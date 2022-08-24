Read full article on original website
KLTV
Marshall man arrested in 2021 death of ETBU student
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man involved in a three-vehicle fatal crash in 2021 has been formally charged and arrested. Jared Stevens, 44, was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of criminally negligent homicide with a $50,000 bond. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on March 30, 2021, Stevens was traveling on US Highway 80 when he “looked away from the road temporarily and failed to control the vehicle’s speed” before colliding with the rear end of an eastbound 2016 Kia Optima that was stopped to turn left into a private drive. The impact caused the Kia to travel into the westbound lane where it was struck by a 2002 Ford Escape.
Whitehouse ISD investigating verbal threat, student detained
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Additional law enforcement will be present at the Whitehouse High School campus Thursday after an alleged verbal threat was made, according to the school. The school will be following its regular Thursday schedule, and officials with the district said “parents should rest easy knowing students are safe.” The district said it […]
Two arrested in Rusk County after power tool theft
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Iowa were arrested in Rusk County on Tuesday after several power tools were reported stolen from a residence, according to the sheriff. The deputy who took the report was given descriptions from the caller of the stolen power tools and a description of a possible […]
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport Police Officer Indicted by the FBI
SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment, which was returned today, charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, with six counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges that beginning on or...
KTBS
Police seek 2 men for shooting Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are looking for two men suspected of being involved in a shooting Sunday that injured a woman. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Kemp, 30, for illegal use of a firearm. A second man so far has not been identified, but an image from a store's security camera was released by police in the hopes the public can put a name with the face.
KNOE TV8
2 people injured in shooting; woman drives to hospital with glass in eye
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman and man were injured during a shooting on Mansfield Road on Saturday, Aug. 27. The woman drove them both to the hospital with glass in her eye. At 11 p.m. the Shreveport Police Department received a dispatch to a Shreveport hospital for a gunshot...
KTAL
Shreveport business owner catches equipment theft on camera
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A robbery was captured on surveillance footage Thursday morning, and now a Shreveport business owner is sharing the footage in hopes that someone can identify the man in the video. The owner of Quality Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Road says the robbery happened between...
Shreveport Police Shoot Man Wielding a Machete
Shreveport Police are investigating an officer involved shooting. it happened just before 8:30 pm, Thursday (8/25/22) on Kings Hwy between Creswell and Line. Police got a call about a disorderly person with a machete. After trying to convince the suspect to drop the machete, and after a lengthy negotiation, the suspect did in fact put the large weapon down. Then, the suspect refused to surrender to police and step away from the weapon.
KLTV
Sanitation worker alerts crews to house fire in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A sanitation worker alerted fire crews to a house fire in the 900 block of Oden Street in Longview Friday. According to Longview Assistant Fire Marshal Bert Scott, the sanitation worker noticed smoke coming out of the building at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The sanitation worker alerted the Longview Fire Department to the smoke and they arrived quickly.
Texas alleged catalytic converter theft ring busted, items stolen were worth $2.7 million
Nearly $3 million worth of catalytic converters have been found in Pearland and Fresno as authorities from several agencies found more than a thousand converters, worth $2.7 million.
KLTV
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in Friday crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the name of a man killed in a auto-pedestrian crash Friday. According to Tyler police, at 5:46am, police were dispatched to the accident in the 6800 block of S. Broadway Ave. Upon arrival it was determined that the pedestrian was deceased. Police...
Man injured in Troup was planning mass shooting, police say
UPDATE- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. Troup police said said they received a “credible report” that a man with mental health issues was planning a mass shooting at a local business. Law enforcement tried to call the man around 1:20 p.m., but he did not respond so officers went […]
Murder indictments handed up in three separate cases
Five people were indicted on second-degree murder charges in three separate slayings, court records show.
KSLA
East Texas school district arming some teachers to begin 2022-23 school year
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A small east Texas school district began the year with the goal of putting safety first for students and staff. School leaders say they do not want to have a Uvalde situation at their district. “I feel like we have one of the safest schools...
2 vehicle crash in front of Chapel Hill High School
CHAPEL HILL, Texas — A two vehicle crash occurred in front of Chapel Hill High School around 4 p.m. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office, a white SUV and red truck were involved in the crash on Highway 64. No injuries have been reported. Department of Public Safety is...
Minor injuries in 18-wheeler collision on Loop 281 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A crash with an 18-wheeler on E Loop 281 in Longview has resulted in the southbound lanes of traffic lanes being closed. At 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, a vehicle had veered off the road and struck an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder in the 1200 block of E Loop 281. The 18-wheeler was parked and loading supplies when the collision occurred.
‘It is not a real dead vulture’: Kilgore Police
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department took to Facebook Wednesday to explain Operation Buzzard. According to officials, Kilgore need not worry if they see what appears to be a dead vulture hanging from the derrick in Sesquicentennial Plaza next to the police department and central fire station. It is not a real dead vulture. […]
westcentralsbest.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
KLTV
Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.
Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
Police Seek Help Identifying Person Allegedly Involved in a Hit-and-Run in Kilgore, TX
Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police Department posted a request on their Facebook page asking for help identifying an individual and a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident. Take a moment, if you can, and watch the video we've shared with you below. Kilgore Police shared with the public that...
