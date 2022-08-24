ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

Southlake, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Southlake, TX
Education
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Southlake, TX
Local
Texas Education
dallasexpress.com

Bombshell Claims of GCISD Teacher Misconduct

In a letter to Principal Alex Fingers of Grapevine High School that has been obtained by The Dallas Express, a mother claimed that her child was encouraged and influenced to transition genders by a teacher and a counselor in the Grapevine-Colleyville school district. Sharla Tinsen wrote that her child’s “identity...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Person
Jerry Lawrence
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine Students Stage Walkout in Protest of ‘Transphobic' Policies

Grapevine High School students walked out of class Friday morning in protest of new district policies that limit how teachers talk about race, gender and sexuality, impact which bathrooms transgender students can use and give trustees a greater say over what books are available in libraries. The teenagers left class...
GRAPEVINE, TX
102.3 The Bull

Dolly Parton NEEDS to Visit This Texas Boy That Had His Mural Vandalized

This kid is clearly a talented artist and sadly some a-hole bully had to ruin it. One thing that you guys do down here in Texas that I have never seen anywhere else is let seniors paint their parking space at their high school. Don't get me wrong, I am truly jealous of this. I wish my school would have done something like this back in the day. Over in Aledo, Texas at the local high school, senior Will Lepard got to work on his parking space.
ALEDO, TX
thegarlandmessenger.com

Bad News for Garland Seniors

Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Family Sues Prosper ISD, Says Daughters Were Abused by Bus Driver More Than 100 Times

A family has filed suit against Proper ISD, alleging a former bus driver abused their two daughters on more than 100 occasions during their kindergarten and first-grade years. The suit, filed Thursday in Collin County, says the district and its employees didn’t do enough to protect the sisters, who were 5 and 7 at the time. It seeks more than $5 million in damages.
PROSPER, TX
eaglenationonline.com

Foreign exchange student reflects on life in Prosper

The time had finally come. Junior Anabel Halbach traveled 10 hours and 59 minutes by plane – A total 5,307 miles from her home town in Germany to her new home for the next 10 months. “It was always a dream of mine to come here,” Halbach said. “And...
PROSPER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cybercriminals Disconnect Mansfield ISD's Computers

When floodwater raced through North Texas Monday, a different type of disaster was unfolding in Mansfield ISD when nothing appeared to work. Everything from student schedules and grades to the phone and email system stopped working. The district's internet-based systems were hacked. The unidentified perpetrators are demanding money to undo...
MANSFIELD, TX

