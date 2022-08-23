HIGHGATE: Betty Bressette, age 88, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in the arms of her loving husband, Raymond Bressette. She was born on May 20, 1934, to Clifford and Marion (Friot) Partlow. The eldest of ten children, Betty took ownership of her role as caretaker at an early age, caring for siblings, entertaining neighborhood children, making and sharing meals with the lonely, and nursing people back to health. She was never too busy to be of service to others. Her smile was warm and her home was a refuge for many. She was a natural caregiver and active listener.

