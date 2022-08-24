Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Accident delays traffic on Hwy 93 south
MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash is delaying traffic on Highway 93 and Blue Mountain Road in Missoula. Crews are clearing the accident and motorists will still experience minor delays.
Crash caused delays on Highway 93 south of Missoula
An accident at the intersection of US Highway 93 South and Blue Mountain Road near Missoula is causing delays.
montanarightnow.com
Crash clearing up at Blue Mountain Rd. and HWY 93 S.
MISSOULA, Mont. - A vehicle accident is causing delays at Blue Mountain Road and Highway 93 South. Missoula County 9-1-1 sent out an alert on behalf of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office asking drivers to avoid the area and to seek a different route.
1 person killed in officer-involved shooting in Missoula
The Missoula Police Department reports that one person died on Saturday in an officer-involved shooting.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula PD: Robbery suspect deceased following officer-involved shooting
MISSOULA, Mont. - A robbery suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday. Missoula police responded to several robbery calls in the city before the suspect was located by a Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy just after 11:30 am on Highway 10. Missoula Police Department, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau...
Fire at Missoula apartment complex causes $500K in damage
A fire that destroyed several vehicles at an apartment complex in Missoula’s South Hills caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.
montanarightnow.com
Vehicle fire spreads to apartment on Whitaker Dr. in Missoula
A vehicle fire spread to nearby vehicles under a carport and was later threatening an apartment building next door at 620 Whitaker Drive in Missoula Thursday afternoon, fire officials said. The Missoula Fire Department said in a release there were eight vehicles, a carport, an attached storage building and the...
Crews battle structure fire in Missoula's South Hills
The Missoula Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out at an apartment complex on Whitaker Drive.
U.S. Forest Service Worker Suspected of Vandalizing Ancient Rock Art
A U.S. Forest Service employee is under investigation for allegedly vandalizing an archeological site containing pictographs that are thousands of years old, according to a search warrant application obtained by The Daily Beast. The temporary survey technician out of Missoula, Montana, scratched her first name, last initial, and the date into a rock art panel on a limestone cliff face in the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest, known as the “Canyon Mouth Site,” an affidavit attached to the warrant application alleges. (The Daily Beast has redacted the suspect’s name from the filing because she has not yet been charged.) It will cost more than $25,000 to restore the historically significant artwork, which dates back to 1,000 B.C., the affidavit says. Since the damage exceeded $500, if charged and convicted, she could face up to two years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A call to her cellphone on Friday went unanswered.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Former Missoula County Sheriff Michael McMeekin passes away
Mike McMeekin -- who served as Missoula County Sheriff from 2002 until 2010 -- has passed away at the age of 74/
NBCMontana
Missoula police look to identify 2 men involved in theft
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are attempting to identify two men suspected in a case involving theft of credit cards and use of stolen credit cards. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge 406-546-7693 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.
NBCMontana
Missoula police locate $5,000 stolen bike
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a bicycle valued at $5,000. Earlier this week, Missoula police received a report of the stolen bike. They say Kincaid Jensen was caught riding it Tuesday and was arrested on charges of felony theft. Officers responded after a...
Man Touches Teen’s Buttock at the Missoula Fair, Gets Charged With a Felony
On August 13, 2022, a Missoula Police Department detective was working an overtime shift at the Missoula County Fair. The detective was standing near the security office with Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies when a 13-year-old female, Jane Doe, approached with several friends. Doe told law enforcement she had...
Two convicted in illegal Montana border crossing case
Two people accused of picking up six Mexican nationals who crossed illegally into Northwest Montana from Canada have been convicted of the charges in Missoula.
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Missoula, Montana
One of my favorite activities in my hometown of Missoula is dining out at our multitude of fantastic restaurants. From steak at fine-dining establishments to local craft beer and tacos in a laid-back setting, the restaurants of Missoula satisfy everyone’s tastes. I love to try all the restaurants in town, but here are a handful, in no particular order, that I keep returning to for great food, and great service.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,714 Cases, 14 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 304,169 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,714 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,042 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,533,165 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,771...
Several grizzly bears being seen in the northern Bitterroot Valley
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports several grizzly bears have been spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month.
KULR8
Janacaro brothers carry on mother's toughness heading into 1st season following her death
MISSOULA — Colter Janacaro looks at a picture of his mother on his nightstand every morning as he wakes up ahead of preseason football camp at Montana. So too does his older brother, Levi Janacaro, who keeps a photo of his mother, Michaele Janacaro, next to his bed and another hanging above his headboard.
Lolo commercial properties set to go to auction
The Internal Revenue Service has announced that a pair of commercial properties in Lolo will be going up for sale in September.
