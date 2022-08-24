Read full article on original website
Loring E. Clark Jr., 75
MOULTONBOROUGH — Loring "Lonnie" Ernest Clark, Jr., 75, husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away August 19, 2022 at Concord Hospital with his family by his side after a brief battle with lung cancer. He was born July 7, 1947 to Loring and Gladys Clark in Marblehead, MA. He...
Diane Boisvert, 79
EAST ANDOVER — Diane Boisvert, 79, beloved mother, grandmother, wife, friend, and sister, passed away on August 20, 2022 after a period of failing health. She slipped away peacefully in her home with her loving family. Diane was born to George and Alta (Gurley) Perkins on December 31, 1942...
Cyanobacteria blooms continue to alert people and pets
LACONIA — For beach lovers, swimmers and lakefront property owners in the Lakes Region, there is no water quality emergency. But there are reasons to be concerned, even in late summer and early fall. For the first time since 2018, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association this summer issued cyanobacteria advisories...
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 200 service calls between noon Monday and noon Thursday. Eight people were arrested.
Franklin Opera House presents Last of the Duke Street Kings
FRANKLIN — Franklin Opera House welcomes The Last of the Duke Street Kings on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m. The band is one of the premier Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band tributes in North America. They stage authentic reproductions of live concert performances and studio releases,...
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 131 service calls from 11 a.m. on Aug. 15, until 11 a.m. on Monday. Five people were arrested.
Incumbent sheriff stresses transparency, community outreach; opponent eyes changes to staffing, interagency cooperation
LACONIA — The race for Belknap County Sheriff has just two contenders. Incumbent and first-term sheriff Bill Wright is defending his office against Mike MacFadzen, the current head of the county’s restorative justice program. Both are Republicans with long careers in local law enforcement, and both say they are seeking change within the department.
Rep. Mike Sylvia: Belmont property tax assessments point to new, lower tax rate
Belmont is buzzing with the release of our new property tax assessments. It is not the happy humming that comes from my bee hives, it's much more an angry noise of a disturbed hornet nest. As we sit atop a housing market peak the people of town feel like they have been here before. With the new assessments will come a new lower tax rate, which many feel will push up the amount of tax paid on their property. They expect that this will start anew the ratcheting up of the rates going forward.
Rep. Mike Bordes: Voters should ignore primary elections at their own peril
As a first-term representative running for re-election in the September primary, I was dismayed to learn how many Belknap County citizens ignore the local primaries, only to complain about the lack of competent candidates in later state elections.
