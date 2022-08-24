Read full article on original website
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis MansionRooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Family Suing Prosper ISD Alleging Abuse of DaughterLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat HomelessnessTom HandyDallas, TX
The most expensive home for sale in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Boy or Girl: Texas School District Will Not Recognize ‘Pronouns’
A north Texas school district just made a controversial decision. The Grapevine-Colleyville district, which is located between Dallas and Fort Worth just approved two new policies targeting gender identity on Monday night:. Teachers will not be forced to address students by the pronouns that match their gender identity even if...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grapevine Students Walk Out of Class Over New Anti-LGBTQ School Policies
Just before lunch Friday about 100 students at Grapevine High School walked out of school, angry with new district policies which limit how teachers and students can talk about LGBTQ issues and content taught in school. "They say the school is a safe place for all as they actively make...
KWTX
North Texas family says Native American boy denied enrollment in school because of long hair
CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - When trying to enroll in middle school, Elizabeth Jones and her son, William Coffey, who is of tribal decent, were faced with a dilemma. “I had turned in the application, enrollment forms for school, and that’s when they said that he would have to cut his hair if he wants to go to school there,” Jones said.
Texas school district limits discussions of race and gender, pronoun use, and certain books
The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District in Texas on August 22, 2022, approved a policy by a 4-3 vote that would limit classroom discussions of race and gender, pronoun use, and certain library materials. The approved policy:. Allows educators to use pronouns that align with a student’s biological sex rather than...
Fort Worth ISD's lone superintendent finalist to be named at Tuesday board meeting
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Board of Education trustees plan to name the lone finalist to be the district's next superintendent during their regular Tuesday night meeting. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the FWISD Teaching and Learning Center, 1050 Bridgewood Drive, and will...
New school resource officers coming to Keller ISD
There will be 12 school resource officers from three different police departments working within Keller ISD this school year. (Adobe Stock photo) More school resources officers, or SROs, will be at Keller ISD locations within the city limits of Fort Worth this school year. The district’s board of trustees approved...
dallasexpress.com
Bombshell Claims of GCISD Teacher Misconduct
In a letter to Principal Alex Fingers of Grapevine High School that has been obtained by The Dallas Express, a mother claimed that her child was encouraged and influenced to transition genders by a teacher and a counselor in the Grapevine-Colleyville school district. Sharla Tinsen wrote that her child’s “identity...
Great Hearts Prairie View charter school opens Keller location
Ryan Mullins is the head master for the Great Hearts Prairie View charter school in Keller, which opened Aug. 11. (Courtesy David LaPointe) Great Hearts Prairie View, a tuition-free, classic liberal arts charter school, officially opened on the first day of school Aug. 11 for students in kindergarten through third grade.
Southlake school named after grandson of former slave is reviewing if his biography is 'appropriate' to teach
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — George Dawson was a lifelong Dallas resident, the grandson of a slave, and he didn’t learn to read until he was 98. He published his biography Life is So Good at more than a century old. Carroll ISD, in Southlake, has a middle school named...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grapevine Students Stage Walkout in Protest of ‘Transphobic' Policies
Grapevine High School students walked out of class Friday morning in protest of new district policies that limit how teachers talk about race, gender and sexuality, impact which bathrooms transgender students can use and give trustees a greater say over what books are available in libraries. The teenagers left class...
arizonasuntimes.com
Texas School Board Approves Policy Requiring Educators to Use Students’ Gender at Birth, Removes CRT Books
A Texas school board approved a policy which requires educators to only recognize a student’s gender assigned at birth and bans the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) from the classroom during an Aug. 22 board meeting. The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District Board in Grapevine, Texas, voted 4-3 to...
Dolly Parton NEEDS to Visit This Texas Boy That Had His Mural Vandalized
This kid is clearly a talented artist and sadly some a-hole bully had to ruin it. One thing that you guys do down here in Texas that I have never seen anywhere else is let seniors paint their parking space at their high school. Don't get me wrong, I am truly jealous of this. I wish my school would have done something like this back in the day. Over in Aledo, Texas at the local high school, senior Will Lepard got to work on his parking space.
thegarlandmessenger.com
Bad News for Garland Seniors
Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Sues Prosper ISD, Says Daughters Were Abused by Bus Driver More Than 100 Times
A family has filed suit against Proper ISD, alleging a former bus driver abused their two daughters on more than 100 occasions during their kindergarten and first-grade years. The suit, filed Thursday in Collin County, says the district and its employees didn’t do enough to protect the sisters, who were 5 and 7 at the time. It seeks more than $5 million in damages.
LISD reclaims title on Forbes list as one of the best places to work in Texas
Lewisville ISD has again been ranked as one of the best places to work in Texas — coming in No. 1 among DFW area school districts and No. 2 among all school districts in the state — in Forbes‘ annual “America’s Best-in-State Employers” list.
eaglenationonline.com
Foreign exchange student reflects on life in Prosper
The time had finally come. Junior Anabel Halbach traveled 10 hours and 59 minutes by plane – A total 5,307 miles from her home town in Germany to her new home for the next 10 months. “It was always a dream of mine to come here,” Halbach said. “And...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Candidate's Goddaughter Racially Taunted at Game
Brigham Young University banned a fan who yelled a racial slur at a Black player on the Duke volleyball team during a match Friday night, the university said in a statement Saturday. The fan was sitting in the BYU student section but was not a student, and has been banned...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cybercriminals Disconnect Mansfield ISD's Computers
When floodwater raced through North Texas Monday, a different type of disaster was unfolding in Mansfield ISD when nothing appeared to work. Everything from student schedules and grades to the phone and email system stopped working. The district's internet-based systems were hacked. The unidentified perpetrators are demanding money to undo...
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD changes policy for electing school board members
Here are the latest results for the Lewisville City Council May 7 election. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board of trustees voted Aug. 22 to change the district's policy related to electing trustees. The new policy, approved in a 4-3 vote, replaces the requirement for candidates to win...
fox4news.com
'It had to be God': Dallas school bus driver, bus monitor help save kids from floodwater
DALLAS - A Dallas ISD bus driver and bus monitor helped save two children who were caught up and nearly swept away by flooding. They said they normally wouldn't have taken the route they took that day, adding that it must have been divine intervention. Tekendria Valentine, the bus monitor,...
