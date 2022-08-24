ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahului, HI

mauinow.com

Some residents want Pāʻia and Hāna on radar for Park Maui’s paid visitor parking program

As Park Maui gears up to launch in South and Central Maui, some residents asked that the project accelerate help for congested Hāna and Pāʻia. Park Maui, a new Maui County parking management program, plans to charge visitors to park in some of Maui’s most trafficked areas. The county set aside $3.8 million for the program in its latest budget, and the plan is anticipated to launch in two phases beginning next year.
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigators seek cause of blaze that engulfed 2-story Hawaii Island home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed a two-story home in Kailua-Kona on Friday. The Hawaii County Fire Department said the fire at the Kupuna Street home started around 8:20 p.m. They say the home was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke when they arrived on scene.
KITV.com

Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
mauinow.com

Parts of Maui without power, list of school closures

7:30 a.m. update: Power restoration efforts / school closures. Power has been restored to affected customers in parts of Lahaina and a majority of Central Maui and South Maui areas as of 7 a.m. Crews are working to restore power to remaining areas of West Maui, Upcountry, East Maui, including Pāʻia and Haʻikū and remaining pockets.
KHON2

Virginia couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a Hawaii vacation that turned into a nightmare for a Virginia family. Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy. Honolulu police said the driver of a pickup truck crashed […]
