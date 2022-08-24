ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

WATCH: Defense Focusing On Parkland School Shooter's Mental Health Problems

By Erica Rodriguez
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LdF87_0hTorl9B00

The attorneys trying to convince a jury to sentence the convicted Parkland school shooter to life in prison called a retired clinical psychologist to the stand on the third day of presenting witnesses.

Dr. Frederick Kravitz says he began seeing a developmentally delayed Nikolas Cruz when he was an eight-year-old first grader.

He knew Cruz already repeated a grade and was suspended a day in January of 2007.

He was anxious and had anger management issues.

Kravitz feels Cruz didn't show much improvement during his more than year of seeing him.

Also testifying this afternoon for the defense was a one-time neighbor who described Cruz as resembling Alfred E. Neuman. He never felt Cruz was normal.

(Photo: Getty Images North America)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Attorneys
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy