&T Stores
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged, Jalonte Malik Cole, 27, Sammie David Smith, 28, and Rayvon Marquis Drayton, 25, for the Thursday, August 18, 2022, armed robbery of an AT&T store in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike in Rockville.
Missing Manassas teen found safe
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Mikayla Elaine Triglia.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville police tout haul of more than 300 firearms at gun buyback event (Photos)
Rockville City police held a gun buyback event today at the police department's parking lot. About an hour after the event ended at 2:00 PM, the department announced it had bought over 300 guns from the public. Gun owners waited in lines to get in to the drive-up sale, which was offering $100 gift cards for handguns, rifles and shotguns, and $200 cards for assault weapons and ghost guns. The sales were anonymous, with "no questions asked."
Police identify man wanted for deadly shooting at The Mall at Prince George’s
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police put out the name of the man wanted for a deadly shooting that took place at a mall in Hyattsville on Aug. 18. The Prince George’s County Police Department said a warrant was on file for the arrest of Stephon Edward Jones, 33, of Washington, D.C. […]
msn.com
Bristow Man Shot and Killed In D.C. On Wednesday: Police
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A 25-year-old man from Bristow was shot and killed on Florida Avenue in northwest D.C. on Wednesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Authorities identified the victim as Ahmad Clark. A woman, who police did not identify by name, also suffered a gunshot wound. Her...
fox5dc.com
Off-duty FBI officer involved in shooting in DC, authorities say
WASHINGTON - A shooting Saturday in Northeast, D.C. involving an off-duty FBI police officer is under investigation, multiple authorities confirm. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast, near I-295. FBI officials released a statement to...
mymcmedia.org
Family of Young Boy Awarded $275,000 in 2020 Incident Captured on Video
The family of the then five-year-old Silver Spring Elementary School kindergartener who was subjected to a barrage of verbal abuse from two Montgomery County police officers as school staff stood by received $275,000 from Montgomery County’s Self-Insurance Fund. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the...
fox5dc.com
Reston rape suspect has long rap sheet including burglary, drug and gun charges
RESTON, Va. - The Reston man accused of raping a woman at knifepoint Sunday was free in the community despite multiple other arrests and probation violations that could have kept him behind bars. Anthony Agee, 22, is a young man, but already knows the justice system well. In 2018, when...
Police: Man with knife arrested after grabbing child in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who is accused of going up to a group of children, showing them a knife, and grabbing one of the children by the hand. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the incident in the 5000 block of Caryn Ct. in Alexandria […]
NBC Washington
Virginia Rape Suspect Had Long Criminal History
A Fairfax County man charged in the rape of a woman in her Reston, Virginia, home Sunday night faced a judge twice just days before the alleged crime -- once for a probation violation and for an unrelated crime. The victim was sleeping inside her apartment in the 2200 block...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Stafford man charged in fatal crash near Montclair
A Stafford County man has been charged in connection with a July 21 crash near Montclair that killed a 76-year-old Dumfries man and left his passenger seriously injured. The wreck happened about 8:30 a.m. at the intersection with Country Club Drive when the driver of a 2018 Ford F-150, traveling north on Dumfries Road, disregarded the red traffic light, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
cbs19news
Prince William County Police needs public assistance finding missing teen
PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Officials say she was last seen on Aug. 18, around 10:20 p.m leaving her residence near Hugh Mullen Drive, in Manassas, VA. Mikayla is 5'5, 100 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities also say that she wears wigs and is possibly engaging in...
Driver charged with reckless driving after allegedly running red light, killing Dumfries man
It was determined that 35-year-old Jesse Rean Bacha of Aquia Harbor was headed north on Dumfries Road in a 2018 Ford F-150 when he ignored a red light and hit a 2018 Lexus E300H that was turning left from Country Club Drive to Dumfries Road.
rockvillenights.com
Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
WJLA
Suspect fires shots at driver on I-495 exit ramp in Fairfax County: VSP
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A driver called Virginia State Police early Thursday morning to report that he was shot at by another driver on an Interstate 495 exit ramp in Fairfax County, according to police. At around 4:50 a.m., both vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had...
Father, stepmother charged in death of 5-year-old girl
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two people for the death of a 5-year-old girl in Capitol Heights. Detectives said the girl’s father, Pradel Delinois, 44, and the girl’s stepmother, Ornelie Charles, 42 face charges. On Aug. 18, officers with the Capitol Heights Police Department were in the 5100 […]
