WATCH: Defense Focusing On Parkland School Shooter's Mental Health Problems

The attorneys trying to convince a jury to sentence the convicted Parkland school shooter to life in prison called a retired clinical psychologist to the stand on the third day of presenting witnesses.

Dr. Frederick Kravitz says he began seeing a developmentally delayed Nikolas Cruz when he was an eight-year-old first grader.

He knew Cruz already repeated a grade and was suspended a day in January of 2007.

He was anxious and had anger management issues.

Kravitz feels Cruz didn't show much improvement during his more than year of seeing him.

Also testifying this afternoon for the defense was a one-time neighbor who described Cruz as resembling Alfred E. Neuman. He never felt Cruz was normal.

