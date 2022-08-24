Read full article on original website
Related
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM – WANTED FOR ROBBERY
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
Police: Woman shot by boyfriend in Kensington
Philadelphia Police say a woman was shot and her boyfriend pulled the trigger in Kensington.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Conducting Shooting Investigation on Interstate 495
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Interstate 495 in the New Castle area early this morning. On August 26, 2022, at approximately 2:56 a.m., a 20-year-old Wilmington man was traveling southbound Interstate 495 at Terminal Avenue in the center lane when an unknown vehicle on his right side opened fired. Multiple gunshots were fired, and the victim was struck one time in the lower extremity. The victim sped away and exited the highway to I-295 in the area of Route 141, where his vehicle became disabled. The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Man wanted in attack inside Atlantic City casino bathroom
State Police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly struck a casino patron and stole a wallet. The man forcefully took the wallet containing $200 in cash after striking the patron in the head inside a Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino restroom at about 10:22 p.m. Sunday, according to State Police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Subject on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Delaware State Police have arrested 54-year-old Erminio Ferri of Dover, DE on felony drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday evening. On August 25, 2022, at approximately 6:45 p.m., troopers on patrol observed a black Chrysler 300 sedan traveling eastbound on Chestnut Hill...
Police: Wanted Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested With Stolen Gun
The Atlantic City Police Department says a man wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident has been arrested and he was found with a loaded, stolen gun. This past Monday morning, August 22nd, ACPD Ofc. Marquez Jones saw 20-year-old Rakiy Newsome of Atlantic City in the area of Florida and Fairmount Avenues.
Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware
Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.
Police: Shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves one man dead
Philadelphia Police are investigating after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves one man dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pair Indicted In Fatal South Jersey Shooting Of Teenager: Report
Two men from South Jersey have been indicted in the fatal shooting of a teenage boy, NJ Advance Media reported. Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland, were charged by a grand jury in the fatal May 26 shooting of Anthony Torres-Sanchez, 15, of Vineland, the outlet said.
Driver killed, pedestrian seriously injured in Atlantic City Expressway crash
A crash on the Atlantic City Expressway left a driver dead and a pedestrian seriously injured late Friday in Camden County, authorities said. The wreck happened shortly before 10 p.m. at milepost 36.3 of the westbound highway in Winslow Township, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. A...
State Police Seek Help ID'ing Robbery Suspect At Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City. On Sunday, Aug. 21, at 10:22 p.m., the male suspect forcefully took a wallet containing $200 cash from a patron after striking the victim in the head in a Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino restroom before fleeing the scene, State Police said.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Multiple Commercial Burglaries
Delaware State Police have arrested 25-year-old Davon Starkey of Wilmington, DE on numerous criminal charges following a burglary investigation that began on Tuesday morning. On August 23, 2022, at approximately 7:53 a.m., troopers responded to a burglary in progress at Custom Cars located at 906 S. Market St. Wilmington. Upon the business owner entering his store, he observed a subject sleeping on the floor. The business owner contacted police and the suspect fled on foot. Troopers canvassed the area and located a subject matching the description. The subject identified as Davon Starkey was taken into custody without incident and located with stolen property in his possession. Further, investigation revealed Starkey utilized tools to make forced entry into five commercial units at this location and stole possessions from within.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigating after car crashes into Bucks County flower shop during accident
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Bucks County flower shop. It happened along the 1400 block of Street Road in Bensalem around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.Officials say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and one of them slammed into A Fashionable Flower Boutique.There's no word on if anyone was injured.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Arrests Subject Following Stabbing Incident
Detectives from the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit have arrested 33-year-old Robert Webb-Asare of Dover, DE for murder following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:10 a.m., troopers responded to the Planter’s Run apartment complex in Dover regarding a stabbing incident....
WFMZ-TV Online
Girlfriend who supplied gun that killed Trooper sentenced for 12-24 months in state prison
Stroudsburg, Pa. - The 13-year prosecution of Emily Gross is finally over. The New Jersey woman who police said bought a gun that was used to shoot and kill a state trooper was sentenced to 12-24 months in state prison. Gross pleaded guilty to persons not to possess firearms, as...
Shooting victim drives to Torresdale Wawa for help, Range Rover struck at least 7 times: Police
Police said the victim was shot inside his Range Rover, which he drove to the Wawa for help.
Bensalem Police/FBI seize $1.5 million in drugs, guns, cash in two separate investigations
The Bensalem Special Investigations Unit, along with FBI agents and members of the Bucks/Montgomery County Safe Streets Task Force, conducted two large-scale narcotics seizures simultaneously, on Thursday, Aug. 18. After a three-month investigation, Bensalem SIU, along with agents from the FBI, conducted surveillance at a Bensalem hotel and subsequently arrested...
msn.com
Police: Man fatally shot in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2800 block of South 81st Street around 12:40 p.m. Police say he was shot in the head and body. He was transported to Penn...
ocscanner.news
N WILDWOOD: DO YOU KNOW THESE PEOPLE SUSPECTED OF BURGLARY?
REQUEST PUBLIC ASSISTANCE TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS FOR BURGLARY. The North Wildwood Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify suspects who burglarized a business in the area of 25th and the Boardwalk on August 11, 2022 at approximately 3:30 am. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a white sedan, possibly a newer model KIA Stinger.
Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway
The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0