ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas murder trial in pro cyclist's killing may be delayed

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gk7T0_0hTovaa200

The trial of the woman accused of killing pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Texas likely will be delayed from its scheduled October start because defense lawyers have filed a flurry of motions that require consideration, the presiding judge said Wednesday.

Kaitlin Armstrong's attorneys pressed her right for a speedy trial when she pleaded not guilty plea to murder in July, and jury selection was scheduled to start Oct. 19. But in a hearing with defense lawyers and prosecutors, Judge Brenda Kennedy called that start date “highly unlikely.”

“It's obvious not everybody is ready for trial,” Kennedy said.

Armstrong’s attorneys have filed motions to suppress evidence from her May 12 interview with police, arguing she was not properly read her rights when questioned. They also say she asked to leave several times before she was allowed to.

Prosecutors and Armstrong attorney Rick Cofer said Wednesday that they have agreed to a gag order to prevent “prejudicial” comments to the media, and the judge indicated she would likely approve it.

Wilson, 25, was found shot to death in Austin May 11 and investigators have alleged she and 34-year-old Armstrong may have been romantic rivals. Police have said Wilson previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

A competitive gravel and mountain bike racer and Vermont native known as “Mo,” Wilson had been in Austin for a race she was among the favorites to win.

After speaking with investigators, Armstrong fled the country, prompting a 43-day search that ended with her arrest at a beachside hostel in Costa Rica on June 29.

Authorities said she had tried to change her appearance and used several aliases as she moved around Costa Rica while trying to set herself up as a yoga instructor there.

Comments / 1

Related
fox7austin.com

Leander man arrested, charged with murder for incident in Jonestown

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was charged with murder following an incident in June. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said around 3:30 a.m., on June 28, deputies responded to a call of a dead person in the 11200 block of Beach Rd. in Jonestown. The 911 caller, 43-year-old Matthew...
LEANDER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Wilson, TX
State
Vermont State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
msn.com

Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area

The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking several months of evaluating what cases were impacted. What officials ultimately discovered was a total of 1,047 cases affected from an 11-year span, involving jurisdictions in Guadalupe, Bexar and Comal counties.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Deputies searching for 2 burglary suspects in Buda

BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects from an incident in June. The sheriff's office said on June 16, two suspects committed several burglaries in the Sunfield Subdivision in Buda. One of the suspects appeared to have long hair pulled back...
BUDA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cyclist#Attorneys#Violent Crime
newsradioklbj.com

Liberty Hill Man Pleads Guilty in Unlicensed Gun-Dealing Scheme

A Liberty Hill man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in facilitating the dealing of firearms by an unlicensed co-conspirator. According to court documents, Michael Anthony Flynn, 46, is a federally licensed firearm dealer who aided another man in a business arrangement that was akin to straw purchasing. From October 2019 to February 2022, Truett Shane Street, 56, of Lakeway, reportedly conspired with Flynn to purchase bulk quantities of firearms through various gun brokers and other online retailers. Street then provided the firearms to Flynn, who sold them through his business, Strategic Dynamic International. After selling the firearms Street purchased, Flynn repaid him in cash, officials said.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man wanted for I-35 murder, arrested

SAN ANTONIO — The man wanted for the murder of Andrew Rangel has been arrested, according to an affidavit. Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Rangel. Officials say Nevarez shot at Rangel several times while driving on I35. On May 4, Rangel...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Suspect involved in Austin child abduction identified as Jessica Skelton

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Aug. 24, at approximately 11:04 a.m., an amber alert was issued for one-year-old Sailor Elizabeth Tucker in Austin. Sailor, a white female, was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts. Her whereabouts are unknown, and law enforcement believes the child’s safety and health are in danger, according to an Amber Alert.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWTX

Man found dead at Zilker Park in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is investigating the death a man found Thursday morning in a family-friendly area. Officers were called at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 25 to the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road from Zilker employees reported a suspicious vehicle. According to police, officers saw a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin barbecue restaurant manager, owner indicted on fraud charges

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Insurance says the owner of a popular East Austin barbecue spot and her manager have been indicted for their alleged role in a $350,000 workers' compensation fraud scheme. Allison Clem, manager of la Barbecue, and her wife, LeAnn Mueller, who owns the food...
AUSTIN, TX
Pawhuska Journal

Police arrest suspect in Austin abduction, missing child found safe

Austin police have arrested a person of interest in the abduction of 1-year-old Saylor Elizabeth Tucker, who was taken from a family home in Southwest Austin on Tuesday evening before being located one day later. Tucker was found safe and the baby's biological mother, 22-year-old Jessica Skelton, was arrested on...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for death of Round Rock 18-year-old at skate park

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The man responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Arturo Granados in Round Rock in April 2022, has been arrested. Nicholas Carter-Cain, 19, has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony. RRPD says around 9:40 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a report of a man...
ROUND ROCK, TX
The Independent

The Independent

812K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy