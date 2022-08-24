ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Ignatius, MT

Accident delays traffic on Hwy 93 south

MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash is delaying traffic on Highway 93 and Blue Mountain Road in Missoula. Crews are clearing the accident and motorists will still experience minor delays.
Crash clearing up at Blue Mountain Rd. and HWY 93 S.

MISSOULA, Mont. - A vehicle accident is causing delays at Blue Mountain Road and Highway 93 South. Missoula County 9-1-1 sent out an alert on behalf of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office asking drivers to avoid the area and to seek a different route.
Missoula PD: Robbery suspect deceased following officer-involved shooting

MISSOULA, Mont. - A robbery suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday. Missoula police responded to several robbery calls in the city before the suspect was located by a Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy just after 11:30 am on Highway 10. Missoula Police Department, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau...
Vehicle fire spreads to apartment on Whitaker Dr. in Missoula

A vehicle fire spread to nearby vehicles under a carport and was later threatening an apartment building next door at 620 Whitaker Drive in Missoula Thursday afternoon, fire officials said. The Missoula Fire Department said in a release there were eight vehicles, a carport, an attached storage building and the...
U.S. Forest Service Worker Suspected of Vandalizing Ancient Rock Art

A U.S. Forest Service employee is under investigation for allegedly vandalizing an archeological site containing pictographs that are thousands of years old, according to a search warrant application obtained by The Daily Beast. The temporary survey technician out of Missoula, Montana, scratched her first name, last initial, and the date into a rock art panel on a limestone cliff face in the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest, known as the “Canyon Mouth Site,” an affidavit attached to the warrant application alleges. (The Daily Beast has redacted the suspect’s name from the filing because she has not yet been charged.) It will cost more than $25,000 to restore the historically significant artwork, which dates back to 1,000 B.C., the affidavit says. Since the damage exceeded $500, if charged and convicted, she could face up to two years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A call to her cellphone on Friday went unanswered.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Missoula police look to identify 2 men involved in theft

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are attempting to identify two men suspected in a case involving theft of credit cards and use of stolen credit cards. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge 406-546-7693 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.
Missoula police locate $5,000 stolen bike

MISSOULA, Mont. — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a bicycle valued at $5,000. Earlier this week, Missoula police received a report of the stolen bike. They say Kincaid Jensen was caught riding it Tuesday and was arrested on charges of felony theft. Officers responded after a...
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Missoula, Montana

One of my favorite activities in my hometown of Missoula is dining out at our multitude of fantastic restaurants. From steak at fine-dining establishments to local craft beer and tacos in a laid-back setting, the restaurants of Missoula satisfy everyone’s tastes. I love to try all the restaurants in town, but here are a handful, in no particular order, that I keep returning to for great food, and great service.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,714 Cases, 14 New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 304,169 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,714 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,042 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,533,165 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,771...
