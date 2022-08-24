ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Growth Threatened by New Rules

Las Vegas is a technological marvel. Forget the fact that the Sin City is in the middle of a vast desert, the grand architecture, world-class amenities and party atmosphere of the Vegas is being copied in other places like Dubai and Macau. The city's location gives it a more mythical...
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

A Canadian punk legend will be the face of the new punk rock museum in Las Vegas

Back when 102.1 The Edge/Toronto had its storefront studio on Yonge Street, a Talli Osborne dropped in all the time. Her brother, John, was a behind-the-scenes guy, working in the music department and as a technical operator, so she may have had a little more access to the place than most. That was fine with the staff because she was fun to have around.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Barricade ends with 1 in custody in south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley that developed Saturday morning. The incident started just before 8 a.m. with an attempted car-jacking suspect, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Henderson police respond to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mysterious multicolored lights illuminate Las Vegas night sky

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Mysterious blue lights forming various shapes and images lit up the night sky in Las Vegas Tuesday evening, capturing the imaginations of many. Rest assured, nothing sinister was at play. The light show was not the result of extraterrestrials, but rather, a demo for a new drone company called Nova Sky Stories, owned by the brother of Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Person
Nova
news3lv.com

The Weekend Warm-up with AJ and Joanna

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There are plenty of activities to do here in the valley this weekend. The hosts of "AJ and Joanna in the Morning" joined us to talk about those events.
LAS VEGAS, NV
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

North Las Vegas company helps keep valley cars running

North Las Vegas company helps keep valley cars running. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Staff members at a North Las Vegas company say making sure...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Fried chicken fans will find their fill in Las Vegas

Fried chicken is a classic dish of the South. It’s a fast-food phenomenon. It’s a hearty, homey meal everyone craves. It’s all those things and more, and dashing around the diverse restaurant scene in Las Vegas, it’s clear there are many different and dynamic ways to enjoy it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Light Show#Lights Up#Night Sky#Nova Sky Stories
8 News Now

Police investigate northwest Las Vegas valley barricade

UPDATE: As of 5:34 p.m. on Friday, police told 8 News Now a suspect in the incident had been taken into custody. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade involving burglary suspects in the northwest Las Vegas valley. According to police, the barricade is located at an apartment complex in the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Report: Las Vegas ranked third best city for dog lovers

Las Vegas (KSNV) — As National Dog Day approaches, Las Vegas is being acknowledged as one of the best cities in the U.S. for dog lovers, according to a new study. In the report conducted by LawnStarter, Las Vegas falls third on the list, just behind Orlando and Miami, Florida.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pugetsound.media

Cristen Drummond Returns To Las Vegas TV News

When last seen on Vegas tv news, Cristen Drummond worked for KLAS 8 News Now. Cristen returns to Vegas tv news, viewers can catch her at KSNV News 3. She is an Emmy nominated journalist who most recently worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at the CBS affiliate in Las Vegas, KLAS.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

First magician on Las Vegas Strip celebrates 100th birthday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas icon is marking her 100th birthday on Thursday. Gloria Dea was the first magician to perform on the Las Vegas Strip back in 1941. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Report: US citizens could play critical role in Nevada midterm race. Clark County...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
news3lv.com

New 3D Cirque du Soleil ads on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bring any show to life on the new Digital Spectacular 3D billboard on the Strip. Spotlight Outdoor Ads is teaming up with LIDS to introduce a new way of advertising. The new billboard debuts "The Digital Spectacular" from the Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Las Vegas does cafés and diners right

If you are like me, there’s something about getting a menu as long as your arm that gives you a thrill. And the counter! Having your server sliding your plate under your nose is so nice. Vegas really does cafés and diners right, although you’ll find that each has a slightly different twist.
LAS VEGAS, NV

