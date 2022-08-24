ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM – WANTED FOR ROBBERY

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Conducting Shooting Investigation on Interstate 495

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Interstate 495 in the New Castle area early this morning. On August 26, 2022, at approximately 2:56 a.m., a 20-year-old Wilmington man was traveling southbound Interstate 495 at Terminal Avenue in the center lane when an unknown vehicle on his right side opened fired. Multiple gunshots were fired, and the victim was struck one time in the lower extremity. The victim sped away and exited the highway to I-295 in the area of Route 141, where his vehicle became disabled. The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
NEW CASTLE, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Delaware State Police have arrested 54-year-old Erminio Ferri of Dover, DE on felony drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday evening. On August 25, 2022, at approximately 6:45 p.m., troopers on patrol observed a black Chrysler 300 sedan traveling eastbound on Chestnut Hill...
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Multiple Commercial Burglaries

Delaware State Police have arrested 25-year-old Davon Starkey of Wilmington, DE on numerous criminal charges following a burglary investigation that began on Tuesday morning. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:53 a.m., troopers responded to a burglary in progress at Custom Cars located at 906 S. Market St. Wilmington. Upon the business owner entering his store, he observed a subject sleeping on the floor. The business owner contacted police and the suspect fled on foot. Troopers canvassed the area and located a subject matching the description. The subject identified as Davon Starkey was taken into custody without incident and located with stolen property in his possession. Further, investigation revealed Starkey utilized tools to make forced entry into five commercial units at this location and stole possessions from within.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Arrests Subject Following Stabbing Incident

Detectives from the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit have arrested 33-year-old Robert Webb-Asare of Dover, DE for murder following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:10 a.m., troopers responded to the Planter’s Run apartment complex in Dover regarding a stabbing incident....
DOVER, DE
Bensalem Times

Bensalem Police/FBI seize $1.5 million in drugs, guns, cash in two separate investigations

The Bensalem Special Investigations Unit, along with FBI agents and members of the Bucks/Montgomery County Safe Streets Task Force, conducted two large-scale narcotics seizures simultaneously, on Thursday, Aug. 18. After a three-month investigation, Bensalem SIU, along with agents from the FBI, conducted surveillance at a Bensalem hotel and subsequently arrested...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
msn.com

Police: Man fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2800 block of South 81st Street around 12:40 p.m. Police say he was shot in the head and body. He was transported to Penn...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocscanner.news

N WILDWOOD: DO YOU KNOW THESE PEOPLE SUSPECTED OF BURGLARY?

REQUEST PUBLIC ASSISTANCE TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS FOR BURGLARY. The North Wildwood Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify suspects who burglarized a business in the area of 25th and the Boardwalk on August 11, 2022 at approximately 3:30 am. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a white sedan, possibly a newer model KIA Stinger.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
