wlea.net
Public Referendum Coming Up About Steuben Co Maps
Coming up on Tuesday, November 8th, Steuben County voters will be able to vote on proposed changes in the county Legislature’s districts. There wil be a public referendum about the changes to the maps of county lawmakers will be one of things you can vote on in the November Election.
chronicle-express.com
Should Yates become a 'Constitutional County?'
PENN YAN — Discussion of a possible resolution declaring Yates County as a "Constitutional County" drew a large crowd of observers —many voicing objections — to a Yates County Legislature ad hoc committee meeting Aug. 22. The ad hoc committee, led by co-chairs Carlie Chilson and Mark...
wesb.com
NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million
A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
chautauquatoday.com
Oil Company Penalized $2 Million for Unlawful Operation of Wells in Southern Tier
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul have announced a $2 million judgment in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for what is being described as "flagrant" violations of the state's oil and gas well regulations and endangering communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties. Lee and his companies were ordered by a State Supreme Court judge to pay the penalty -- the largest financial penalty imposed in an oil and gas well case -- and to bring his oil wells into full compliance with state laws. For years, Lee and his companies did not properly plug the wells they operated, which posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies and of releasing methane in the areas surrounding the wells.
Binghamton HS to host distinguished graduates dinner
The Binghamton City School District will host it's Annual Distinguished Graduates Dinner on Thursday, October 13th, at Binghamton High School.
msn.com
Watch As A Police Officer Gets Irate With Pregnant Black Woman During Traffic Stop
New York (Knewz) — A police officer in Florida has resigned after pulling a gun on a pregnant Black woman in front of her three children during a nighttime traffic stop. A little before midnight on Aug. 12, a police officer in Florida, Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob DeSue, was in the process of pulling over Ebony Washington as she was driving 75 mph in a 55-mph zone.
Victim identified in Liberty, Pa. shooting
LIBERTY, Pa. (WETM) — The victim of Friday’s shooting at a Liberty, Pa. restaurant in Tioga County has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police. According to police, 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, of Buffalo, N.Y., died after being shot inside the Liberty Park & Ride parking lot located at the intersection of PA414 and US 15 […]
Man remains innocent after second mistrial in Broome County Court
Yesterday, August 25th, Broome County Judge Joseph Cawley declared a second mistrial in the trial of Jamie Levene.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Environmentalists claim crypto-mining plant is impacting fish population on Seneca Lake
DRESDEN, N.Y. — Protecting the fish of Seneca Lake is one reason activists keep trying to shut down a cryptocurrency mine north of Watkins Glen. Greenidge Generation, the company running that plant, is applying for permits to install fish screens at the intake source of its cooling system. That's under the waters of the lake, 700 feet from a factory producing natural gas energy for the crypto mine.
chronicle-express.com
Sheriff: 'The posted speed limit is not a suggestion, it’s the law'
YATES COUNTY — The Yates County Sheriff’s Office joins the USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Speeding Campaign the week of Aug. 14-20 to remind motorists that speeding is dangerous, causes most traffic fatalities, and is the major contributor of injury related crashes. According to NHTSA,...
Workers at Vestal Starbucks unionize
Workers at a Starbucks in Vestal say they've successfully unionized.
Reported shooting in Tioga County
Liberty, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred Friday afternoon near Liberty in Tioga County. First News Now (FNN) reported that the shooting victim allegedly drove to Liberty Exxon to get help around 3 p.m. The shooting reportedly occurred on the roadway a short distance away. FNN reported that a state trooper said the shooting is an active investigation at this time. The Liberty Exxon is currently closed as police investigate. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.
Facing closure, Finger Lakes bitcoin miners boost revenue as they confront second environmental violation
The Greenridge Generation power plant on the banks of Seneca Lake, in Dresden, New York, October 15, 2021. Greenidge Generation, a cryptocurrency farm housed in a natural gas plant, has remained open while it appeals a denied air permit. It now faces questions around its water permit and its potential destruction of aquatic wildlife. [ more › ]
PA State Police to serve ice cream in Montrose
Tomorrow, August 27th, Pennsylvania State Police officers will be in Montrose testing out their ice cream scooping skills.
Man killed in Liberty, Pa. shooting; State Police investigating
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for more information a shooting that left one man dead in Tioga County Friday afternoon.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Warn of Fentanyl
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira police are warning the community about drugs being sold that are being cut with another deadly substance. Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz says Fentanyl is being cut with other drugs, like heroin, cocaine, meth and others. Fentanyl is often mixed in with the drugs to boost the effects while also cutting it with a cheaper substance.
Lawsuits filed against four IPD officers for excessive force during 2019 Commons arrests
ITHACA, N.Y.—A federal lawsuit naming four Ithaca Police Department officers as defendants has been filed, alleging that their arrests of two people during an infamous incident in April 2019 constituted a use of excessive force. IPD officers Benjamin Buck, Zachary Dorn and Gregory Herz are all named in the...
NewsChannel 36
NY State Museum keeps Elmira's firefighting history alive
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- From the 19th to the 20th century, Elmira was the fire engine capital of the world. Today, its historical innovation is kept alive at the New York State Museum by a team of curators. There are five fire engines from Elmira, the oldest dating back to 1919....
theithacan.org
Commentary: Frustrations toward Ithaca College are misplaced
During my time working at the Summer Housing Office at Ithaca College, I got more seething calls from angry students and their parents weekly than I can count on my fingers and toes. The complaints themselves are often reasonable. The shouting, name calling and demands to minimum wage workers, not so much. The rooms are too small, trash cans too full and refrigerators unclean are among the chief complaints. While I can’t say that I have never made a fuming call or sent a nasty email following a less than satisfactory experience on campus, I can say I have always made an effort to direct my frustration at the appropriate parties: people who make a salary. For example, when the bathroom on the seventh floor of West Tower was out of both toilet paper and paper towels when the school had promised enhanced maintenance of communal spaces in the height of the pandemic, I directed my frustration at the upper-level, salaried staff making decisions.
Corning Market Street trust company building up for sale
Market Street Trust Company owns Market Street Services, LLC at 76-82 East Market St. in Corning. The company is based out of New Hampshire and started out as a family office in 1909, becoming a Trust Company in 1987.
