NewsRadio WFLA

Funeral Held For Miami-Dade Police Officer Killed In Line Of Duty

By Wendi Grossman
 3 days ago

Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Marco Rubio and dozens of other elected officials and police officers from across the state and country gathering at loanDepot Park to say a final farewell to Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the 29-year-old will be always be remembered as a true hero. Eschaverry, a 5-year vet, was shot in the head by a robbery suspect in Liberty City last week. He leaves behind his parents, sister and fiance Stephanie who he was supposed to marry in just a few weeks. His body will be flown to Nicaragua for burial.

