Tioga County, NY

wlea.net

Public Referendum Coming Up About Steuben Co Maps

Coming up on Tuesday, November 8th, Steuben County voters will be able to vote on proposed changes in the county Legislature’s districts. There wil be a public referendum about the changes to the maps of county lawmakers will be one of things you can vote on in the November Election.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

Should Yates become a 'Constitutional County?'

PENN YAN — Discussion of a possible resolution declaring Yates County as a "Constitutional County" drew a large crowd of observers —many voicing objections — to a Yates County Legislature ad hoc committee meeting Aug. 22. The ad hoc committee, led by co-chairs Carlie Chilson and Mark...
YATES COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million

A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Oil Company Penalized $2 Million for Unlawful Operation of Wells in Southern Tier

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul have announced a $2 million judgment in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for what is being described as "flagrant" violations of the state's oil and gas well regulations and endangering communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties. Lee and his companies were ordered by a State Supreme Court judge to pay the penalty -- the largest financial penalty imposed in an oil and gas well case -- and to bring his oil wells into full compliance with state laws. For years, Lee and his companies did not properly plug the wells they operated, which posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies and of releasing methane in the areas surrounding the wells.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
msn.com

Watch As A Police Officer Gets Irate With Pregnant Black Woman During Traffic Stop

New York (Knewz) — A police officer in Florida has resigned after pulling a gun on a pregnant Black woman in front of her three children during a nighttime traffic stop. A little before midnight on Aug. 12, a police officer in Florida, Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob DeSue, was in the process of pulling over Ebony Washington as she was driving 75 mph in a 55-mph zone.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in Liberty, Pa. shooting

LIBERTY, Pa. (WETM) — The victim of Friday’s shooting at a Liberty, Pa. restaurant in Tioga County has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police. According to police, 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, of Buffalo, N.Y., died after being shot inside the Liberty Park & Ride parking lot located at the intersection of PA414 and US 15 […]
LIBERTY, PA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Environmentalists claim crypto-mining plant is impacting fish population on Seneca Lake

DRESDEN, N.Y. — Protecting the fish of Seneca Lake is one reason activists keep trying to shut down a cryptocurrency mine north of Watkins Glen. Greenidge Generation, the company running that plant, is applying for permits to install fish screens at the intake source of its cooling system. That's under the waters of the lake, 700 feet from a factory producing natural gas energy for the crypto mine.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
chronicle-express.com

Sheriff: 'The posted speed limit is not a suggestion, it’s the law'

YATES COUNTY — The Yates County Sheriff’s Office joins the USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Speeding Campaign the week of Aug. 14-20 to remind motorists that speeding is dangerous, causes most traffic fatalities, and is the major contributor of injury related crashes. According to NHTSA,...
YATES COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Reported shooting in Tioga County

Liberty, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred Friday afternoon near Liberty in Tioga County. First News Now (FNN) reported that the shooting victim allegedly drove to Liberty Exxon to get help around 3 p.m. The shooting reportedly occurred on the roadway a short distance away. FNN reported that a state trooper said the shooting is an active investigation at this time. The Liberty Exxon is currently closed as police investigate. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Warn of Fentanyl

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- Elmira police are warning the community about drugs being sold that are being cut with another deadly substance. Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz says Fentanyl is being cut with other drugs, like heroin, cocaine, meth and others. Fentanyl is often mixed in with the drugs to boost the effects while also cutting it with a cheaper substance.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

NY State Museum keeps Elmira's firefighting history alive

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- From the 19th to the 20th century, Elmira was the fire engine capital of the world. Today, its historical innovation is kept alive at the New York State Museum by a team of curators. There are five fire engines from Elmira, the oldest dating back to 1919....
ELMIRA, NY
theithacan.org

Commentary: Frustrations toward Ithaca College are misplaced

During my time working at the Summer Housing Office at Ithaca College, I got more seething calls from angry students and their parents weekly than I can count on my fingers and toes. The complaints themselves are often reasonable. The shouting, name calling and demands to minimum wage workers, not so much. The rooms are too small, trash cans too full and refrigerators unclean are among the chief complaints. While I can’t say that I have never made a fuming call or sent a nasty email following a less than satisfactory experience on campus, I can say I have always made an effort to direct my frustration at the appropriate parties: people who make a salary. For example, when the bathroom on the seventh floor of West Tower was out of both toilet paper and paper towels when the school had promised enhanced maintenance of communal spaces in the height of the pandemic, I directed my frustration at the upper-level, salaried staff making decisions.
ITHACA, NY

