FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow tumbles over 600 points on fear of additional Fed hikes
Biden's energy secretary mocked on social media about Inflation Reduction Act. Coverage for this event has ended. Zoom tempers annual profit, revenue outlook as demand falters. Zoom Video Communications Inc. $. 97.44. SymbolPriceChange%Change. ZM$97.25-2.25-2.26. Zoom Video Communications Inc on Monday cut its annual profit and revenue forecast, as the video-conferencing...
Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight
Stocks slumped on Friday after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell pledged to act "forcefully" against soaring inflation in a battle that will be painful for American families and businesses. "While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," Powell said.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over
Stocks have recovered since their 2022 lows. That doesn't necessarily mean the bear market is over. When the bear market is officially over, investors buying beaten-down stocks will be happy they did. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Dow, Nasdaq Futures Surge Ahead Of Jackson Hole Symposium
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Thursday ahead of the three-day Jackson Hole economic symposium starting today, with Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell scheduled to speak on Friday. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Dollar General Corporation DG, Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR and Dell Technologies Inc. DELL.
Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
CNBC
Gold rises as dollar, Treasury yields fall after poor U.S. data
Gold rose on Tuesday after six straight sessions of losses as the dollar and Treasury yields dropped following weak U.S. business activity data. Spot gold was last up 0.6% at $1,746.14 per ounce. Prices slipped in the last six sessions and hit $1,727.01 on Monday, the lowest since July 27.
CNBC
Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries
Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
Marketmind: U.S. bond yields, dollar turn the screw on Asia
Aug 25 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
What Bear Market? These 3 Stocks Have Been Rocketing Higher in 2022
These three healthcare stocks have defied the 2022 bear market.
The euro will likely fall further against the dollar as energy crisis, inflation, and war push Europe's economy toward recession, says investment strategist
The euro is set to drop further against the dollar, investment strategist AJ Oden told Insider. High inflation, Russia's war on Ukraine, and a worsening energy crisis mean will continue to pressure the euro. Meanwhile, the dollar has shown strength in part because the Fed is further along in monetary...
UK's Micro Focus shares nearly double after Canada's OpenText agrees $6 billion takeover
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Micro Focus (MCRO.L) soared more than 90% on Friday after Canadian software company OpenText (OTEX.TO), agreed to buy the enterprise software maker in an all-cash deal valuing the British company at $6 billion including debt.
These 2 High-Growth Stocks Could Power the Bull Market's Next Record Run
Nobody knows when the next bull market is coming, but now is the time to position your portfolio for when it does.
Dow, S&P 500 Record Gains; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1% on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.29% to 33,066.27 while the NASDAQ rose 0.95% to 12,549.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.68% to 4,168.77. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Peloton plunges, Tesla stock split and GDP revision signals recession
Coverage for this event has ended. Dell revenue growth slows on strong dollar, China lockdowns. Dell Technologies Inc posted its slowest revenue growth in six quarters on Thursday as a surge in the dollar and COVID-19 flare-ups in major market China offset a jump in its enterprise-focused business. Shares of...
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Pull Back: All Eyes On Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole Speech Today
Fed chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech is likely to be front and center of the markets Friday. The major averages appear on track to close the week on a negative note. The major U.S. index futures turned lower on Friday, reversing course from the previous session's sharp advances. On...
US Stock Futures Are Deep-Red: Analyst Sees Profit-Taking Bringing 'Buying Opportunity' As Traders Eye Fed's Jackson Hole Event
Wall Street looks set to start the first trading session of the week on a markedly negative note, extending the downward momentum from Friday. The major U.S. averages finished the week ended Aug. 19 on a low note, with the S&P 500 Index snapping a four-week winning streak and ending down 1.2% for the week at 4,228.48. "Despite the recent surge in the overall equity market, the S&P 500 was unable to close above its 200-day moving average. As a result, the market is now going through a digestion phase, triggered by weaker-than-expected economic reports and anxiety ahead of the statements and policy indications expected to emerge from the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium," Sam Stovall, Chief Investment Strategist at CFRA Research told Benzinga.
British blue chips are on the rise, but recession could torpedo prospects
Britain’s stock market has its critics, who have derided it over the years as a fuddy-duddy collection of “19th-century companies”, and even called it a Jurassic Park index for its lack of cutting-edge members. But every dinosaur has its day and, rather like the Jurassic Park franchise,...
CNBC
European markets close lower after Powell warns of 'some pain' ahead; Stoxx 600 down 1.7%
LONDON — European markets closed lower on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of "some pain" ahead in the fight against inflation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended down 1.7% following the comments at the central bank's Jackson Hole economic symposium. All sectors turned red in afternoon trade, with retail and travel and leisure stocks sliding the most, down 3.5% and 3.4%, respectively.
Stocks Edge Higher, Oil, Twitter, Nordstrom, Nvidia In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, August 24:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Fed Retreat In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged modestly higher Wednesday, while Treasury bond yields eased and the dollar held steady against its currency peers, as investors continue to fret over the prospects of a protracted global slowdown while closely tracking comments from Federal Reserve officials ahead of its annual retreat in Jackson Hole later this week.
TJX, Target And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite dipped more than 300 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
