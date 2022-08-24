Read full article on original website
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The always entertaining Zombie Run is coming back to Cornerstone Park in OctoberEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Grabagreen Las Vegas: proving that fast food can be good for your healthEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a...
Meet ‘Blake Mead,’ a darkly-topical 80s-style parody
He's kind of cute, a little damp, smells fishy, seems to be tied up at times, and wears cement loafers. Say hello to "Blake Mead," one of the unfortunate characters to come from the mind of digital illustrator Michael Barnard.
Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
Las Vegas Strip Growth Threatened by New Rules
Las Vegas is a technological marvel. Forget the fact that the Sin City is in the middle of a vast desert, the grand architecture, world-class amenities and party atmosphere of the Vegas is being copied in other places like Dubai and Macau. The city's location gives it a more mythical...
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
A Canadian punk legend will be the face of the new punk rock museum in Las Vegas
Back when 102.1 The Edge/Toronto had its storefront studio on Yonge Street, a Talli Osborne dropped in all the time. Her brother, John, was a behind-the-scenes guy, working in the music department and as a technical operator, so she may have had a little more access to the place than most. That was fine with the staff because she was fun to have around.
news3lv.com
Heavy rains damage roads in Mojave National Preserve south of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy rains have washed out portions of some roads in the Mojave National Preserve south of Las Vegas. The park said Friday that several damaged paved roads were closed due to flash flooding, and all primary roads were closed until further notice. The latest rains...
news3lv.com
Barricade ends with 1 in custody in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley that developed Saturday morning. The incident started just before 8 a.m. with an attempted car-jacking suspect, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Henderson police respond to...
8newsnow.com
Mysterious multicolored lights illuminate Las Vegas night sky
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Mysterious blue lights forming various shapes and images lit up the night sky in Las Vegas Tuesday evening, capturing the imaginations of many. Rest assured, nothing sinister was at play. The light show was not the result of extraterrestrials, but rather, a demo for a new drone company called Nova Sky Stories, owned by the brother of Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk.
Grasshopper pizza! Evil Pie ‘hops’ into action after insect invasion
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inside of Evel Pie in Downtown Las Vegas, Corey Horan is making a pizza. “Start with your red base,” Horan said as he spread sauce on the uncooked dough. “And the finest mozz you can get… a little chorizo to make the flavor pop.” So far, the pizza seems normal enough, […]
news3lv.com
The Weekend Warm-up with AJ and Joanna
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There are plenty of activities to do here in the valley this weekend. The hosts of "AJ and Joanna in the Morning" joined us to talk about those events.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
North Las Vegas company helps keep valley cars running
North Las Vegas company helps keep valley cars running. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Staff members at a North Las Vegas company say making sure...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Fried chicken fans will find their fill in Las Vegas
Fried chicken is a classic dish of the South. It’s a fast-food phenomenon. It’s a hearty, homey meal everyone craves. It’s all those things and more, and dashing around the diverse restaurant scene in Las Vegas, it’s clear there are many different and dynamic ways to enjoy it.
Police investigate northwest Las Vegas valley barricade
UPDATE: As of 5:34 p.m. on Friday, police told 8 News Now a suspect in the incident had been taken into custody. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade involving burglary suspects in the northwest Las Vegas valley. According to police, the barricade is located at an apartment complex in the […]
news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas ranked third best city for dog lovers
Las Vegas (KSNV) — As National Dog Day approaches, Las Vegas is being acknowledged as one of the best cities in the U.S. for dog lovers, according to a new study. In the report conducted by LawnStarter, Las Vegas falls third on the list, just behind Orlando and Miami, Florida.
pugetsound.media
Cristen Drummond Returns To Las Vegas TV News
When last seen on Vegas tv news, Cristen Drummond worked for KLAS 8 News Now. Cristen returns to Vegas tv news, viewers can catch her at KSNV News 3. She is an Emmy nominated journalist who most recently worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at the CBS affiliate in Las Vegas, KLAS.
news3lv.com
First magician on Las Vegas Strip celebrates 100th birthday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas icon is marking her 100th birthday on Thursday. Gloria Dea was the first magician to perform on the Las Vegas Strip back in 1941. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Report: US citizens could play critical role in Nevada midterm race. Clark County...
Las Vegas Weekly
It’s been 20 years since First Friday began transforming Downtown Las Vegas
The Arts District didn’t exist 20 years ago. Back then, the Downtown Las Vegas neighborhood that now hosts First Friday was a wide-scattered archipelago of galleries and cafés, not the densely packed concentration of galleries and bars we know today. In the late 1990s, you could walk a...
Golden Retrievers rescued from overseas slaughterhouses arrive in Las Vegas
A dozen golden retrievers arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening after being rescued from overseas.
news3lv.com
New 3D Cirque du Soleil ads on the Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bring any show to life on the new Digital Spectacular 3D billboard on the Strip. Spotlight Outdoor Ads is teaming up with LIDS to introduce a new way of advertising. The new billboard debuts "The Digital Spectacular" from the Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. The...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Las Vegas does cafés and diners right
If you are like me, there’s something about getting a menu as long as your arm that gives you a thrill. And the counter! Having your server sliding your plate under your nose is so nice. Vegas really does cafés and diners right, although you’ll find that each has a slightly different twist.
