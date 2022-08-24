ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

boatlyfe.com

2022 Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival: Preview Guide

While wooden-boat lovers live all over the world, a special corner of Washington State attracts arguably more than anywhere else. Every year for more than four decades, the Port Townsend Wooden Boat Festival, which takes place just north of Seattle, has attracted hundreds of builders and other exhibitors, and thousands of attendees. And, of course, it showcases lots of wooden boats—with an expected 300 of them this September 8 to 11. The Wooden Boat Festival is a visual spectacle, but it’s equally an educational opportunity for adults and kids alike.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area

EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges

EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Evergreen State Fair 2022, Everything You Need to Know!

MONROE, Wash., August 24, 2022 – We are so excited to be opening the fair gates as “The Show Must Go On” for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair! The full fair is back this year with your new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment and more.
whatcom-news.com

Brush fire burns over 7 acres in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the intersection of LaBounty Drive and Sunset Avenue Saturday, August 27th, about 5;30pm due to a report of an outside fire. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Justin Iverson told Whatcom News the fire was a challenge to battle...
FERNDALE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Local Eats Spotlight: Brianna’s Cafe in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash., August 25, 2022—Brianna’s Cafe is a family-owned and operated diner at 314 State Ave in Marysville, WA. True to form, the diner-style menu has a lengthy list of options ranging from pancakes to Greek Gyros. Its ability to deliver consistent quality across a diverse menu has made it a smash hit among locals.
MARYSVILLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner

My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
EVERETT, WA
travelweekly.com

Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field

Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
EVERETT, WA
lyndentribune.com

Lynden Manor sold, renamed

LYNDEN — The Lynden Manor facility at 905 Aaron Drive has been sold and will take on new distinct names.
LYNDEN, WA
cascadiadaily.com

What's the Deal With: The Bellingham Armory?

Walk along North State Street toward the South Hill neighborhood and you may come across an imposing, castle-like sandstone building. The Bellingham Armory has served a wide variety of purposes over its 111-year existence, from a storage facility for National Guard weapons to a roller rink. The structure was completed...
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Texas Street apartment fire

A fire destroyed an apartment unit on the 1700 block of Texas Street Wednesday afternoon, and an adult male was transported to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Bellingham Fire Department. Bellingham Fire Department responded to the blaze around 2:30 p.m. and were told there was...
BELLINGHAM, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests

OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Obituary: Christina Lee Massman

Christina Lee Massman (formerly Wood) Christina Massman, 50, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 18, 2022, at Hospice House in Bellingham after fighting a three-year warrior’s battle to cancer. She was born July 5, 1971, in Boynton Beach, Florida, to Marla Ham Massman and. Lloyd Massman. Christy...
BELLINGHAM, WA

Community Policy