In this societal city builder you'll restore civilization after global climate change

By Christopher Livingston
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

In Floodland you'll rebuild cities, and society, after the world has been deluged by seawater.

Frostpunk continues to be an influence on new city builders, as you can see above in the first trailer for Floodland (opens in new tab) shown at the Future Games Show (opens in new tab) today. Instead of the fictional cold-pocalypse of Frostpunk, however, Floodland is set after the world has been deluged with seawater due to global climate change, a threat that is all too real.

As with Frostpunk, Floodland is more than just about building a settlement after a global catastrophe, it's about creating a functioning society that won't make the same mistakes as the past. That means establishing laws, and in Floodland there's a branching series of rules you can enact in your settlements. This includes sensible policies like water conservation, food quality control, and one that seems perfectly suited to our inevitable submerged future: swimming lessons.

Global climate change isn't the only realistic issue in Floodland. There are also COVID-like communicable diseases, and in the trailer you can see policies for social distancing, mask-wearing, and even settlement-wide lockdowns. (It'll be interesting to see how the virtual communities react to that, after witnessing how our real society did.) Other polices include a broad range of social issues, like same-sex marriage and labor laws, and plenty of darker options like declaring martial law and even engaging human experimentation.

And naturally, you'll have to go about with more traditional city building systems, like exploring the flooded world around you to gather resources, establishing a food supply (I'm assuming fishing would be a good way to start) and researching new tech to grow your post-world city. Floodland will arrive on Steam (opens in new tab) November 22.

