Funeral Held For Miami-Dade Police Officer Killed In Line Of Duty
Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Marco Rubio and dozens of other elected officials and police officers from across the state and country gathering at loanDepot Park to say a final farewell to Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the 29-year-old will be always be remembered as a true hero. Eschaverry, a 5-year vet, was shot in the head by a robbery suspect in Liberty City last week. He leaves behind his parents, sister and fiance Stephanie who he was supposed to marry in just a few weeks. His body will be flown to Nicaragua for burial.
