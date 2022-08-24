Creepy Video Shows Rattlesnake Being Coaxed From Under Fridge In Arizona

Photo: Getty Images

No one wants to find a rattlesnake on their patio , but it's even worse when it disappears among your belongings!

The Ledger-Enquirer reported that that one household in Scottsdale had to deal with a rattlesnake disappearing under their outdoor mini fridge.

The snake slithered under the fridge and stayed there so long that they eventually had to call a snake removal service for help. Marissa Maki with Rattlesnake Solutions got involved and used a creative way of coaxing the snake from underneath the appliance.

Rattlesnake Solutions posted a video of the removal on social media. Maki can be seen using a water hose pointed under the fridge to force the snake to slither out.

Maki says, "Snakes anywhere in the yard are a pretty scary occurrence for people, but (it's worse) when the snakes are under things people use every day. We use water often when we know a snake is in a tight spot... to get them to come out. We try and keep the water pressure low and not blast the snake in the face. Just strong enough to get it to move."

