Starters get plenty of work at final practice this week

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WGR 550) - With most of the Buffalo Bills' starters not playing Friday night in the team’s preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, including quarterback Josh Allen, they got plenty of work in on Wednesday just outside the ADPRO Sports Training Center in Orchard Park.

Allen and the rest of the starting offense were on the field for the majority of practice, facing the first-team defense. While it wasn’t a completely live, tackling-to-the-ground setting, it was still a full-speed practice with full blocking and contact.

The one player who stood out prominently during Wednesday's practice was defensive end Von Miller, who was unblockable, at times.

Miller consistently showed up in the Bills' offensive backfield and in the face of Allen, forcing him to rush a few throws or be off target because of Miller’s presence.

When Allen did have time, he made them count, including a jaw-dropping pass and completion to Isaiah McKenzie down the sideline, in stride, just over top of the coverage of Dane Jackson and just in front of the safety.

Former NFL safety and current NBC Sports analyst Rodney Harrison was on-hand and was just as impressed as anyone.

As far as attendance, defensive tackles Tim Settle and Eli Ankou, as well as offensive linemen Tommy Doyle and Greg Mancz did not participate. Safety Jordan Poyer also remained out.

However, wide receiver Tanner Gentry returned to the field for practice.

The team will travel to Carolina on Thursday for their game on Friday night, which kicks off at 7 p.m. ET and can be heard on WGR.

Follow me on Twitter: @SalSports