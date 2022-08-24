Read full article on original website
Class of 2023 SG Jacoi Hutchinson talks schools prioritizing
Class of 2023 shooting guard Jacoi Hutchinson is starting to plan visits heading into his senior year. The 6-foot-2, 165 pound shooting guard had a solid summer with Team Takeover and is being prioritized by four schools. “I think I stepped up to be in more of a leadership position...
Computer Model Believes 1 School Is Best For Big Ten Expansion
The Big Ten sent shockwaves through the college sports world this offseason when they announced that USC and UCLA will be joining their ranks in the next round of expansion. Since then, there has been tons and tons of speculation as to who else might join the Big Ten before they finalize their next blockbuster media rights deal. For the analysts at FiveThirtyEight, one school stands out from the rest.
Report: Former North Carolina F receives immediate eligibility from NCAA to play at B1G school
The NCAA decided to hand out some immediate eligibility waivers on Friday. Including a B1G hoops transfer target. Dawson Garcia has received clearance from the NCAA to play for Minnesota this season. He had a stop at Marquette, and more recently North Carolina. Garcia plays forward, and averaged 9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 0.7 assists for the Tarheels last season.
Top 100 point guard Vasean Allette talks his top 10 schools, timeline
BALTIMORE, Md.-- Top 100 point guard Vasean Allette cut his list to ten schools last week. The 6-foot-3, 180 pound four star is down to Arizona State, Boston College, UCSB, Georgia Tech, VCU, Buffalo, SMU, DePaul, St. John’s, and Dayton. So far Allette hasn’t taken any visits but plans on using all five of his official visits.
Photos: Meet The Newest Member Of College GameDay, Jess Sims
ESPN's College GameDay will return this Saturday for its 36th season. There will be plenty of familiar faces on the show, such as Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Chris 'The Bear' Fallica. There will also be a few newcomers on this year's season of College GameDay. Three weeks...
A Package Deal in College Football Recruiting That May Actually Work
James Smith and Jaquavious “Qua” Russaw plan on playing together at the next level—and it is unlikely to get one without the other.
Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard: Derrick Barnes Is Coming
Detroit Lions are quite happy in the progress of second-year linebacker Derrick Barnes.
Former 4-Star Wide Receiver Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
After two years at Maryland and a year at Nebraska before that, former four-star wide receiver Marcus Fleming is once again seeking a new school. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Fleming has entered the transfer portal. Fleming did not record a single reception in 2021 and has just 23 receptions for 272 yards and one touchdown in three years of college football.
Hot Clicks: New Safety Shows Promise, Freshmen Impact Players, Season Preview + More
Reviewing some of the best from the last seven days.
Bold predictions for the Big 12 Conference in 2022
We are in store for another exciting year in the Big 12 Conference. The league feels as up for grabs as ever with many drastic changes occurring over the offseason. The biggest domino to fall was the departure of former Oklahoma head coach Lincon Riley to USC. The move sent shockwaves across the nation and totally changed the competition of the Big 12. Riley’s Oklahoma teams won six conference championships during his Sooner tenure.
Sports Illustrated projects all bowl games, including where Notre Dame is projected
Week zero is here. College Football is finally set to being with multiple games this weekend and although the season is just starting, Sports Illustrated has come out with their projections of all 41 bowl games. We won’t go over all of them, just the New Year’s Six and College Football Playoff matchups. Find out below where Notre Dame could be headed during bowl season.
4-star Oregon WR target Ja’Kobi Lane announces commitment
In a bit of a shocking development, 4-star WR Ja’Kobi Lane announced on Friday that he would be committing to the USC Trojans, choosing to go to Los Angeles rather than coming up to Eugene and joining the Oregon Ducks, which was said to be his “dream school.” After earning a scholarship offer from Oregon earlier this summer, Lane quickly picked up Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports to choose the Ducks. Instead, he bucked that trend by going to USC with Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams, and 2023 5-star QB Malachi Nelson. In Eugene, Lane would have joined 5-star QB Dante Moore and 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey. Film Ja’Kobi Lane’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 AZ WR Rivals 3 5.7 AZ WR ESPN 3 78 AZ WR On3 Recruiting 4 90 AZ WR 247 Composite 4 0.8940 AZ WR Vitals Hometown Mesa, Arizona Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-5 Weight 175 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 30, 2022 Visited Oregon on July 30, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Auburn Tigers Iowa State Cyclones 11
