ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

Growing $250,000 to $1 million by 2032 requires a lofty 14.8% compounded return, but it's possible. The good news is that the 10-year time horizon is perfect for long-term buy-and-hold investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
CNBC

European markets close lower after Powell warns of 'some pain' ahead; Stoxx 600 down 1.7%

LONDON — European markets closed lower on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of "some pain" ahead in the fight against inflation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended down 1.7% following the comments at the central bank's Jackson Hole economic symposium. All sectors turned red in afternoon trade, with retail and travel and leisure stocks sliding the most, down 3.5% and 3.4%, respectively.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Brits#Radar#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Uk#Investment#British#Andreypopov#Megapixl Com
tipranks.com

Investors Approach Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Split Cautiously

Tesla’s latest stock split was met with cautious trading. However, Tesla remains a favorite of retail investors, who stand to benefit from a more affordable flagship EV stock as a result of the split. Tesla (TSLA) shares fell as the latest stock split took effect. Investors’ attitude toward TSLA...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split

The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100

The year's rough start for the stock market has made great companies affordable again. These three low-cost stocks offer investors a combination of capital appreciation and income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
The Independent

Biggest jump in cost of living in decades expected with latest inflation figures

Experts are predicting the biggest jump in the cost of living in more than four decades, with figures released on Wednesday expected to show inflation soaring across the board.Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation will likely reach 9.8%, according to an average of analysts’ estimates calculated by Pantheon Macroeconomics, as diesel and petrol prices rose across the country.The official figures are released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) at 7am on Wednesday.It would be the highest figure since February 1982, when CPI reached 10.4%, according to ONS estimates.An inflation figure usually used to determine annual rises in some train fares...
BUSINESS
RickOrford.com

10 Most Oversold Stocks to Buy in August 2022

Faced with rising interest rates and a cooling U.S. economy, the stock market has experienced a significant correction throughout 2022. While investors can view much of this decline as a return to normalcy, some stocks are now in oversold territory.
Benzinga

TJX, Target And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite dipped more than 300 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
RETAIL
The Associated Press

Correction: Tesla-Stock Split story

NEW YORK (AP) — Unlike its cars, Tesla shares are about to get less expensive. Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1, so after the close of trading Tuesday, investors will receive two additional Tesla shares for every one they owned as of Aug. 17. In theory, that should drop Tesla’s share price by about two-thirds before trading starts on Wednesday. Stock splits don’t make a company more valuable or more profitable. Tesla joins stock market heavyweights Amazon and Google parent Alphabet in splitting their high-priced shares this year. Even meme-stock darling GameStop has done a stock split. WHY DO A STOCK SPLIT?
STOCKS
The Independent

Homeowners ‘face £200 a month mortgage rise’ as average interest rate nears 10-year high

Some homeowners are reportedly set to fork out at least £200 more every month after the average interest rate for a two-year fixed-rate mortgage deal has exceeded 4 per cent.Since the start of this month, the interest rate has climbed to 4.09 per cent, the highest in nearly a decade, according to the analyst Moneyfacts.This is almost a 10-year high as it is the first time the rate has surpassed 4 per cent since February 2013.In December 2021, this rate was at just 2.34 per cent. Just a year ago, it was at 2.45 per cent. Have you been...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy