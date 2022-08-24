It might not be the oldest rivalry in Georgia, but it might have one of the most unique traditions. Newnan and East Coweta have been meeting on the gridiron since 1992 and since 2013 each have battled for the Brantley-Knott Jug. East Coweta has won it the past four years, but Newnan is looking to end that streak.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO