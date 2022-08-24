Last season, rookie quarterback Davis Mills threw one of the roughest interceptions from any passer during the entire 2021 season. It came during a Week 4 clash against the Buffalo Bills, in just his second NFL start. During a game where Mills and the Houston Texans came out on the wrong end of a 40-0 thrashing, Mills threw four interceptions on the road in the loss. He completed just 11 of 21 passes for 87 yards, posting an NFL passer rating of just 23.4, and a mesmerizing QBR of 0.6.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO