3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
If You’re Looking for Great Korean Food, You Should Check Out This Place in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel MavenParma, OH
‘I was seeing red’: Browns HC Kevin Stefanski reacts to Jacoby Brissett hurting his hand at practice
The Cleveland Browns had quite an injury scare during their training camp practice on Thursday. In an 11-on-11 drill on the day, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s right hand appeared to have hit the helmet of a defensive lineman on the follow-through. Brissett came away from the play shaking his hand, which upped the suspense on […] The post ‘I was seeing red’: Browns HC Kevin Stefanski reacts to Jacoby Brissett hurting his hand at practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
brownsnation.com
How To Watch Browns Vs. Bears (TV, Radio, Online)
It’s time for one final tune-up before the regular season starts for the Cleveland Browns, and it will come on Saturday when they take on the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns are 1-1 on the preseason, and although preseason records don’t matter when it comes to anything...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/25/22)
It is Thursday, August 25, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are in nearly unanimous agreement on the top headline for the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Art Modell Eliminated From Hall Of Fame Consideration. Daryl Ruiter paints an accurate picture of what happens when Modell is...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Need To Trade A Running Back, Acquire Wide Receiver
The Cleveland Browns have four running backs who are capable of taking carries this upcoming season. It is not only arguably the deepest running back group in the NFL, but also the deepest position groups on any roster. The Browns can afford to offload one of these backs for some help in the passing attack, and that is exactly what they should do.
Yardbarker
Kevin Stefanski Was “Seeing Red”
During a team practice on Thursday, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett had an injury scare. During a play, a defender got a little too close to Brissett and hit him in the hand, which caused him to be shaking his hand in a bit of pain. Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the play had him seeing red for a minute.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Are Lauded For An Excellent Offseason Move
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t made many huge moves during the offseason. That isn’t very surprising when you look at how they performed last year. Yes, it is true that the team missed the playoffs last season but they also had a terrific regular season and have one of the best young cores in the league.
Yardbarker
Browns' Myles Garrett not a top-10 player heading into 2022 NFL season?
If nothing else, Cleveland Browns All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett isn't lacking confidence regarding his talents ahead of the upcoming season. Garrett elicited strong reactions throughout the football community earlier this week when he said he believes he should be No. 1 overall in NFL Network's Top 100 players rankings for this year. The three-time Pro Bowl selection later admitted he expects to land "somewhere in the top 20" when the list's final 20 players are unveiled on Sunday.
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Being a general manager in the NBA is, first and foremost, a juggling act. The goal is to win an NBA championship. In order to do so, you have to have the most talented players you can on your roster. Sometimes, that means trading great players for even better ones.
brownsnation.com
NFL Insider Posts Cryptic Tweet About Josh Rosen
With quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension for his sexual misconduct allegations now set at 11 games, the Cleveland Browns are moving forward with their contingency plan. QB2 Jacoby Brissett is fully expected to step in during Watson’s mandated absence and at least attempt to keep the team afloat, especially during its tough stretch of games in October and November.
Cleveland Browns final 53-man roster projection (at least until the post-cutdown moves)
BEREA − The Browns played the Chicago Bears on Saturday night in their preseason finale. They now have basically three days to make some tough decisions to determine who will make the final roster. The thing is, it feels like much of the 53-man roster is pretty much set in stone. Coach Kevin...
brownsnation.com
Browns Writer Notes A New Intriguing WR Target
The Cleveland Browns are all systems go for the 2022 NFL season. They will try to address Deshaun Watson‘s suspension by having Jacoby Brissett behind center. However, wide receiver is one position they need more help with. While they were able to get Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper, that...
brownsnation.com
Former Browns/Chiefs Quarterback Len Dawson Dies
On Wednesday, the sports world learned that former Kansas City Chiefs All-Star quarterback Len Dawson passed away at 87. Although he is remembered as a Chief, Dawson didn’t begin his career in Kansas City. After playing at Purdue University, where he was an All-American and All-Big Ten selection, Dawson...
Yardbarker
Guardians Pitcher Can’t Stop Raving About A Star Teammate
Led by slugger Jose Ramirez, the Cleveland Guardians are surprising a ton of people around the baseball world, as they’ve taken control of first place in the American League Central and look to be running away with it. The 29-year-old is already over 100 RBI, hitting .284 with 25...
