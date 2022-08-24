Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Some residents want Pāʻia and Hāna on radar for Park Maui’s paid visitor parking program
As Park Maui gears up to launch in South and Central Maui, some residents asked that the project accelerate help for congested Hāna and Pāʻia. Park Maui, a new Maui County parking management program, plans to charge visitors to park in some of Maui’s most trafficked areas. The county set aside $3.8 million for the program in its latest budget, and the plan is anticipated to launch in two phases beginning next year.
Surf’s up as this state gets its first Chick-fil-A restaurant
The first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hawaii is preparing to open.
With food running out, kayaker changes route to Hawaii
For the 45-year-old father, this is his biggest adventure to date. He’s spent the last four years preparing for it. Technical issues and limitations cut his adventure short last year.
How Maui is preserving beaches for local residents
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino transmitted two resolutions to the Maui County Council in hopes they will accept the dedication of parks and Dairy Road roadway parcel from Alexander & Baldwin (A&B) Properties.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigators seek cause of blaze that engulfed 2-story Hawaii Island home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed a two-story home in Kailua-Kona on Friday. The Hawaii County Fire Department said the fire at the Kupuna Street home started around 8:20 p.m. They say the home was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke when they arrived on scene.
Hawaii travel prices expected to drop in coming months
Summer is coming to a close, which means children are back in a school and demand for travel is dropping.
Biologists search for endangered Hawaiian Honeycreepers on Kauai
Five members from several bird rescue teams across the state of Hawaii packed for a ten-day camp on the island of Kauai to search for the last to ʻAkikiki birds, also known as Hawaiian honeycreepers.
Meet Kauai’s only female lifeguard with Ocean Safety
During Hawaii's lifeguard appreciation week, the County of Kauai wanted to highlight their only female lifeguard Sanoe Ho'okano.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With demand high, Maui food bank seeks community kokua to fill the shelves
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For some, a grocery store cart full of food is just fantasy. “I remember being so hungry, not knowing where my next meal was going to come from,” said Estera Vierra. “The struggle is real,” Christopher De Freitas added. Vierra and De Freitas now run...
KITV.com
Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii prepares for rollout of improved COVID booster (and hopes interest is high)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 77% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID. But only about half of those people went back to get their first booster doses. And just 15% got their second booster, which is restricted to those at higher risk of severe disease. Now, state...
mauinow.com
Maui hits 7th heat record this month; water conservation urged for visitors, residents
Maui continued to heat up with its seventh record temperature this month — 94 degrees Thursday in Kahului. The record ties 94 degrees set in 1996, according to National Weather Service. Six other records were set this month at Kahului station: 93 degrees Aug. 17, 95 degrees Aug. 16,...
KITV.com
Hawaii Food Bank faced with double pinch - rising food costs and higher demand for services
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Hawaii Food Bank officials said they are in a double pinch – that demand for their services is increasing as well as the price of the food they give out. CEO and President of Hawaii Food Bank said food costs increased by more than 10%...
Road closure in Waikapu due to fatal vehicle accident
The country of Maui reported a road closure on East Waiko Road due to an accident.
Honolulu Little League wins U.S. championship over Tennessee, to face Curacao in LLWS championship Sunday
Honolulu Little League will face Curacao's Pabao Little League in Sunday's LLWS championship game.
mauinow.com
Parts of Maui without power, list of school closures
7:30 a.m. update: Power restoration efforts / school closures. Power has been restored to affected customers in parts of Lahaina and a majority of Central Maui and South Maui areas as of 7 a.m. Crews are working to restore power to remaining areas of West Maui, Upcountry, East Maui, including Pāʻia and Haʻikū and remaining pockets.
Over $10K of fish donated to Hawaii Foodbank
The United Fishing Agency recently donated approximately 4,000 pounds or $10,161.90 of locally caught fish to Hawaii Foodbank, a statewide non-profit that provides food to those in need.
New license for Hawaii drivers ages 72 and older
This change to Hawaii's law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Virginia couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a Hawaii vacation that turned into a nightmare for a Virginia family. Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy. Honolulu police said the driver of a pickup truck crashed […]
