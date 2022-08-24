Read full article on original website
Should Investors Buy the Dip on Tesla Stock?
Down 26% year-to-date, will the electric car mogul return to the $1 trillion club in the future?
Motley Fool
2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
Growing $250,000 to $1 million by 2032 requires a lofty 14.8% compounded return, but it's possible. The good news is that the 10-year time horizon is perfect for long-term buy-and-hold investors.
CNBC
European markets close lower after Powell warns of 'some pain' ahead; Stoxx 600 down 1.7%
LONDON — European markets closed lower on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of "some pain" ahead in the fight against inflation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended down 1.7% following the comments at the central bank's Jackson Hole economic symposium. All sectors turned red in afternoon trade, with retail and travel and leisure stocks sliding the most, down 3.5% and 3.4%, respectively.
US stocks trade mixed as investors struggle to regain momentum ahead of Fed summit
US stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors await comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Powell is scheduled to speak at the Fed's Jackson Hole summit on Friday, though no interest rate decision will be made. Investors have been grappling with mixed inflation signals as the stock market trades...
tipranks.com
Investors Approach Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Split Cautiously
Tesla’s latest stock split was met with cautious trading. However, Tesla remains a favorite of retail investors, who stand to benefit from a more affordable flagship EV stock as a result of the split. Tesla (TSLA) shares fell as the latest stock split took effect. Investors’ attitude toward TSLA...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one.
The Fed will issue its final big rate hike next month before pivoting as inflation cools, setting stocks up to rally through year-end, JPMorgan says
The Fed September FOMC meeting will produce one more outsized interest rate hike, according to JPMorgan. The bank expects the Fed to raise rates by 75 basis points in September before pivoting. Cooling inflation data and a pivot from the Fed should continue to bode well for growth stocks, JPMorgan...
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split
The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100
The year's rough start for the stock market has made great companies affordable again. These three low-cost stocks offer investors a combination of capital appreciation and income.
Biggest jump in cost of living in decades expected with latest inflation figures
Experts are predicting the biggest jump in the cost of living in more than four decades, with figures released on Wednesday expected to show inflation soaring across the board.Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation will likely reach 9.8%, according to an average of analysts’ estimates calculated by Pantheon Macroeconomics, as diesel and petrol prices rose across the country.The official figures are released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) at 7am on Wednesday.It would be the highest figure since February 1982, when CPI reached 10.4%, according to ONS estimates.An inflation figure usually used to determine annual rises in some train fares...
10 Most Oversold Stocks to Buy in August 2022
Faced with rising interest rates and a cooling U.S. economy, the stock market has experienced a significant correction throughout 2022. While investors can view much of this decline as a return to normalcy, some stocks are now in oversold territory.
Will Tesla Be Worth More Than Apple by 2030?
The electric vehicle specialist's growth has outpaced that of the world's largest company in recent years.
Westpac forecasts a massive $237,000 plunge in house prices by the end of 2023: Here's where home values will fall the most as a 'rapid correction gets underway'
Westpac bank is forecasting an 18 per cent plunge in Sydney and Melbourne house prices by the end of next year. A series of interest rate rises since May - the steepest in almost three decades - has caused real estate values to go backwards in Australia's two biggest cities, along with Hobart.
TJX, Target And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite dipped more than 300 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Correction: Tesla-Stock Split story
NEW YORK (AP) — Unlike its cars, Tesla shares are about to get less expensive. Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1, so after the close of trading Tuesday, investors will receive two additional Tesla shares for every one they owned as of Aug. 17. In theory, that should drop Tesla’s share price by about two-thirds before trading starts on Wednesday. Stock splits don’t make a company more valuable or more profitable. Tesla joins stock market heavyweights Amazon and Google parent Alphabet in splitting their high-priced shares this year. Even meme-stock darling GameStop has done a stock split. WHY DO A STOCK SPLIT?
U.S. bond funds record biggest weekly outflow in eight weeks
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Investors dumped U.S. bond funds in the week to Aug 24 as they waited to hear a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later on Friday which will be scrutinised for clues on the pace of forthcoming interest rate hikes. read more.
Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split
What company is next to split its shares after Tesla? There's one logical answer hiding in plain sight.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Peloton plunges, Tesla stock split and GDP revision signals recession
Coverage for this event has ended. Dell revenue growth slows on strong dollar, China lockdowns. Dell Technologies Inc posted its slowest revenue growth in six quarters on Thursday as a surge in the dollar and COVID-19 flare-ups in major market China offset a jump in its enterprise-focused business. Shares of...
Homeowners ‘face £200 a month mortgage rise’ as average interest rate nears 10-year high
Some homeowners are reportedly set to fork out at least £200 more every month after the average interest rate for a two-year fixed-rate mortgage deal has exceeded 4 per cent.Since the start of this month, the interest rate has climbed to 4.09 per cent, the highest in nearly a decade, according to the analyst Moneyfacts.This is almost a 10-year high as it is the first time the rate has surpassed 4 per cent since February 2013.In December 2021, this rate was at just 2.34 per cent. Just a year ago, it was at 2.45 per cent. Have you been...
