Newnan vs East Coweta - Game of the Week
It was 30 years ago, 1992, East Coweta and Newnan first met on the gridiron and they've done it every year since. Since 2013, the Brantley-Knott Jug has been on the line. It's the High 5 Sports Game of the Week and Kelly Price was there.
East Coweta High School Coach John Small
East Coweta High School Coach John Small says he doesn't remember a time when his team played Newnan both 0-1. Coach Small says she is proud of his team's ownership over their loss and feels they will grow from it. He looks forward to battling Newnan once again for the Brantley-Knott Jug.
Battle for the Brantley-Knott Jug
It might not be the oldest rivalry in Georgia, but it might have one of the most unique traditions. Newnan and East Coweta have been meeting on the gridiron since 1992 and since 2013 each have battled for the Brantley-Knott Jug. East Coweta has won it the past four years, but Newnan is looking to end that streak.
Starr Gazing
August 20, 2022 - Senior Jackson McDaniel does push-ups on the tailgate board after the first touchdown of last Saturday’s Fayette-Coweta Kick-Off Classic game against East Coweta. Starr’s Mill went on to win this game 27-17 and sealed the Fayette County sweep of Coweta County teams.
Newnan High School Coach Chip Walker
Newnan High School Coach Chip Walker says his team is ready despite a quicker than normal turnaround, having played a Saturday game during Week One. He say his team has learned a lot from their miscues in that short time. Coach Walker says they have a bevy of tough teams at the start of their season and their rivalry against East Coweta is as big as it gets.
Newnan takes center stage at Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s Fall Ramble
The rich history and architecture of Newnan will be showcased during the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s Fall Ramble, Oct. 14 through 16. The event will offer visitors and residents alike a rare opportunity to get an inside look at historic private homes and buildings that are not usually open to the public.
