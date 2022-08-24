ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Protect your catalytic converter with these safety tips

By A'Darius McCormick
 3 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – Catalytic converters continue to get stolen from cars in Victoria this year.

Thieves have taken over 100 of the car parts since January. The City Council passed an ordinance in July that says citizens cannot own undocumented catalytic converters.

Though Victoria is taking steps to prevent theft, residents should follow these steps for more security:

  • Park in a well-lit area close your destination
  • Use your garage if you own one.
  • Spray paint your VIN number on the part in a bright color.
  • Use a shield to protect the part.

The car part contains metals like platinum, which makes them look attractive and expensive. They can cost up to $1200 and around $2000 to replace.

Thieves sell the catalytic converters to junkyards, metal recyclers or on the black market.

Be sure to follow the instructions provided by the Victoria P.D.

The Victoria Police Department provided the above information and photo.

