Chicago, IL

Where To Find Chicago's Best Hot Dogs According To Chicagoans

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Who better to give advice on where to find the best hot dogs in the Windy City than people who have lived there for years? Chicagoan's sent their votes to WGN9 to help decide once and for all which hot dog stands around the city serve the best hot dogs.

In no particular order, the best places to order a hot dog at in Chicago according to long time residents are at Superdawg off of Milwaukee Avenue, Jimmy's Red Hots off of Grand Avenue, Portillo's off of North Avenue in Villa Park, Fat Johnnie's Hot Dogs off of South Western Avenue, and Gene & Jude's in River Grove.

"I am Chicago born and raised, have tried so many hot dogs and hands down this is our family favorite for generations. The quality of the dog and the fries are different than anywhere else. Something about the flavor combo and the texture of the crinkle fries is perfection," a voter named Jennifer told WGN9 in regards to Superdawg's food.

Here is what WGN9 had to say about a few of the most popular places to order a hot dog in the city:

Portillo's:

"The Portillo’s story begins in 1963 when founder Dick Portillo opened The Dog House in Villa Park. That little hot dog stand has grown into a restaurant empire with more than 60 locations across several states."

Gene & Jude's:

"There are exactly four items on their menu: a hot dog with fries, a double dog with fries, an order of fries, and a corn roll tamale. Oh, and there isn’t a drop of ketchup in the building."

