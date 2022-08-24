ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Newnan vs East Coweta - Game of the Week

It was 30 years ago, 1992, East Coweta and Newnan first met on the gridiron and they've done it every year since. Since 2013, the Brantley-Knott Jug has been on the line. It's the High 5 Sports Game of the Week and Kelly Price was there.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

East Coweta High School Coach John Small

East Coweta High School Coach John Small says he doesn't remember a time when his team played Newnan both 0-1. Coach Small says she is proud of his team's ownership over their loss and feels they will grow from it. He looks forward to battling Newnan once again for the Brantley-Knott Jug.
SHARPSBURG, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Battle for the Brantley-Knott Jug

It might not be the oldest rivalry in Georgia, but it might have one of the most unique traditions. Newnan and East Coweta have been meeting on the gridiron since 1992 and since 2013 each have battled for the Brantley-Knott Jug. East Coweta has won it the past four years, but Newnan is looking to end that streak.
NEWNAN, GA
theprowlernews.org

Starr Gazing

August 20, 2022 - Senior Jackson McDaniel does push-ups on the tailgate board after the first touchdown of last Saturday’s Fayette-Coweta Kick-Off Classic game against East Coweta. Starr’s Mill went on to win this game 27-17 and sealed the Fayette County sweep of Coweta County teams.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newnan, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Coweta County, GA
Sports
County
Coweta County, GA
Local
Georgia Football
County
Fayette County, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Newnan High School Coach Chip Walker

Newnan High School Coach Chip Walker says his team is ready despite a quicker than normal turnaround, having played a Saturday game during Week One. He say his team has learned a lot from their miscues in that short time. Coach Walker says they have a bevy of tough teams at the start of their season and their rivalry against East Coweta is as big as it gets.
NEWNAN, GA
11Alive

Person injured in I-75 south crash by Hudson Bridge Road

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. The bumper-to-bumper traffic started before exit 224 by Eagles Landing Parkway near Flippen Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, authorities blocked traffic after a semi appeared...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

HBCU surprises Henry County students with full scholarships

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a celebration for three metro Atlanta students because they no longer have to worry about paying to attend college. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway was at the Dutchtown High School in Henry County on Wednesday when the school announced that Antonio Mattox Jr., Channing Wyatt, and Adrian Avery were receiving scholarships to Alabama State University.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Whitewater#Northgate#Indians
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say

MCDONOUGH — Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said. Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at the Project Verte warehouse on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m. Officers arriving at the scene found three...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Woman arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested on Wednesday by Barrow County deputies in connection to a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. Demetric Monique Jones, who is from Monroe and is 36 years old, was arrested at her home, taken to the Barrow County Detention Center, and accused of hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
dawgpost.com

How to Watch: No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 11 Oregon Ducks

ATHENS - Dawg Post fills you in on how to tune in as Kirby Smart gets the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs’ ready to play the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. This will be Georgia’s third appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Time:. 3:30 EST. Date:. Saturday, September 3, 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing 17-year-old Hampton girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a missing Hampton teenager and are hoping the public can help them find her. Officials say 17-year-old Bianca Russell was last seen Thursday on the 1200 block of Vienna Court in Hampton, Georgia. Russell is described by investigators as 5-feet-6-inches...
HAMPTON, GA
WSB Radio

$800M entertainment complex planned for Clayton County

A commercial property development firm is set to unveil renderings Friday of a new $800 Million entertainment complex in Clayton County. Located on Jonesboro Road, the entertainment complex will span 26 acres and is described as “futuristic” and “state-of-the-art”. The complex will address the need for...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Piccadilly fails with a 26; Cuts receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is in some hot water this week after receiving one of the lowest scores we’ve ever seen. Photographs taken by a DeKalb County Environmental Health inspector show filthy conditions inside the kitchen of the Piccadilly Cafeteria at South Dekalb mall, known as The Galleria at South DeKalb, in Decatur.
DECATUR, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy